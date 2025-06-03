Trailfinders continue to bolster their squad with two huge signings
Trailfinders Women continue to add international stars to their ranks ahead of next season with the announcement of two big signings in the form of Scotland international Fran McGhie and Canada fly-half/ full back Claire Gallagher.
The news follows the announcement that England Women’s Player of the Season nominee Meg Jones will also be making the move to the West London based club after the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup.
Jones, McGhie and Gallagher all join from fellow Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) side Leicester Tigers. The Tigers had a tough 2024-25 season finishing second bottom of the table, winning three matches all season. The signings show the intent of Trailfinders to climb their way up the PWR table after finishing only one place above Tigers in seventh.
Trailfinders already boast a large handful of Canadian talent with Julia Schell, Rori Wood, Tyson Beukeboom, and Emma Taylor on their books. The same can be said for Scottish internationals with Lisa Thomson, Caity Mattinson, Chloe Rollie and Liz Musgrove.
Utility back McGhie is comfortable anywhere across the back three and put in some impressive performances during Scotland’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign throughout March and April, including scoring the last-minute winning try against Ireland.
On signing McGhie Trailfinders Head Coach, Barney Maddison said: ““Francesca is a hugely exciting talent with incredible potential. She’s already proven herself at the international level, and her speed, agility, and attacking instincts will be a great asset for us.”
Canada back Gallagher was representing her country last month in the Pacific Four Series, where the Maple Leafs nailed down their second in the world ranking, only narrowly missing out on retaining the title due to the superior points difference of the Black Ferns.
On signing Gallagher, Maddison, commented: “Claire is an exciting addition to our squad. Her experience at the international level will be invaluable, and we’re looking forward to seeing her make an impact.”
Have to say I have been disappointed with what is going on with the Tigers women for a period of time, Vicky McQueen worked very hard to get a women’s team at Leicester, campaigning and pushing for years only to be told by the hierachy that they are moving in a different direction. They have shown little ambition and commitment to the women’s game as if getting a women’s team was the completion of a project. I hope things change after the RWC when Welford Road will be hosting a number of games
tigers women will be whipped every game in front of no spectators. clearly they dont want to spend the money on the womens team anymore. Tigers crowds were poor last season-given the beatings they will get I imagine it will be virtually empty next season. Sad as there was so much hope and expectation that tigers were going to be a major force in the womens game. Lost amy cokayne, charlotte fray, megan jones, fran mcghie and claire gallagher-basically all their best players who made tigers at least a bit competitive.probably more exits to come.