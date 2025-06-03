Trailfinders continue to bolster their squad with two huge signings

Trailfinders Women continue to add international stars to their ranks ahead of next season with the announcement of two big signings in the form of Scotland international Fran McGhie and Canada fly-half/ full back Claire Gallagher.

ADVERTISEMENT

The news follows the announcement that England Women’s Player of the Season nominee Meg Jones will also be making the move to the West London based club after the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup.

Jones, McGhie and Gallagher all join from fellow Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) side Leicester Tigers. The Tigers had a tough 2024-25 season finishing second bottom of the table, winning three matches all season. The signings show the intent of Trailfinders to climb their way up the PWR table after finishing only one place above Tigers in seventh.

Related England's Megan Jones makes club switch ahead of 2025/26 season Jones told RugbyPass upon joining her new club: "In terms of aiding my game, yeah 100% [the move will help]. I think the grass is always green where you water it. It’s always my intention to better my game regardless of where I am." Read Now

Trailfinders already boast a large handful of Canadian talent with Julia Schell, Rori Wood, Tyson Beukeboom, and Emma Taylor on their books. The same can be said for Scottish internationals with Lisa Thomson, Caity Mattinson, Chloe Rollie and Liz Musgrove.

Utility back McGhie is comfortable anywhere across the back three and put in some impressive performances during Scotland’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations campaign throughout March and April, including scoring the last-minute winning try against Ireland.

On signing McGhie Trailfinders Head Coach, Barney Maddison said: ““Francesca is a hugely exciting talent with incredible potential. She’s already proven herself at the international level, and her speed, agility, and attacking instincts will be a great asset for us.”

Related Canada Column: Tyson Beukeboom, anticipating a fourth Rugby World Cup Hopefully, this will be my fourth World Cup. It still blows my mind that it's something I could be participating in. The difference this time around is that we really are in a position where we have the ability to win the World Cup. Read Now

Canada back Gallagher was representing her country last month in the Pacific Four Series, where the Maple Leafs nailed down their second in the world ranking, only narrowly missing out on retaining the title due to the superior points difference of the Black Ferns.

ADVERTISEMENT

On signing Gallagher, Maddison, commented: “Claire is an exciting addition to our squad. Her experience at the international level will be invaluable, and we’re looking forward to seeing her make an impact.”