Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
32 - 12
FT
34 - 20
FT
Today
01:22
Today
02:05
Today
04:35
Today
08:45
Today
09:30
Today
10:30
Today
11:15
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
PWR

PWR: End of Season Award nominees revealed

CORK, IRELAND - APRIL 12: Megan Jones, Zoe Aldcroft and Abby Dow of England line up during the National Anthem prior to the Guinness Women's Six Nations 2025 match between Ireland and England at Virgin Media park on April 12, 2025 in Cork, Ireland. (Photo by Molly Darlington - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) has announced the shortlists for the end-of-season awards, including England Women’s Player of the Season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Semi-finalists Bristol Bears are nominated in four different categories and three-time consecutive PWR champions Gloucester-Hartpury nominated in three.

Gloucester-Hartpury’s Emma Sing is named on the shortlist for PWR Player of the Season, Head Coach Sean Lynn for Director of Rugby and Cherry and Whites’ Zoe Aldrcoft and Maud Muir nominated for England Player of the Season.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

For the first time, Premiership Rugby, the Rugby Players Association (RPA), Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) have joined forces to celebrate the best of English Rugby in one place, with The Rugby Awards taking place on Tuesday 3rd June at The Brewery in London.

The decision was made by a media panel of: Imogen Ainsworth (RugbyPass), Fiona Tomas (Telegraph), Sara Orchard (BBC), Nick Heath (PWR Pod / Freelance), Claire Thomas (TNT Sports), Harry Latham-Coyle (The Independent), Sam Bytheway (The Women’s Rugby Show) and Sarah Rendall (The Guardian / BBC).

PWR Player of the Season- nominees:

· Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears Women)

· Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins Women)

· Meg Jones (Leicester Tigers Women)

· Hope Rogers (Exeter Chiefs Women)

ADVERTISEMENT

· Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury)

PWR Breakthrough Player of the Season nominees:

· Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning)

· Millie David (Bristol Bears Women)

· Clàudia Peña (Harlequins Women)

· Niamh Swailes (Sale Sharks Women)

PWR Director of Rugby of the Season nominees:

ADVERTISEMENT

· Ross Chisholm (Harlequins Women)

· Sean Lynn (Gloucester-Hartpury)

· Nathan Smith (Loughborough Lightning)

· Dave Ward (Bristol Bears Women)

PWR Top Try Scorer nominees:

· May Campbell (Saracens Women) – 16

· Millie David (Bristol Bears Women) – 16

England Women’s Player of the Season nominees:

· Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester Hartpury)

· Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women)

· Meg Jones (Leicester Tigers Women)

· Maud Muir (Gloucester Hartpury)

Recommended

Bordeaux seal third straight French title with epic win over Toulouse

Iroha Nagata on Japan's evolution and united mission of taking down New Zealand

INTERVIEW

400,000 ticket stretch target set for 'era defining' Rugby World Cup

INTERVIEW

Who are the uncapped players in Scotland's World Cup wider training squad?

New tickets for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 are now available, with prices starting at £10 for adults and £5 for children. Buy now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Chloe Rollie: Murrayfield, World Cup and Scotland 100th cap goals

2

Canada Column: DaLeaka Menin, the third Canadian woman to reach 60 caps

3

'Stick with us and follow our journey': USA reflections on tough PAC 4

4

Scotland Women to play at Murrayfield in 2026 Six Nations

5

Brazil continue to build towards World Cup after loss to USA ‘A’

6

England name 42-player World Cup training squad

7

Bordeaux seal third straight French title with epic win over Toulouse

8

Pacific Four Series: Form XV of the tournament

Comments

3 Comments
C
Chris929 4 days ago

For me director of the season would be ross chisholm-while they ran out of steam last few games he totally turned quins around and made them a force again. Suspect they will give it to sean lynn as a leaving gift for 3 in a row but you do wonder how much of it is down to him,how much of it is down to having by far the strongest squad in the league. Breakthrough surely has to be millie david or claudia pena-millie may have grabbed the headlines for some excellent tries but arguably pena was consistently excellent both in attack and defence all season and had come from spanish league,so a massive step up to PWR. For me if you include WXV and six nations-has to be zoe aldcroft for most consistent england player over the season. I agree with player of the year in PWR they have sort of gone for ‘big names’ when arguably some others should have been included. I think you have to give it to a gloucester player but for me its the gloucester fowards that are so key-their power,the platform they give the team-maud muir,zoe adlcroft or sarah beckett. but they not been nominated!

J
James 5 days ago

Seems to be some mistakes here. How could Alex Austerberry not be on the shortlist for DoR of the Year after guiding Saracens to the final? And no May Campbell on the Player of the Season list despite her stellar season? No Amelia MacDougall on the Breakthrough list? In fact, no Saracens Women shortlisted at all despite being beaten finalists. Feels like there’s an agenda at play there.

C
CN 4 days ago

May Campbell is nominated for Top Try Scorer, albeit that is really about numbers which nominates them. There are one or two surprises including the omissions that caught my eye, EK deserves all the plaudits she gets with the RR but for Quins she had moments of brilliance rather than a brilliant season. Meg Jones wasn’t available all season although I do get the nomination as she made the difference to a developing Tigers team. Saracens, Harlequins, GHP, Exeter and Bristol should be competing for the playoffs with the squads they have, Nathan Smith won’t win the DoR award but there is much to like about what he did over the season with Loughborough and what he gets from his players. I don’t think there is an agenda, I would argue that PWR judges should try and look beyond the usual suspects and regular internationals as they weren’t the only players to make an impact this season.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Can Glasgow banish their Dublin ghosts?

As debate rages over 'Scottish-qualified' recruitment, the defending champions have demons to exorcise in Leinster's back yard.

LONG READ

Ireland’s summer tour of first and last chances as debate swirls over absentees

With 15 players away with the Lions, a host of debutants are set to be unleashed on Ireland's summer tour.

LONG READ

Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

The New Zealand rugby hierarchy should try and try again to bring the former Crusaders playmaker and recently crowned Japanese champion home.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Wiseguy 11 minutes ago
Crusaders vs Reds: Havili sends timely reminder, Christchurch curse continues

I agree with your second paragraph, unfortunately not with your first though. Razor will pick him.

13 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Aye, they didn’t show up.

113 Go to comments
N
NB 27 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Now we’re talking Fran!🤣

113 Go to comments
N
NB 27 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

It’s connoisseur hour Carlos!


Have you ever come across Rennisaance wines based in Oregon House Cal? They used to do a magnificent Riesling and I knew the winemaker there…

113 Go to comments
N
NB 32 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Hopefully, though it sounds like change needs to occur more broadly around the club.

113 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
Tokyo statement lends credibility to rumoured Hurricanes signing

Dearns would be awesome in Super Rugby.


Would love for it to be at the Canes. If the Chiefs also have a form Lord next year, both them and the Canes could find more time to push their 6/locks, Ah Kuoi and Delany, out to 6 more often. Would be taking game time away from class 6s like Flanders and Shields, Iose but it would be an interest change imo.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Diff era so harder to compare, but I do feel Mehrts could have succeeded had he been playing 20 years later!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

God Forbid any clones of Jacko exist!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Sounds like they are on the same level then? I don’t see NZ winning in 2015 without DC at 10.

100 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

It took them too long to realize the combination of Mounga and BB at 10 and 15 was better than BB at 10.


Agree re Rieko to wing, unconvinced by WJ at 15 so far…

100 Go to comments
f
fl 39 minutes ago
All Blacks vs France series enhanced by landmark agreement

I was quoting the title of the article - which has since been amended.


Moving the tour by a week would give the French players very little time to prepare for the coming domestic season, and likewise the Kiwi players very little time to prepare for the RC

31 Go to comments
N
NB 41 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I wanted to work Sahnnon Frizell inot the piece somehow but could not manage it!


He looks sleek and fit and eager and he combined very well with Mo’unga as Toshiba’s main ball-carrier. Savea - Sititi - Frizell is an interesting big back row option.


I was shocked when comments emerged from NZ that Jordie Barrett needs to come back and prove himself again especially as there are performers in Super Rugby stepping up. He has nothing to prove to anyone as he proves time and time again that he is world class whether in a Leinster Jersey or Hurricanes one.

I suspect this is at the nub of it. NZ rugby is still considered superior to the game in other parts of the world, so Jordie must be losing ground somehow by playing for Leinster.


Waht you say about the value of experience is true also. Look at the value Rassie has milked out of the over 30’s [sometimes the well over 30’s] in his Springboks squads. Guys like Duane Vermuelen and Willie Le Roux.

100 Go to comments
J
JWH 46 minutes ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Are you a Highlander’s supporter by chance?

4 Go to comments
N
NB 47 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

If that is a true story - and I’ve no reason to doubt it - it is a very sad outcome. All too familiar to followers of the game here in Wales!


The game is not the same as it was 10 or 15 years ago.

100 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

DMac is undoubtedly a great player in the hybrid 10/15 mould, and he could becaome even more valuable if NZ satrt using the 6/2 bench for example. He could be an emrgency 9.


So I don’t think it is oppositional thinking. It’s possible to appreciate both players’ qualities even if Richie is the better option at 10!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 51 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

It was surprising negotiations broke down over his return to the ABs - surely they could find a workaround? Times change, and NZ is no longer way ahead of the rest of the world as it once was.

100 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Ofc it is a better comp, and DMac might well be the best 10 in it. That doesn’t mean he is a better 10 than Mo’unga however.

100 Go to comments
f
frandinand 53 minutes ago
'Why the hell is he playing for Australia?': How Tyrel Lomax became an All Black

I take my cue from Nic Bishop who rates Lomax as the best THP in the world.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 56 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I’ll look at the game this morning but the reports have suggested the Reds never really stated their case - not good enough for a side that touts itself as the #1 club in Aussie, with the new WB coach-in-waiting!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 58 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I think I can say that, yes.


Jordie was the first to be allowed out on sabbatical in Europe, so NZR is not as flexible as you portray it.


That idea could have been profitably been incorporated 3 or 4 years ago; for example he [or someone like him] could have gone to Ireland before 2022 and returned to make everyone aware how far ahead of NZ Ireland were at that time.


But I’m not sure NZ always recognizes the value of rugby played in other parts of the world.

100 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Jonny Hill: Tractor tyres, trophies and the fan altercation at the Rec Jonny Hill: Tractor tyres, trophies and the fan altercation at the Rec
Search