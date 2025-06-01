PWR: End of Season Award nominees revealed

Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) has announced the shortlists for the end-of-season awards, including England Women’s Player of the Season.

Semi-finalists Bristol Bears are nominated in four different categories and three-time consecutive PWR champions Gloucester-Hartpury nominated in three.

Gloucester-Hartpury’s Emma Sing is named on the shortlist for PWR Player of the Season, Head Coach Sean Lynn for Director of Rugby and Cherry and Whites’ Zoe Aldrcoft and Maud Muir nominated for England Player of the Season.

For the first time, Premiership Rugby, the Rugby Players Association (RPA), Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) and the Rugby Football Union (RFU) have joined forces to celebrate the best of English Rugby in one place, with The Rugby Awards taking place on Tuesday 3rd June at The Brewery in London.

The decision was made by a media panel of: Imogen Ainsworth (RugbyPass), Fiona Tomas (Telegraph), Sara Orchard (BBC), Nick Heath (PWR Pod / Freelance), Claire Thomas (TNT Sports), Harry Latham-Coyle (The Independent), Sam Bytheway (The Women’s Rugby Show) and Sarah Rendall (The Guardian / BBC).

PWR Player of the Season- nominees:

· Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears Women)

· Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins Women)

· Meg Jones (Leicester Tigers Women)

· Hope Rogers (Exeter Chiefs Women)

· Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury)

PWR Breakthrough Player of the Season nominees:

· Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning)

· Millie David (Bristol Bears Women)

· Clàudia Peña (Harlequins Women)

· Niamh Swailes (Sale Sharks Women)

PWR Director of Rugby of the Season nominees:

· Ross Chisholm (Harlequins Women)

· Sean Lynn (Gloucester-Hartpury)

· Nathan Smith (Loughborough Lightning)

· Dave Ward (Bristol Bears Women)

PWR Top Try Scorer nominees:

· May Campbell (Saracens Women) – 16

· Millie David (Bristol Bears Women) – 16

England Women’s Player of the Season nominees:

· Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester Hartpury)

· Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women)

· Meg Jones (Leicester Tigers Women)

· Maud Muir (Gloucester Hartpury)