Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
32 - 12
FT
34 - 20
FT
Today
01:21
Today
02:05
Today
04:35
Today
08:45
Today
09:30
Today
10:30
Today
11:15
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05
Today
14:05

Bordeaux seal third straight French title with epic win over Toulouse

Morgane Bourgeois (Bordeaux) (Credit official Instagram account @leslionnesdustadebordelais)

In a game littered with French internationals, Bordeaux clinched their third consecutive French title with an epic 32–24 win over Toulouse in the Élite 1 final.

ADVERTISEMENT

With their men’s team winning the Investec Champions Cup earlier in the month, the women’s team have sealed off an unforgettable season for the club.

Right from the kick off, Toulouse looked to set the pace and move the ball wide, but Bordeaux’s Lionnes quickly regained control. After six scrappy minutes marked by handling errors, Morgane Bourgeois got the scoreboard ticking with an early penalty.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Building momentum, Bordeaux scored the first try of the match through sheer power, with Madoussou Fall crashing over. Off a lineout, they launched a dominant maul that steamrolled the Toulouse defence.

The opening 20 minutes were clearly in Bordeaux’s favour, as they asserted their superiority in the physical battle.

“We’ve got to stop handing them gifts. We’ve already given away ten points. We need to fix our lineouts—we had two good ones in their half, and we couldn’t secure either. We’ve got issues to sort out in the set-piece,” summed up Stade Toulousain coach Olivier Marin in the 20th minute on the Canal+ television coverage.

Toulouse had opportunities to put their game in place, but too many knock-ons and errors kept them from taking control. Bordeaux, meanwhile, stayed composed and doubled their lead once again through power play, this time with Annaëlle Deshayes scoring from five metres out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite trying to mount attacks, Toulouse found themselves consistently shut down by a well-drilled Bordeaux defence, whose rush pressure was relentless. Even when they powered up to the try line in the 38th minute, the ball was expertly jackalled away by the Lionnes.

Eventually, Toulouse got on the board thanks to full-back Pauline Barrat, who was put into space by Kelly Arbey. She danced through and shrugged off three tackles before grounding the ball under the posts.

Despite this score, Bordeaux held a commanding 17–7 lead at half-time.

Speaking before heading into the sheds, Toulouse’s scrum-half Pauline Bourdon-Sansus said: “We need to play as much as we can and bring the tempo up to break them. We’re being too undisciplined. We need to stick to our style, but keep our discipline.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the break, Toulouse once again paid the price for their lack of dominance in the air—first in the lineouts, then with ill-disicipline in the scrums. Jennifer Cros was shown a yellow card for repeated infringements shortly after coming on, following two reset scrums.

Bordeaux immediately capitalised in the next phase, scoring another close-range try—once again through sheer force—this time from Canadian international Fabiola Forteza, freshly returning from the Pacific Four Series, making the score 24–7.

And still, Bordeaux kept pushing. Bourgeois slotted another three points in the 55th minute to stretch the lead to 20, but they didn’t have it all their own way with winger Joanna Grisez shown a yellow card for cynical play just before the hour mark.

Toulouse thought they had finally made use of the extra player in the 62nd minute, but their try was ruled out. It was only on the following play that Lina Queyroi managed to score her side’s second try, finishing off a well-worked move to the edge, launched by Bourdon-Sansus.

The momentum began to shift, and Forteza was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Arbey. The Toulouse full-back responded instantly, scoring her team’s third try off a well-executed lineout move. After several hard-earned phases and individual battles won, the ball was spun wide to find the French sevens international out wide on the opposite wing.

Related

Morgane Bourgeois’ Women's Six Nations notebook: The Final Chapter

Exclusively for RugbyPass, France full-back Morgane Bourgeois shares her inside experience at the heart of the 2025 Women’s Six Nations.

Read Now

But once Grisez returned to the field, the Lionnes regained ground and re-established position deep in the Toulouse 22 with ten minutes to go.

Bourgeois missed her first kick at goal in the 70th minute and hit the post on another attempt two minutes later, but made up for it moments later with a try-saving tackle five metres out, after Toulouse had gone 70 metres on the counter.

The Reds and Blacks came back to within three points thanks to an inspired try from Léa Murie. After winning a crucial scrum penalty, Toulouse swept the pitch from left to right, then came back inside to send the winger over and keep the dream alive.

But as they pushed for the winning try, two minutes after the final hooter, Toulouse were heartbreakingly cut down by an interception from Aubane Rousset, who ran it back to score between the posts.

At the end of a breathless final, Bordeaux sealed the victory to clinch their third consecutive French championship title.

Recommended

XV de France féminin : les 38 joueuses pour préparer la Coupe du monde 2025

BREAKING

Iroha Nagata on Japan's evolution and united mission of taking down New Zealand

INTERVIEW

400,000 ticket stretch target set for 'era defining' Rugby World Cup

INTERVIEW

Who are the uncapped players in Scotland's World Cup wider training squad?

New tickets for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 are now available, with prices starting at £10 for adults and £5 for children. Buy now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Chloe Rollie: Murrayfield, World Cup and Scotland 100th cap goals

2

Canada Column: DaLeaka Menin, the third Canadian woman to reach 60 caps

3

'Stick with us and follow our journey': USA reflections on tough PAC 4

4

Scotland Women to play at Murrayfield in 2026 Six Nations

5

Brazil continue to build towards World Cup after loss to USA ‘A’

6

England name 42-player World Cup training squad

7

Bordeaux seal third straight French title with epic win over Toulouse

8

Pacific Four Series: Form XV of the tournament

Comments

1 Comment
J
James 5 days ago

When’s the Gloucester-Hartpury versus Bordeaux Super Cup game? Would love to see it!

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Can Glasgow banish their Dublin ghosts?

As debate rages over 'Scottish-qualified' recruitment, the defending champions have demons to exorcise in Leinster's back yard.

LONG READ

Ireland’s summer tour of first and last chances as debate swirls over absentees

With 15 players away with the Lions, a host of debutants are set to be unleashed on Ireland's summer tour.

LONG READ

Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

The New Zealand rugby hierarchy should try and try again to bring the former Crusaders playmaker and recently crowned Japanese champion home.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Wiseguy 10 minutes ago
Crusaders vs Reds: Havili sends timely reminder, Christchurch curse continues

I agree with your second paragraph, unfortunately not with your first though. Razor will pick him.

13 Go to comments
N
NB 25 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Aye, they didn’t show up.

113 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Now we’re talking Fran!🤣

113 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

It’s connoisseur hour Carlos!


Have you ever come across Rennisaance wines based in Oregon House Cal? They used to do a magnificent Riesling and I knew the winemaker there…

113 Go to comments
N
NB 31 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Hopefully, though it sounds like change needs to occur more broadly around the club.

113 Go to comments
J
JW 33 minutes ago
Tokyo statement lends credibility to rumoured Hurricanes signing

Dearns would be awesome in Super Rugby.


Would love for it to be at the Canes. If the Chiefs also have a form Lord next year, both them and the Canes could find more time to push their 6/locks, Ah Kuoi and Delany, out to 6 more often. Would be taking game time away from class 6s like Flanders and Shields, Iose but it would be an interest change imo.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 33 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Diff era so harder to compare, but I do feel Mehrts could have succeeded had he been playing 20 years later!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

God Forbid any clones of Jacko exist!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Sounds like they are on the same level then? I don’t see NZ winning in 2015 without DC at 10.

100 Go to comments
N
NB 37 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

It took them too long to realize the combination of Mounga and BB at 10 and 15 was better than BB at 10.


Agree re Rieko to wing, unconvinced by WJ at 15 so far…

100 Go to comments
f
fl 38 minutes ago
All Blacks vs France series enhanced by landmark agreement

I was quoting the title of the article - which has since been amended.


Moving the tour by a week would give the French players very little time to prepare for the coming domestic season, and likewise the Kiwi players very little time to prepare for the RC

31 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I wanted to work Sahnnon Frizell inot the piece somehow but could not manage it!


He looks sleek and fit and eager and he combined very well with Mo’unga as Toshiba’s main ball-carrier. Savea - Sititi - Frizell is an interesting big back row option.


I was shocked when comments emerged from NZ that Jordie Barrett needs to come back and prove himself again especially as there are performers in Super Rugby stepping up. He has nothing to prove to anyone as he proves time and time again that he is world class whether in a Leinster Jersey or Hurricanes one.

I suspect this is at the nub of it. NZ rugby is still considered superior to the game in other parts of the world, so Jordie must be losing ground somehow by playing for Leinster.


Waht you say about the value of experience is true also. Look at the value Rassie has milked out of the over 30’s [sometimes the well over 30’s] in his Springboks squads. Guys like Duane Vermuelen and Willie Le Roux.

100 Go to comments
J
JWH 45 minutes ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Are you a Highlander’s supporter by chance?

4 Go to comments
N
NB 46 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

If that is a true story - and I’ve no reason to doubt it - it is a very sad outcome. All too familiar to followers of the game here in Wales!


The game is not the same as it was 10 or 15 years ago.

100 Go to comments
N
NB 48 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

DMac is undoubtedly a great player in the hybrid 10/15 mould, and he could becaome even more valuable if NZ satrt using the 6/2 bench for example. He could be an emrgency 9.


So I don’t think it is oppositional thinking. It’s possible to appreciate both players’ qualities even if Richie is the better option at 10!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 50 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

It was surprising negotiations broke down over his return to the ABs - surely they could find a workaround? Times change, and NZ is no longer way ahead of the rest of the world as it once was.

100 Go to comments
N
NB 52 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Ofc it is a better comp, and DMac might well be the best 10 in it. That doesn’t mean he is a better 10 than Mo’unga however.

100 Go to comments
f
frandinand 52 minutes ago
'Why the hell is he playing for Australia?': How Tyrel Lomax became an All Black

I take my cue from Nic Bishop who rates Lomax as the best THP in the world.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 54 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I’ll look at the game this morning but the reports have suggested the Reds never really stated their case - not good enough for a side that touts itself as the #1 club in Aussie, with the new WB coach-in-waiting!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 57 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I think I can say that, yes.


Jordie was the first to be allowed out on sabbatical in Europe, so NZR is not as flexible as you portray it.


That idea could have been profitably been incorporated 3 or 4 years ago; for example he [or someone like him] could have gone to Ireland before 2022 and returned to make everyone aware how far ahead of NZ Ireland were at that time.


But I’m not sure NZ always recognizes the value of rugby played in other parts of the world.

100 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Sam Davies: 'In Wales every mistake I made was put under the magnifying glass' Sam Davies: 'In Wales every mistake I made was put under the magnifying glass'
Search