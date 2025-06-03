Brazil continue to build towards World Cup after loss to USA ‘A’

On Sunday, Brazil hosted the USA’s secondary team, the Falcons, with the visitors earning a close 29-26 win. Despite the loss, the Brazilians impressed fans with a quicker and more agile game plan, mounting a sensational second half performance.

For Marina ‘Tcho’ Fioravanti, the Yaras captain for this match-up, it was a positive experience that has put the team to the test and given them vital game time ahead of this summer’s Rugby World Cup.

“I don’t want it to sound like a cliché analysis, but the first half was basically two teams trying to find the right routine and getting to know each other. They did play better in the opening 40 minutes, but we pulled together a great second half performance, even if we didn’t get the win in the end.

“We are building strong foundations, and we are slowly improving our game plan and processes. I believe in my team and teammates.”

Fly half Maria Gabriela ‘Maga’ Graf sprinkled the game with more than a few spectacular moments but was honest in her assessment to their defeat at the hands of the North American side.

“It was a bit chaotic at first, but we were expecting it as it was our first game with the girls who were playing in the Sevens World Series. However, I think we managed to do better than we anticipated, which is a positive after such a tight contest. It is just one more step to get us closer to the level we desire to be!”

The sevens stars’ input was key for Brazil’s second half reaction, with Leila Silva, Bianca Silva and Thalia Costa scoring a try each, and adding a more thrilling skill set to the Brazilian national team.

Counties Manukau loose forward Larissa Lima Henwood shared her views on how the team faired and was largely optimistic with how things unfolded.

“I think we experienced a rough opening half, but then we picked up the pace and did show glimpses of our best. Our squad was a bit younger compared to our two past games against Portugal and Spain, and while some see it as a disadvantage, it is actually vital for us, as we can build a squad with more players ready to take the Yaras mantle.

“We need to play competitive games like this one. We won’t grow, improve and get to our best level if we just practice. I firmly believe we are getting there and becoming a stronger team each new week. We finished the game scoring tries and looking in synch, and that’s what we want ahead of our first ever World Cup!”

Head coach Emiliano Caffera was happy with how the team was able to turn around the match after an unconvincing first half and is already looking forward to the rematch scheduled for Saturday 7th June.

“I think we came into the game a bit dormant and allowed the opposition to score a couple of tries, but our second half was much more positive. Our performance improved significantly within minutes, which will positively impact our work in the upcoming week.”

Brazil and the USA ‘A’ will meet again at the same time and place next week, with the Brazilians hoping to get a win before their next Test match against Colombia scheduled for Saturday 14th June.