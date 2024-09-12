Tonga reshuffle starting XV, overhaul bench for Canada clash

‘Ikale Tahi head coach Tevita Tu’ifua has made six changes to his starting XV to face Canada in the fifth-place playoff that kicks off round four of The Pacific Nations Cup this Saturday.

The tournament has landed in Tokyo for the knockout stages and both Tonga and Canada face their final chance to claim a coveted win after challenging pool stages.

Two changes have been made to the Tongan tight five, including Tevita Ahokovi shifting from the blindside flank to the second row. Sosefo Sakalia also comes in to start at hooker.

John Tapueluelu has made the starting XV on the left wing, while Nikolai Foliaki shifts from fullback to the right wing, accommodating Josiah Unga at fullback.

The impact unit has seen a complete overhaul with Tau Koloamatangi joining the front row reserves, Kelemete Finau and Vutulongo Puloka rounding out the forwards and an electric backline trio of Manusiu Paea, Latu Akauola and K. Vaea set to bring the energy.

Tonga team to face Canada

1. Jethro Felemi

2. Sosefo Sakalia

3. Ben Tameifuna

4. Harison Mataele

5. Tevita Ahokovi

6. Siosiua Moala

7. Tupou Afungia

8. Lotu Inisi

9. Aisea Halo

10. Patrick Pellegrini

11. John Tapueluelu

12. Fetuli Paea

13. Fine Inisi

14. Nikolai Foliaki

15. Josiah Unga

Substitutes

16. Penisoni Fineanganofo

17. Salesi Tuifua

18. Tau Koloamatangi

19. Kelemete Finau

20. Vutulongo Puloka

21. Manusiu Paea

22. Latu Akauola

23. K. Vaea

