Debut on the cards for young prop as Canada name team for Tonga

Canada head coach Kingsley Jones has made a handful of changes to his side’s matchday 23 to face Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup’s fifth-place play-off.

Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in central Tokyo will set the scene for the final tussle of the 2024 competition for these teams, with both nations eager to get a win in their column before heading home ahead of the final in Osaka next week.

With sights firmly set on an improved result, Jones has made three changes to the starting XV, with loose forward Matthew Oworu coming in at blindside flanker and outside backs Cooper Coats and Josiah Morra joining him in the XV at fullback and wing respectively.

For the impact unit, a potential debut awaits young prop Tyler Matchem, with fellow reserve forwards Siôn Parry and Callum Botchar in line for timely returns to the international arena.

“The team has had valuable time together here in Japan since our match against the United States. Players and coaches have been working hard on improving our performances with each game we play, and we all want to come away with a performance that we are proud of,” the coach said.

“We’re confident in the preparation we have been putting in, and the work rate from the players has been commendable. Tonga provides another really good challenge for our team that we are looking forward to.”

Head-to-Head Last 2 Meetings 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 32 8 First try wins 100% Home team wins 100%

Canada team to face Tonga

1. Calixto Martinez

2. Andrew Quattrin

3. Conor Young

4. Kaden Duguid

5. Mason Flesch

6. Matthew Oworu

7. Ethan Fryer

8. Lucas Rumball

9. Jason Higgins

10. Peter Nelson

11. Josiah Morra

12. Ben LeSage

13. Takoda McMullin

14. Andrew Coe

15. Cooper Coats

Reserves

16. Dewald Kotze

17. Cole Keith

18. Tyler Matchem

19. Callum Botchar

20. Siôn Parry

21. Brock Gallagher

22. Mark Balaski

23. Talon McMullin