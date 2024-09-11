Debut on the cards for young prop as Canada name team for Tonga
Canada head coach Kingsley Jones has made a handful of changes to his side’s matchday 23 to face Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup’s fifth-place play-off.
Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in central Tokyo will set the scene for the final tussle of the 2024 competition for these teams, with both nations eager to get a win in their column before heading home ahead of the final in Osaka next week.
With sights firmly set on an improved result, Jones has made three changes to the starting XV, with loose forward Matthew Oworu coming in at blindside flanker and outside backs Cooper Coats and Josiah Morra joining him in the XV at fullback and wing respectively.
For the impact unit, a potential debut awaits young prop Tyler Matchem, with fellow reserve forwards Siôn Parry and Callum Botchar in line for timely returns to the international arena.
“The team has had valuable time together here in Japan since our match against the United States. Players and coaches have been working hard on improving our performances with each game we play, and we all want to come away with a performance that we are proud of,” the coach said.
“We’re confident in the preparation we have been putting in, and the work rate from the players has been commendable. Tonga provides another really good challenge for our team that we are looking forward to.”
Canada team to face Tonga
1. Calixto Martinez
2. Andrew Quattrin
3. Conor Young
4. Kaden Duguid
5. Mason Flesch
6. Matthew Oworu
7. Ethan Fryer
8. Lucas Rumball
9. Jason Higgins
10. Peter Nelson
11. Josiah Morra
12. Ben LeSage
13. Takoda McMullin
14. Andrew Coe
15. Cooper Coats
Reserves
16. Dewald Kotze
17. Cole Keith
18. Tyler Matchem
19. Callum Botchar
20. Siôn Parry
21. Brock Gallagher
22. Mark Balaski
23. Talon McMullin
