Watch: Manu and Polslo Tuilagi celebrate family reunion with fans

The new Top 14 season in France got underway last weekend and one of the most charming moments was the on-street family reunion of Manu and Posolo Tuilagi. Ex-England midfielder Manu is Posolo’s uncle and while he was unable to play in the opening round league match at Parc des Sports Jean Dauger due to a broken hand suffered in a pre-season game last month against Biarritz, his unavailability on the pitch last Saturday didn’t affect his upbeat post-game mood.

Following the 21-19 win that Bayonne clinched with a 77th-minute Joris Segonds penalty, Manu was seen dancing in the streets with Posolo, the French international second row who was a 53rd-minute Perpignan replacement for South African Marvin Orie.

A rugbyrama.fr report read: “The Tuilagi family got together for Bayonne-Perpignan. Posolo and his uncle Manu, who has just arrived in the Top 14, celebrated their reunion in style with many supporters. One of the beautiful images of the weekend.

“As is often the case, Bayonne and Catalan supporters shared a moment of conviviality at the end of the match, won by Aviron. The match was also an opportunity to organise special reunions.

“Deprived of a duel on the field due to a hand injury, Manu Tuilagi was still able to meet his nephew Posolo to enjoy the post-match. In the streets of Bayonne, the two goliaths celebrated their reunion as it should be, accompanied by many supporters.”