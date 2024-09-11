Northern Edition

Pacific Nations Cup

The collegiate-level wrestler who has become MLR's tackling machine

By Adam Julian
Cory Daniel #7 of the United States runs with the ball during the 2024 Pacific Nations Cup Pool B match between Canada and the United States at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 31, 2024 in Carson, California. (Photo by Alex Ho/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Cory Daniel is a tackling machine. The USA Eagles flanker was the top tackler in Major League Rugby (MLR) in 2024 as Old Glory made the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The ability to consistently knock over opposition has earned the Fulton, Maryland native four international caps, including a rigorous display in the Eagles’ 28-18 win over Canada to open the Pacific Nations Cup in California on Sunday.

“Canda went pretty well. I got around the park and made a few tackles,” Daniel told RugbyPass.

“We had a tough fortnight preparing in Chula Vista. Canada is a game we always want to win. It got a little scary when they came back in the last twenty minutes, but we’ve got some good players.

“It was awesome to see Luke Carty set up those tries and give our backs some ball.”

Wrestling at the fabled University of North Carolina helped Daniel develop his appetite for tackling. Daniel was undefeated in his junior and senior years and won two state championships. He finished with a career record of 162-22.

“A good chop tackle in rugby is the same as a double leg takedown in wrestling. At the breakdown leverage and body control are key to winning the ball,” Daniel explained.

“I was originally supposed to go to the University of Maryland but what a beautiful campus UNC is. The education is top tier and that made me change.

“I could have carried on with wrestling, but few do. When I first played rugby, I found it so exciting. I liked how you could be an offensive and defensive player. It was something different.”

Daniel first found rugby through his college wrestling coach who connected him with then USA Rugby High Performance Director, Dan Payne.

Presently USA Rugby CEO, Payne was an Eagles flanker at the 2007 Rugby World Cup and an accomplished wrestler.

Daniel attended the North America Rugby Academy in Glendale, Colorado in the autumn of 2019 and signed with Old Glory in 2020. In 2022 he played in 15 MLR matches and was the league’s leading tackler with 255.

“The standard of MLR is definitely getting better. The international players have increased the quality and the American players are stepping up,” Daniel said.

“It was pretty surreal going against Ma’a Nonu. I tackled him a couple of times. His presence is just one example of the growing calibre of players the league is attracting.”

With the USA hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2031 there is pressure on the Eagles to build a more competitive side. Daniel debuted in November 2022 at the Rugby World Cup 2023 final qualification tournament in Dubai. The USA beat Keyna 68-14 and Hong Kong 49-7, but missed out on France after a 16-16 draw with Portugal.

“I wasn’t surprised to see Portugal do as well as they did at the World Cup. They’re a good side and they showed that when we played them again in Europe,” Daniel said.

“That campaign was a disappointment, but it’s very much in the past now. We don’t talk about it. We’ve got a whole lot of new and positive things going on.”

It’s unlikely Daniel would have gone to the 2023 Rugby World Cup anyway after suffering a shoulder injury.

The USA face Fiji in the Pacific Nations Cup semi-final this Saturday in Japan.

