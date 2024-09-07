Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
34 - 19
FT
19 - 50
FT
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
36 - 32
FT
36 - 12
FT
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
Today
11:00
Today
15:00
Today
22:05
Tomorrow
00:35
Tomorrow
09:00
Pacific Nations Cup

Japan extinguish impressive USA comeback to clinch top spot in Pool B

By Philip Bendon
Nicholas Mccurran

Eddie Jones’s Japan completed an unbeaten pool stage run in the Asahi Pacific Nations Cup with a 41 – 24 win over the USA in Kumagaya.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win ensured that Japan will avoid Pool A leaders Fiji in the semi-finals and will instead face defending champions Samoa next Saturday at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo.

Fixture
Pacific Nations Cup
Japan
41 - 24
Full-time
USA
All Stats and Data

Despite the loss, the Eagles still progressed through to the semi-finals courtesy of their round two victory over Canada setting up an enticing semi-final clash with the Fijians.

Coming out of the blocks hot, Japan raced into a 17 – 3 lead inside the opening twenty-five minutes with centre Nik McCurran dotting down in the 13th minute before secondrow Sanaila Waqa barged over in the 21st minute.

Adding to his team’s tally flyhalf Seungsin Lee slotted both conversions and a penalty whilst the USA’s Luke Carty responded with a penalty of his own.

Taking the fight to their hosts, the Eagles clawed their back from from a 31 – 10 deficit early in the second half.

Leading the charge for the Eagles was winger Nate Augspurger who bagged two tries, the second of which was pure class from the Chicago Hounds flyer as he stepped at full pace to leave the Japanese cover defence clutching at shadows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remaining calm in the face of an onslaught, Japan regained the ascendancy as Lee slotted a penalty to restore a two-score lead.

Sealing the deal five minutes later, Malo Tuitama would benefit from slick handling through the heart of the Eagle’s defence to dive under the posts.

Lee duly added the extra two points and within a flash the Japanese were seventeen points clear with fifteen minutes left to play.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both sides will take plenty of positives into next weekend’s semi-finals following what was a highly competitive fixture.

Ahead of the contest, Eagles captain Greg Peterson spoke about Japan’s ability to start and finish hot which was once again the case with their best work coming in the opening and closing quarters of the fixture.

For the Eagles, their ability to stay in the fight even when they are firmly under the pump is a characteristic of a team willing to fight for one another. Throw into the mix their ever-improving ability to transition from defence to attack and one gets a picture of a team with solid foundations.

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

2

Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

3

All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

4

Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

5

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

6

Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

7

5’7” wing Cheslin Kolbe explains brutal bump on lock Scott Barrett

8

Three two-time World Cup winners return to Springboks’ starting side

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work'

The RFU's new Professional Game Agreement places more control in the head coach's hands, but more pressure upon his shoulders.

FEATURE

From euphoria to scandal: French rugby's summer of unmitigated woe

A year after the Rugby World Cup feelgood, the French game has lurched from crisis to crisis.

Comments on RugbyPass

K
KP 41 minutes ago
Castres vs Racing 92 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Where can you watch this game in the UK?

1 Go to comments
D
DA 1 hour ago
All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

fiat 500??😂😂

9 Go to comments
R
RP 1 hour ago
All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

I expected this to be the very first comment.PSDT💪🇿🇦

9 Go to comments
J
JK 1 hour ago
Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

The red mist will descend and the packs will battle. Fewer mistakes wins..


I look for Moodie to have a break-out game today and I like the AB 6

17 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Unretired Stuart Hogg set to play his first match in 17 months

Interesting that he was “plagued” by a domestic abuse charge and “troubled” by a calf injury.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
New Zealand vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Springbok women smoking the Barbarians. 33-10 after 40.


Pity the match isn’t being covered on RP.


Cape Town strip looking glorious. Another beautiful day in Africa.

10 Go to comments
E
EQ 3 hours ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

DS, you miss the point. I don't think there is any person who is without fault or sin.

26 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

Yep I back our player over the ref, not going to call him out for that one. In fact I will say TJ had a blinder after that.


You probably also critized him when he screamed "get in there!" to his forwards before finally diving in himself to try and save the day on that lost ball 5m out?


Don't worry. We won't endure as many losses as we had to go through with Mo'unga this time. Dmac came ready made with the temperament of a test player.

56 Go to comments
J
JW 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

nar I think CM is right, Mo'unga didn't really solidify game management either. Dmac and Mo'unga are the identical 10's for me. Barrett is nothing like either (not really a 10 at all) and shouldn't really be in this discussion he's been that bad since he lost his spirit fingers.


DMacs hardly made a mistake, I think you're confusing his chip kicks down the middle of the park as a mistake. He did what he was trying to do, so not a mistake. He has been awesome with the way he puts others in space and holes, I prefer that over Mo's running ability and inclination to kick the ball into touch.


No, Mo's not going to help you in that last game (other than he would have replaced Barrett who is a huge weak link). Mo gets a lot of stick because he took 5 years before he was able to express himself at test level. It's a shame the way he was used and he's a fabulous player. I suspect be will be the type to fade quickly once that physical edge fades, but he's still going to be a great asset to the side next year. So it's all gudz.

56 Go to comments
J
JW 4 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Yeah nar I fully agree. It was more popular than Englands Premiership Rugby final.


We weren't talking about that though, we were talking about what type of team should make up that competition.


The obvious format of rugby should be half a dozen to a dozen State matches, a Club Pacific Championship with NZ/Japan and rest of Oceana, that's about 6 to 8 weeks, and then a semi pro comp that it all comes from which runs the whole season. A huge investment requirement that but you know, you have to spend money to make money. But yes, I can even a simple model like that could have facets for and against it's benefit in a country like Australia, which is were they guys on the ground can provide real value.


In case it's never come across before Nick, I'm not a fan of Super Rugby. I'm a fan of the NPC. Do I think some of the purpose behind Super Rugby should be preserved if possible? Yes of course, lots of good things in but it's a soleless competition that misses out on so much more and theres many better ways to combine all the best aspects. You just need money.

258 Go to comments
f
fl 4 hours ago
Unretired Stuart Hogg set to play his first match in 17 months

hope he gets a concussion

hope he reads this comment

2 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 4 hours ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Condescending remark. Never a good look

26 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 4 hours ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Well said

26 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 4 hours ago
What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

No unfortunately they are as blind as you. All you can say the ref this and the ref that. You need electroshock therapy. Your brain chemistry is stuck like an LP. Ref, ref, ref, ref, ref, and for a change in tune, Boks 3rd best, then back to ref, ref, ref.... You are as boring as the day you were made and delivered. Dumber than a town drunk, clueless about life, and utterly incompetent in general life.

26 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 4 hours ago
Scott Robertson set to unleash ‘world-class’ winger against Springboks

Nope. World Class means doing special things, having abilities others don't have. Dangerous players who can run around or over you. Players who reads the game extremely well etc etc etc. I could name many differences. The only reason those players play for their teams, is because it's the best they have. The best they have could equate to a pub rugby player. Think about Zimbabwe or Kenya or Russia or Brazil etc etc. there is many international players that is extremely good, but not World Class.

5 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 4 hours ago
Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

Thr Boks can secure 2 cups, the Rainbow Cup and the RC Cup with a win in this game. The AB's will retain the Freedom Cup if it's a draw or a loss for the Boks. Both teams want to win. It's going to be a tough game. Another war on the field.

17 Go to comments
T
TT 4 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

If I was the opposition coach, I to would praise having to rest 1st test stars Clarke & Blackadder, then replacing positions with less performing Telea & Reece & especially Rookie Sititi but also fullblack restart Jordan. Is it Xmas time I'd ask.

8 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
New Zealand vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Excited to see Cheslin on 11 and Moodie on 14.


Kolbe’s scores a lot more tries on the left. And Moodie’s frame on the kick and chase, contestables could give Reece nightmares.

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
New Zealand vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

I’m worried about the TMO. Been consistently poor this RC

10 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

Yeah, scrums were a bit of a joke in that first half. But I’m sure Williams would have worked on it as they’ll expect scrutiny now. Malherbe will have his tail up!

17 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE 'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks 'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks
Search