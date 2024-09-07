Japan extinguish impressive USA comeback to clinch top spot in Pool B

Eddie Jones’s Japan completed an unbeaten pool stage run in the Asahi Pacific Nations Cup with a 41 – 24 win over the USA in Kumagaya.

The win ensured that Japan will avoid Pool A leaders Fiji in the semi-finals and will instead face defending champions Samoa next Saturday at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo.

Despite the loss, the Eagles still progressed through to the semi-finals courtesy of their round two victory over Canada setting up an enticing semi-final clash with the Fijians.

Coming out of the blocks hot, Japan raced into a 17 – 3 lead inside the opening twenty-five minutes with centre Nik McCurran dotting down in the 13th minute before secondrow Sanaila Waqa barged over in the 21st minute.

Adding to his team’s tally flyhalf Seungsin Lee slotted both conversions and a penalty whilst the USA’s Luke Carty responded with a penalty of his own.

Taking the fight to their hosts, the Eagles clawed their back from from a 31 – 10 deficit early in the second half.

Leading the charge for the Eagles was winger Nate Augspurger who bagged two tries, the second of which was pure class from the Chicago Hounds flyer as he stepped at full pace to leave the Japanese cover defence clutching at shadows.

Remaining calm in the face of an onslaught, Japan regained the ascendancy as Lee slotted a penalty to restore a two-score lead.

Sealing the deal five minutes later, Malo Tuitama would benefit from slick handling through the heart of the Eagle’s defence to dive under the posts.

Lee duly added the extra two points and within a flash the Japanese were seventeen points clear with fifteen minutes left to play.

Japan claim the top spot in Pool B 🙌 They maintain their 100% record in the #PacificNationsCup 🤯#JPNvUSA pic.twitter.com/Bt6uRPRcfZ — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) September 7, 2024

Both sides will take plenty of positives into next weekend’s semi-finals following what was a highly competitive fixture.

Ahead of the contest, Eagles captain Greg Peterson spoke about Japan’s ability to start and finish hot which was once again the case with their best work coming in the opening and closing quarters of the fixture.

For the Eagles, their ability to stay in the fight even when they are firmly under the pump is a characteristic of a team willing to fight for one another. Throw into the mix their ever-improving ability to transition from defence to attack and one gets a picture of a team with solid foundations.