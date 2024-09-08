Japan player ratings vs USA | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup

In their Pacific Nations Cup opener, Japan defeated the USA 41-24 at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, showcasing strong performances from key players like Dylan Riley and Harumichi Tatekawa.

Despite a resilient effort from the young USA team, Japan’s strategic adjustments and standout moments ensured their victory and advancement to the semifinals as Pool B winners.

Below are the player ratings for Japan:

1. Shogo Miura – 6

Contributed in phase play but struggled to create momentum in the scrum.

2. Atsushi Sakate – N/A

Injured and left the field in the first half.

3. Keijiro Tamefusa – 6

Faced frequent penalties in the scrum during the first half, which will be an area for improvement.

4. Sanaila Waqa – 7

Maintained his presence near the opposition goal line. Scored a try from a strong forward drive.

5. Warner Dearns – 8

Although ball-carrying was better against Canada, his performance in the line-out was consistent.

6. Tiennan Costley – 8

Consistently reliable. Effectively broke up the opposition’s momentum by earning penalties.

7. Kanji Shimokawa – 7

Aggressively involved in low and painful plays.

8. Faulua Makisi – 7

Committed to various situations on both attack and defense.

9. Shinobu Fujiwara – 9

Showed significant improvement in ball handling around the ruck compared to the previous game against Canada.

10. Seungsin Lee – 8

Showed improvement in kicking game and performed calmly when filling in as full-back despite the lack of experience.

11. Malo Tuitama – 7

Made several gains and generated momentum when Japan played the “Cho-soku” (super-fast) game.

12. Nicholas McCurran – 7

Improved cohesions with Riley in their second match together.

13. Dylan Riley – 9

Not only was he instrumental in setting up the three first-half tries, but he also scored a try with his speed in the second half. Man of the Match.

14. Jone Naikabula – 8

Made an impact with his running and successful kick-charges showcasing his athleticism, until his injury.



15. Takuya Yamasawa – 6

Made his first start as a full-back under the current Japan team, and still adjusting to the team. Hoping for a strong performance to come.

Reserves

16. Mamoru Harada – 7 – Came on unexpectedly due to Sakate’s injury and immediately scored a try.

17. Takayoshi Mohara – 7 – Initially struggled with scrum penalties but gradually adapted to the game.

18. Shuhei Takeuchi – 8 – Though he didn’t display his trademark shouting, he demonstrated strength in the breakdowns.

19. Amato Fakatava – 7 – Returned to form and started his first match under Jones, maintaining his strength and running ability.

20. Isaiah Mapusua – 7 – Applied pressure to the opposition line-out.

21. Taiki Koyama – 8 – Came on as a finisher and sealed the game with strong defensive play.

22. Harumichi Tatekawa – 9 – Replaced Lee as fly-half and calmly managed the game, effectively guiding the team during a tense period.

23. Tomoki Osada – 8 – Maintained calm and error-free play in both attack and defense as usual.