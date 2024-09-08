Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
34 - 19
FT
19 - 50
FT
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
36 - 32
FT
36 - 12
FT
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
67 - 27
FT
25 - 19
FT
25 - 14
FT
Today
09:00
Wednesday
03:05
Pacific Nations Cup

Japan player ratings vs USA | Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup

By Tsuyoshi Enokida
Dylan Riley of Japan reacts after scoring a try during the rugby Pacific Nations Cup Pool B match between Japan and United States at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Kumagaya, Japan. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

In their Pacific Nations Cup opener, Japan defeated the USA 41-24 at Kumagaya Rugby Stadium, showcasing strong performances from key players like Dylan Riley and Harumichi Tatekawa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite a resilient effort from the young USA team, Japan’s strategic adjustments and standout moments ensured their victory and advancement to the semifinals as Pool B winners.

Below are the player ratings for Japan:

1. Shogo Miura – 6
Contributed in phase play but struggled to create momentum in the scrum.

2. Atsushi Sakate – N/A
Injured and left the field in the first half.

3. Keijiro Tamefusa – 6
Faced frequent penalties in the scrum during the first half, which will be an area for improvement.

4. Sanaila Waqa – 7
Maintained his presence near the opposition goal line. Scored a try from a strong forward drive.

5. Warner Dearns – 8
Although ball-carrying was better against Canada, his performance in the line-out was consistent.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Tiennan Costley – 8
Consistently reliable. Effectively broke up the opposition’s momentum by earning penalties.

7. Kanji Shimokawa – 7
Aggressively involved in low and painful plays.

8. Faulua Makisi – 7
Committed to various situations on both attack and defense.

9. Shinobu Fujiwara – 9
Showed significant improvement in ball handling around the ruck compared to the previous game against Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Seungsin Lee – 8
Showed improvement in kicking game and performed calmly when filling in as full-back despite the lack of experience.

11. Malo Tuitama – 7
Made several gains and generated momentum when Japan played the “Cho-soku” (super-fast) game.

12. Nicholas McCurran – 7
Improved cohesions with Riley in their second match together.

13. Dylan Riley – 9
Not only was he instrumental in setting up the three first-half tries, but he also scored a try with his speed in the second half. Man of the Match.

14. Jone Naikabula – 8
Made an impact with his running and successful kick-charges showcasing his athleticism, until his injury.

15. Takuya Yamasawa – 6
Made his first start as a full-back under the current Japan team, and still adjusting to the team. Hoping for a strong performance to come.

Reserves

16. Mamoru Harada – 7 – Came on unexpectedly due to Sakate’s injury and immediately scored a try.
17. Takayoshi Mohara – 7 – Initially struggled with scrum penalties but gradually adapted to the game.
18. Shuhei Takeuchi – 8 – Though he didn’t display his trademark shouting, he demonstrated strength in the breakdowns.
19. Amato Fakatava – 7 – Returned to form and started his first match under Jones, maintaining his strength and running ability.
20. Isaiah Mapusua – 7 – Applied pressure to the opposition line-out.
21. Taiki Koyama – 8 – Came on as a finisher and sealed the game with strong defensive play.
22. Harumichi Tatekawa – 9 – Replaced Lee as fly-half and calmly managed the game, effectively guiding the team during a tense period.
23. Tomoki Osada – 8 – Maintained calm and error-free play in both attack and defense as usual.

Recommended

USA player ratings vs Japan | Asahi Pacific Nations Cup

OPINION

Japan extinguish impressive USA comeback to clinch top spot in Pool B

'Discipline, physicality and bravery' - USA head coach Scott Lawrence previews Japan clash

INTERVIEW

De Haas makes comeback as USA chase history

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

2

It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

3

Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

4

All Blacks lose their ‘Pieter-Steph’ for Freedom Cup decider against Boks

5

Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

6

Assistant coach’s warning for Springboks as All Blacks look to bounce back

7

Owen Farrell set for Top 14 bow with Racing 92 in English-heavy XV

8

Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'It's up to Steve Borthwick to make England's brave new world work'

The RFU's new Professional Game Agreement places more control in the head coach's hands, but more pressure upon his shoulders.

FEATURE

From euphoria to scandal: French rugby's summer of unmitigated woe

A year after the Rugby World Cup feelgood, the French game has lurched from crisis to crisis.

Comments on RugbyPass

A
AK 14 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

Let’s see how the Boks do in NZ next year shall we? A points advantage of 10 over 2 tests at HOME suggests the ABs are a lot better than the doom and gloom you are spreading!!

10 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 17 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

What bias? You asked why Scooter didn't get criticised over the knock-on. I told you. Accept or don't accept.

52 Go to comments
A
AK 21 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

Kolbe milked it for what it was worth! Lomax was stupid but Kolbe made no attempt to dodge him whatsoever and rolled around like he’d been shot!

He’s supposed to have a great sidestep but he couldn’t avoid a lumbering prop??

10 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 25 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

Not rocket science. The big difference is continuity of head coach & key players. The Boks haven’t lost their Whitelock, Retallick, Frizell, Mounga, etc. And new coaches need time to get their feet under the desk. Both organisations are at vastly different stages of development. And yet, the ABs were close in both tests. Give it time.

10 Go to comments
D
DS 30 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Doesn't matter what your bias is, the end result is a knock on. Just like Narawa got two brutish passes and missed them but he still got blamed and was dropped from the squad. Why is SB different?

52 Go to comments
D
DS 35 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

It used to be fullbacks. DMac had a 92% accuracy this year until yesterday and has been nailing the long kicks while Jordie missed a long one in the WC final so maybe that's the thinking?

52 Go to comments
F
FC 36 minutes ago
Springboks player ratings vs All Blacks | The Rugby Championship

Daniel Gallan and Ben Smith need to spend less time together in bed trying to get one of them pregnant, and more time focussing on journalism. I really didn't think their drivel could get any worse, but they manage to surprise me every week....

Is there really NO Macca's or KFC that needs cleaning staff?

I mean, they'll probably suck at that too, but at least I dont eat that garbage, so it'll be a lot easier pretending they dont exist anymore.

17 Go to comments
D
DS 38 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Considering Foster never lost the RC and now NZ is fighting it out for 3rd place with Aust the amount of stick Foster received from the rugby media and online comments looks poor judgement at best and two -faced hypocrisy at worst. Excuses are now being rolled out for Robertson by people who called Foster the worst coach in AB history!

52 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 42 minutes ago
‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

I sincerely hope the NZ coaches think just like you do.

194 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 44 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Yes. But not my point. It was fired at his head, hit his hand on reflex, he was never gonna catch it. As opposed to a clean butter fingers drop. Hence why nobody is totally blaming him for a "knock on". Check the replay.

52 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 44 minutes ago
‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

If you can read what you have just written when you are sober and/or straight and not feel ashamed, your IQ is truly reflected in the level of your education. Did you perhaps have a learning disability?There are some very good remedial teachers in New Zealand.

194 Go to comments
C
Carlos 45 minutes ago
Historic collapse as Wallabies concede record score to Argentina

Can you imagine if they had better props and a decent coach…

4 Go to comments
C
Carlos 45 minutes ago
Schmidt won't panic after Wallabies' Santa Fe smashing

Of course, and why deny the possibility that the Pumas played better and adjusted well after being behind 20-3. Or that Felipe finally started a real fly half and used Carreras in his natural position.


Or that Tupou did nothing about an average scrummaging prop like Gallo. Who is very good in the loose.


Or that tackling is a heart issue….

2 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 47 minutes ago
‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

The level of education in NZ is going down hill fast.

194 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 48 minutes ago
‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

And what's the excuse this time at sea level. Here comes another litany of excuses. Yawn.

194 Go to comments
S
SB 49 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Same can be said of the Boks. Add Willemse and De Jager and you have a very different looking lineout and back field.

161 Go to comments
D
DS 50 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

It was a knock on - check the replay.

52 Go to comments
M
Mitch 51 minutes ago
Historic collapse as Wallabies concede record score to Argentina

That was embarrassing and shameful rolled into 1. Well played Argentina though.

4 Go to comments
S
SB 55 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

What a blatant lie. Just watched the replay again now. From the rear view camera you could see Lomax clearly stepped into Kolbe, even bracing his arm and shoulder for contact. Clear as daylight.

161 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 56 minutes ago
‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

Looks like the schooling level in New Zealand is not nearly as good as it used to be.

194 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes
Search