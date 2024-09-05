De Haas makes comeback as USA chase history
Scrum-half Ruben de Haas returns to the USA matchday 23 for the first time in just over a year as the Men’s Eagles chase a first win over the Brave Blossoms on Japanese soil since 2000 in Kumagaya.
With both teams getting wins over Canada in their opening matches, this Saturday’s encounter at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium will decide the winner of Pool B in the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup.
De Haas last played for his country in the Men’s Eagles’ 22-7 defeat to Georgia in August 2023 but has now recovered from the serious knee injury he sustained whilst on club duty for the Cheetahs.
The former Saracens man tore his ACL but he is now back and ready to strike up a partnership with in-form fly-half Luke Carty, the Player of the Match against Canada last weekend.
JP Smith drops to the bench due to de Haas’ inclusion, while the other change sees locks Viliami Helu and Jason Damm swap roles.
Amongst the replacements, prop Paul Mullen makes his first appearance of the tournament and Moni Tonga’uiha wins his first Men’s Eagles cap since the 16-16 draw with Portugal nearly two years ago at the Final Qualification Tournament for RWC 2023.
USA:
1. Jack Iscaro
2. Kapeli Pifeleti
3. Alex Maughan
4. Vili Helu
5. Greg Peterson (capt.)
6. Paddy Ryan
7. Cory Daniel
8. Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz
9. Ruben de Haas
10. Luke Carty
11. Nate Augspurger
12. Tommaso Boni
13. Tavite Lopeti
14. Conner Mooneyham
15. Mitch Wilson
Replacements:
16. Sean McNulty
17. Jake Turnbull
18. Paul Mullen
19. Jason Damm
20. Thomas Tu’avao
21. Tesimoni Tonga’uiha
22. JP Smith
23. Dominic Besag
The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here