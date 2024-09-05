De Haas makes comeback as USA chase history

Scrum-half Ruben de Haas returns to the USA matchday 23 for the first time in just over a year as the Men’s Eagles chase a first win over the Brave Blossoms on Japanese soil since 2000 in Kumagaya.

With both teams getting wins over Canada in their opening matches, this Saturday’s encounter at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium will decide the winner of Pool B in the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup.

De Haas last played for his country in the Men’s Eagles’ 22-7 defeat to Georgia in August 2023 but has now recovered from the serious knee injury he sustained whilst on club duty for the Cheetahs.

The former Saracens man tore his ACL but he is now back and ready to strike up a partnership with in-form fly-half Luke Carty, the Player of the Match against Canada last weekend.

JP Smith drops to the bench due to de Haas’ inclusion, while the other change sees locks Viliami Helu and Jason Damm swap roles.

Amongst the replacements, prop Paul Mullen makes his first appearance of the tournament and Moni Tonga’uiha wins his first Men’s Eagles cap since the 16-16 draw with Portugal nearly two years ago at the Final Qualification Tournament for RWC 2023.

USA:

1. Jack Iscaro

2. Kapeli Pifeleti

3. Alex Maughan

4. Vili Helu

5. Greg Peterson (capt.)

6. Paddy Ryan

7. Cory Daniel

8. Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz

9. Ruben de Haas

10. Luke Carty

11. Nate Augspurger

12. Tommaso Boni

13. Tavite Lopeti

14. Conner Mooneyham

15. Mitch Wilson

Replacements:

16. Sean McNulty

17. Jake Turnbull

18. Paul Mullen

19. Jason Damm

20. Thomas Tu’avao

21. Tesimoni Tonga’uiha

22. JP Smith

23. Dominic Besag