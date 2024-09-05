Select Edition

Pacific Nations Cup

One significant change for Japan for USA challenge

By Jon Newcombe
Japan's Takuya Yamasawa (top) gets up over New Zealand's Finlay Christie after scoring a try during the rugby union Test match between Japan and New Zealands All Blacks at the National Stadium in Tokyo on October 29, 2022. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Japan head coach Eddie Jones has turned to Takuya Yamasawa at full-back after naming an otherwise unchanged starting XV for the visit of USA this weekend.

Yamasawa wins his 10th cap for the Brave Blossoms after replacing teenage sensation, Yoshitaka Yazaki, in the No.15 jersey. Yazaki, as revealed earlier this week on RugbyPass, has returned to Waseda University’s rugby programme.

The only other change to the matchday 23 from the round one win over Canada comes on the bench, where Amato Fakatava has been named as a replacement lock in place of Eishin Kuwano.

Fakatava, 29, hasn’t featured for the Brave Blossoms since the 39-27 defeat to Argentina at Rugby World Cup 2023, when he scored his fifth test try in just seven caps.

Japan:
1. Shogo Miura
2. Atsushi Sakate
3. Keijiro Tamefusa
4. Sanaila Waqa
5. Warner Dearns
6. Tiennan Costley
7. Kanji Shimokawa
8. Faulua Makisi
9. Shinobu Fujiwara
10. Seungsin Lee
11. Malo Tuitama
12. Nicholas McCurran
13. Dylan Riley
14. Jone Naikabula
15. Takuya Yamasawa

Replacements:
16. Mamoru Harada
17. Takayoshi Mohara
18. Shuhei Takeuchi
19. Amato Fakatawa
20. Isaiah Mapusua
21. Taiki Koyama
22. Harumichi Tatekawa
23. Tomoki Osada

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Tembani 8 minutes ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

While true that we should afford our compatriots the respect to follow their hearts and support whomsoever they please, I do think it is a little more complicated than many want to admit. I grew up in Cape Town, played with coloured players all my life, dated them, had them as friends since childhood and continue to have them as colleagues and friends to this day. While some may deny it, there definitely is a case for many of them sticking to their guns on this issue because of some historical differences, the close association of the Boks with the apartheid establishment, frustration with the slow pace of transformation (before Rassie) and even the Boks' style of play and perceived tactical preference for larger and burly players (mostly Afrikaner-white) at the expense of smaller, faster and more skilled players (mostly coloured, as black African players usually slot in somewhere in the middle between these two extremes). My humble view is that since 2018, these South Africans may have missed out on the greatest era of Springbok rugby, and may have missed out on the great changes to the team and its culture, brought about by the great rugby thinker and visionary, Rassie Erasmus. Right through the 2023 RWC, I noticed that my coloured friends and neighbours felt rather out of place and forlorn in their inability to be seen to be getting behind their country's team, and that's just sad to me. It looked like an identity crisis, more than anything. I'm not expecting or demanding of anyone to support any team, but it's sad when people catch themselves and want to disappear from public because their own country has won a game. Lastly, the white supporters who threaten coloured AB supporters are actually making it worse. We will all heal in our own terms. For now, to the fellow South Africans who have learned to overcome and got behind their country's team out of a sense of patriotism (NOT NATIONALISM, learn the difference), long may this continue and you are part of the few strong positives healing our nation. To those who would like to join at some point, you don't need any permission to get behind your country.

6 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 32 minutes ago
Joe Marler defends Steve Borthwick as mass exit prompts 'Eddie 2.0' jibes

It’s a pity Joe Marler won’t leave.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 50 minutes ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

Yes. Chiliboy was not a test captain, but his achievement of captaining the Boks was nonetheless significant.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

I didn't follow it that closely G. It looked like a good fit at the start but the rest of the league is moving towards high ball-in-play time and looking to win high-scoring shootouts, while Dan was still playing Brumby-ball! That's my best guess anyhoo...

189 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

For goodness sakes do not tell OJ!🤣

189 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

The truth is that LSL cannot be replaced adequately by anyone else bar Will Skelton.

189 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 1 hour ago
Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

With trash talk between fans, that occasionally includes rugby journo’s and even the coaches can be tempted with their mind games. So people can sometimes get the wrong end of the stick about this rivalry. But the respect at the core between the two teams, players and coaches, is genuine and very much real. A testament to all that is great about the game.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

A riveting weekend of rugby for Ireland as they aim to take the no.1 spot doing sweet effall.

1 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 2 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

That’s totally inane. 1/3 of the replacements is a Tah. And they’re in for injured players

189 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 2 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

I don’t get how we replace a 125kg TH lock with Williams who is 198cm and 113kg. Canham or Blyth surely

189 Go to comments
A
Anderkant 2 hours ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

BS, BS

98 Go to comments
D
DG 2 hours ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

Perhaps I could have caveated that with "Test captain".

6 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

When Kolisi and du Toit play as flankers they certainly do play Kolisi at open-side and du Toit blind. It is depressing that a journo for this site doesn't realise that is SA's traditional way of numbering flankers (as opposed to the rest of the rugby world). In much the same way that Will Greenwood usually wore the No. 13 jersey although playing at inside centre. I understand the journo is Australian. A long way from civilisation, even SA, is Australia.....

1 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

If you take Turdflow as an example, the number seems to be infinite.

189 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

Siya Kolisi became the first black Springboks captain

Other than Chiliboy Ralapele.

6 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus explains Springboks’ unusual team announcement

Kolisi will start at blindside flanker, though.

Nope. He is at 6, which is openside in SA, to the extent that SA play a blind/open model at all.

1 Go to comments
W
Werner 2 hours ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Beg to differ. Seemed to be a strange allowance for McKenzie to kick the conversion after the shot clock had run out and the reverse for Sacha even with the early charge down attempts

98 Go to comments
A
Ace 2 hours ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

🤣🤡

6 Go to comments
W
Werner 2 hours ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

South Africa had their 3rd penalty advantage during bongis non try. His try probably saved the all blacks from going down to 14 in the first half. And by your logic SA would have taken the penalty to kick to the line and "would've scored with the same style play".

98 Go to comments
B
BC 2 hours ago
John Mitchell hands Exeter flanker first England start as stalwart returns

Really good to see Helena back, roles are now reversed as Meg Jones brilliantly stepped in when Helena was injured in 6N. I think Abby Ward has a slight calf injury and is being held back for the Black Ferns or WXV1.

1 Go to comments
