One significant change for Japan for USA challenge

Japan head coach Eddie Jones has turned to Takuya Yamasawa at full-back after naming an otherwise unchanged starting XV for the visit of USA this weekend.

Yamasawa wins his 10th cap for the Brave Blossoms after replacing teenage sensation, Yoshitaka Yazaki, in the No.15 jersey. Yazaki, as revealed earlier this week on RugbyPass, has returned to Waseda University’s rugby programme.

The only other change to the matchday 23 from the round one win over Canada comes on the bench, where Amato Fakatava has been named as a replacement lock in place of Eishin Kuwano.

Fakatava, 29, hasn’t featured for the Brave Blossoms since the 39-27 defeat to Argentina at Rugby World Cup 2023, when he scored his fifth test try in just seven caps.

Japan:

1. Shogo Miura

2. Atsushi Sakate

3. Keijiro Tamefusa

4. Sanaila Waqa

5. Warner Dearns

6. Tiennan Costley

7. Kanji Shimokawa

8. Faulua Makisi

9. Shinobu Fujiwara

10. Seungsin Lee

11. Malo Tuitama

12. Nicholas McCurran

13. Dylan Riley

14. Jone Naikabula

15. Takuya Yamasawa

Replacements:

16. Mamoru Harada

17. Takayoshi Mohara

18. Shuhei Takeuchi

19. Amato Fakatawa

20. Isaiah Mapusua

21. Taiki Koyama

22. Harumichi Tatekawa

23. Tomoki Osada