Pacific Nations Cup

'Discipline, physicality and bravery' - USA head coach Scott Lawrence previews Japan clash

By Philip Bendon
USA Eagles vs Canada | PNC 2024

Sport’s great East-versus-West rivalry is set to renew at the 24,000-seat Kumagaya Rugby Stadium when the Brave Blossoms host the USA Eagles on Saturday at 7pm local time (11am BST)

Entering the fixture as the two undefeated teams in Pool B of the Asahi Pacific Nations Cup, the match will bring a clash of styles and philosophies.

On the one hand, Eddie Jones is in the infancy of resurrecting Japanese Rugby to the heights of the late 2010s by employing an uptempo, all-court, offensive-attacking game plan. Harkening back to the structures that brought him success during his first sojourn with the Brave Blossoms, Jones knows how important this weekend’s clash is as a key marker for their development.

Countering this approach is a methodical and physical Eagles side who, too, are in the early days of a new coaching regime headed up by a man who knows the American rugby landscape like the back of his hand in Scott Lawrence. Combining good old-fashioned American muscle with an ambition to strike when their opponents leave half a chance, Lawrence’s Eagles are developing a style of play that reflects the identity of the team.

Ahead of what will be a mighty challenge, Lawrence and Eagles’ captain Greg Peterson reflected on the foundations they laid both in their July tests and last weekend against continental neighbours Canada.

“I think the Canada game, we set out to build the continuity in our game,” Lawerence stated before digging into the specifics, “We were able to do that in the early parts of the game, which put a little more pressure on the Canadians than we’ve been able to apply to opponents in the last couple of test matches. So that was the name of the game for us: continuity and discipline.”

Reflecting on this drive to get on the right side of the match officials, the coach pointed to the stats as proof of the exceptional work his charges put in against their archrivals.

“We saw a 50% drop in our penalty count from the last July series match heading into the Canada match. So we’ll go for another another 50% in this game.” Lawrence said with a smile.

Despite holding a firm advantage over Canada over the past decade, Lawrence was clear in his admiration for the new-look Les Rouge outfit, which proved they were never out of the fight during the opening two rounds of the PNC.

“Canada is a strong second-half team; we saw they were 21-17 over the Japanese (in the second half) the week earlier.

“So we knew they would push in the second half and get on the ball more, and they were true to form there.

“They tried to climb their way back into the game late, and I think the lessons we learnt from that are that in the 25 minutes when you have a three-score lead, how do you then build on that?”

Echoing his coach’s sentiments, powerhouse lock Peterson, who was the coal face of the confrontation, said, “I was pretty happy with the boys because obviously, we trained hard for two weeks on a lot of things and, like Scott said, that continuity and focusing on ourselves and being able to implement that in a game situation was key.”

Casting a glance further back to his side’s July tests against Romania and Scotland, the Eagles skipper felt his team took a great deal of learnings from those fixtures against the two 2023 Rugby World Cup participants.

“In the games throughout July, it was negative on negatives, losing momentum, etc.

“So for us to be able to right wrongs pretty quickly was good, but there were still a couple of moments and times that we learnt from, and that’s something we’ll be taking into the game against Japan.

“Overall, I was happy with the lads, but there’s still a lot to improve with this group and a lot to learn, and that’s what’s even more exciting.”

Displaying this improvement in managing the ebb and flow of a match, the Eagles were composed throughout what was, at times, a prickly affair against the Canadians. Assuming full control from the off, the US was deliberate in where they played their rugby, routinely matriculating the ball downfield to ensure that 66% of the time that they held the ball was inside the Canadian half.

In any scenario, this territorial awareness was exceptional. Yet, as Lawrence explained when asked about his team’s ability to convert this positioning to points, it was not simply a black-and-white situation of ‘Team A has the ball; therefore, they will go through the phases to score’ but more of a nuanced understanding of when to strike.

“It depends on the opportunities they present in terms of what you want to do.” The coach said before delving deeper, “You’re always looking to strike and to score when you can off first phase, and that’s why you see most tries come in the first two phases, so it’s about setting that opportunity up and then executing it.”

Further illustrating the comprehensive nature of the Eagles’ victory, Lawrence’s men led for 91% of the match and averaged 3.1 points per 22m entry. Managing their lead effectively, the Eagles slammed shut any real opportunity that the Canucks had of mounting a comeback.

“When we got inside of the 22 and held possession, we got a really good reward as we came away with points, which was important.

“You can’t minimise the pressure it puts on the opposition if you put the ball into touch five to ten meters from their line and then force them to play out from underneath their own posts.”

Spearheading this efficient and effective game plan, Chicago Hounds flyhalf Luke Carty put in an assured performance that bred confidence in his team while exposing gaps in the Canadian defence.

“The big thing is how we execute in the front line to create those opportunities in the backfield.

“Part of the game is manipulating that backfield, and Luke brings variety with his kicking game, which, as a team, we’re coming together more and more so that we can capitalise on that variety because it’s as much about the kick as it is about the chase and the actions afterwards.”

Taking this plan and simply replicating it against a dangerous Japanese back three has the potential to produce a horror show as dark as Stephen King’s The Shining.  Considering the risk of presenting opportunities to a side that thrives on time and space, Lawrence knows his team will need to be brave in their convictions when the time comes.

“We’ll do some different things against Japan in terms of how we’ll move their backfield around and try to capitalise on that.

“The important thing is that all 15 players are on the same page when Luke makes the decision so that we back it and do the right things afterwards.”

Flipping the script for a moment, the question of how one counters Japan’s lightening quick speed of play was posed to Lawrence, who had a considered and pragmatic response.

“Fundamentally, it comes down to the speed of set, so how quickly are we set and how well the tackler executes his role. There are times when it’s numbers on feet, and there are times when you go after the ruck. That’s the decision-making that we give to the players.

“There are two things that you can control; we can control our effort in being set and ready to see the attack coming, which, when the ball is fast, that’s tough to do as you’re not fully set.

“The second thing is making sure there’s good leg drive, post contact on your tackles, which creates time in the tackle, allowing you to speed up your set.

“Those two things we can control, and then it comes down to a carry-by-carry basis because not all players in the Japanese team, just like not all players in our team, carry the same way.”

Garnering headlines from Tokyo to Vancouver over the past fortnight, Japan’s uber-dynamic lock pairing of Warner Deans and Sanaila Waqa epitomises what Japanese Rugby strives to be. Providing the height and bulk that has been absent from previous Japanese sides, the pair of 6’8″ and 120kg plus freakish athletes are two of the most exhilarating attacking forwards at the international level. Operating like hall-of-fame-level NFL tight ends, the Japanese gameplan is such that the pair appear at points in the attacking set where they are a clear mismatch for the defender.

Considering the threat that his direct opponents pose, Peterson was frank when asked if the USA pack would look to drag them into deep water in the tight exchanges to drain some of their fizzing attacking prowess.

“Both of them have been playing some great rugby; in the Canada game, they were both excellent out on the edges.

“But in terms of dragging them into the set piece, we can potentially do that, but we don’t have massive plans because we are very much focused on us and how we want to play the game.

“In terms of trying to nullify them defensively, again, it’s just like what Scott said, just speed to set time and tackle, and if we’re able to nail those things, there won’t be holes around the breakdowns, there won’t be those open gaps out on the edges, etc.

“That’s the big thing we’ve been focusing on throughout this week; we’ve worked really hard at it. Nick Easter (assistant coach) has drilled us really hard on it throughout this week.

“There will always be times where their athletic abilities do come through, so then it comes back to our scramble game and how we get back and dig in for each other.”

Concluding the conversation with an attempt to goad an answer on how both men saw the fixture playing out, Lawrence gave three certainties to what his side would produce.

“I’ll give you three: Our discipline, physicality, and bravery to take our opportunities,” Lawrence said with a smile, summarising the hallmarks that have made his team so endearing to the US Rugby public.

While echoing his coach’s sentiments and pinpointing the key learning from the opening two rounds of this year’s PNC, Peterson said, “Agreeing with what Scott said, I think it will be the first twenty minutes and the last twenty minutes of the game that will be the decider.

“With how we played and with how Japan played against Canada, you can see the team’s strengths and weaknesses, and I think those two big points will be which team starts hot and which team finishes hot.”

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SteveD 13 minutes ago
The Bill Sweeney verdict on the England assistant staff upheaval

For what it's worth, probably the latter, coupled with the Old School Ties behind them?

2 Go to comments
B
BC 14 minutes ago
John Mitchell hands Exeter flanker first England start as stalwart returns

It's impossible for the Red Roses to field anything other than a strong team and bench. I can imagine steam coming out of Poppy Cleall's ears whilst watching the first half, The team against the BFs will be enlightening as to which Mitchell thinks is the greater threat. I think it is France. It always is and we have beaten BFs comfortably in 3 out of our last 4 matches. The less said about the other one with 14 players the better.

6 Go to comments
B
BC 23 minutes ago
John Mitchell hands Exeter flanker first England start as stalwart returns

I'm also a big fan of Meg Jones, it's difficult not to be a fan of any Red Rose. To get a start these days shows you have something exceptional. Each player brings something slightly different to the party. Really looking forward to taking my family, seven of us, including County age-group granddaughter to Twickenham for the Black Ferns match. Always a great day out. Surprised we are giving the Black Ferns that experience before RWC, but the marketing men always win out over the rugby men. That should be the French match and BFs at KIngsholm.

6 Go to comments
C
CN 41 minutes ago
John Mitchell hands Exeter flanker first England start as stalwart returns

Have you ever seen a stronger bench?

6 Go to comments
C
CN 43 minutes ago
John Mitchell hands Exeter flanker first England start as stalwart returns

I reckon you're quite a fan of Helena Rowland as I'm sure you have highlighted her previously. I like that she is a different type of 13 and she can kick, run, pass which always leaves the opposition guessing. If she has one work on I would say it would be her tackling, she is not poor, it's just not the strongest part of her game.

6 Go to comments
R
RW 44 minutes ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

2 most relevant teams in Rugby play this weekend and a hack tries to make it about Ireland.

2 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Joe Marler defends Steve Borthwick as mass exit prompts 'Eddie 2.0' jibes

probably the most annoying man in rugby. Was a good player in his day, but hasn't looked great recently. We've got a bit of depth at loosehead, so I wouldn't pick him for the squad if I was Borthwick.

2 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
John Mitchell hands Exeter flanker first England start as stalwart returns

I have a lot of faith in Mitchell, having been sceptical at first. He identifies with the women extremely well and brings a huge amount of rugby nous with him. The Red Roses have moved up another gear or two under his regime.

6 Go to comments
J
JonF 2 hours ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

Chili is still the biggest failure of SA's transformation saga. How tf do you live up to being the future Springbok captain when you're still at school? He was mercilessly pushed into positions that he was not ready for and the way his career played out is a damning condemnation of our inept administrators and corrupt politicians.


Contrast his history with that of Siya. The divide couldn't be wider. What heights might Chiliboy have reached if those self-serving vultures had not been circling?


Btw, Chili was captain for one half of a non-test match at halftime he was replaced by Gary Botha who was captain for the other half. This was announced ahead of time. It was window-dressing of the worst kind.


A truly shameful chapter in Springbok history.

7 Go to comments
S
Steve P 2 hours ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

Now you're judging people on how they look and how they cut their hair, not on their actions or who they are. Racist and prejudiced behavior. Shame on you.

7 Go to comments
P
PB 2 hours ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Well excellent! You can alway gilt edge the letters of apology and put them in the trophy 🏆 cabinet. You know like a tacit reminder that the AB’s actually won. Because if course they are the only champion team in the world.

Except of late, they lose to teams like Argentina at home. But they got a letter for that too.

You are a embarrassment to all true AB fans

100 Go to comments
P
PB 2 hours ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Lol I needed a good laugh! Good to see there ate delusional kiwi blokes too.

100 Go to comments
T
Tembani 2 hours ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

While true that we should afford our compatriots the respect to follow their hearts and support whomsoever they please, I do think it is a little more complicated than many want to admit. I grew up in Cape Town, played with coloured players all my life, dated them, had them as friends since childhood and continue to have them as colleagues and friends to this day. While some may deny it, there definitely is a case for many of them sticking to their guns on this issue because of some historical differences, the close association of the Boks with the apartheid establishment, frustration with the slow pace of transformation (before Rassie) and even the Boks' style of play and perceived tactical preference for larger and burly players (mostly Afrikaner-white) at the expense of smaller, faster and more skilled players (mostly coloured, as black African players usually slot in somewhere in the middle between these two extremes). My humble view is that since 2018, these South Africans may have missed out on the greatest era of Springbok rugby, and may have missed out on the great changes to the team and its culture, brought about by the great rugby thinker and visionary, Rassie Erasmus. Right through the 2023 RWC, I noticed that my coloured friends and neighbours felt rather out of place and forlorn in their inability to be seen to be getting behind their country's team, and that's just sad to me. It looked like an identity crisis, more than anything. I'm not expecting or demanding of anyone to support any team, but it's sad when people catch themselves and want to disappear from public because their own country's team is winning big games. Lastly, the white supporters who threaten coloured AB supporters are actually making it worse. We will all heal in our own terms. For now, to the fellow South Africans who have learned to overcome and got behind their country's team out of a sense of patriotism (NOT NATIONALISM, learn the difference), long may this continue and you are part of the few strong positives healing our nation. To those who would like to join at some point, you don't need any permission to get behind your country.

7 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Joe Marler defends Steve Borthwick as mass exit prompts 'Eddie 2.0' jibes

It’s a pity Joe Marler won’t leave.

2 Go to comments
F
Flankly 3 hours ago
'I hate the name Cape Crusaders': Meet the South African fans who support the All Blacks

Yes. Chiliboy was not a test captain, but his achievement of captaining the Boks was nonetheless significant.

7 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

I didn't follow it that closely G. It looked like a good fit at the start but the rest of the league is moving towards high ball-in-play time and looking to win high-scoring shootouts, while Dan was still playing Brumby-ball! That's my best guess anyhoo...

189 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

For goodness sakes do not tell OJ!🤣

189 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

The truth is that LSL cannot be replaced adequately by anyone else bar Will Skelton.

189 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus reacts to All Blacks’ changes after injuries to key players

With trash talk between fans, that occasionally includes rugby journo’s and even the coaches can be tempted with their mind games. So people can sometimes get the wrong end of the stick about this rivalry. But the respect at the core between the two teams, players and coaches, is genuine and very much real. A testament to all that is great about the game.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
It’s second chance Saturday for Ireland in men's world rankings

A riveting weekend of rugby for Ireland as they aim to take the no.1 spot doing sweet effall.

2 Go to comments
