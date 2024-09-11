Northern Edition

International

Drew Mitchell considers Wallabies’ chances of upset win over All Blacks

By Finn Morton
James Slipper of the Wallabies (centre) and Wallabies team look on during the All Black's Haka during The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between the Australia Wallabies and the New Zealand All Blacks at Marvel Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)

Former Test winger Drew Mitchell has tipped the Wallabies to “maybe even beat the All Blacks” when the two neighbouring nations meet on the field of rugby battle at Sydney’s Accor Stadium in just over one week.

Australia hasn’t held the Bledisloe Cup since 2002 but the playing group will have adrenaline, motivation and anticipation coursing through their veins on September 21 as they desperately seek a bounce-back performance.

Last time out, the Wallabies took on Los Pumas in Santa Fe and they appeared to be on track for what would’ve been their second win from as many starts in Argentina. Carlo Tizzano and Andrew Kellaway scored first-half tries as the visitors raced out to a 20-3 lead.

But that’s as good as it got for the Aussies. As we now know, Los Pumas’ fightback late in the first term was just the start – with Mateo Carreras and Julian Montoya both scoring to help reduce the Wallabies’ lead to just 20-17 at the half.

Argentina took control of the match with a commanding 41-20 lead with 16 minutes left to play after piling on 24 unanswered points. They ended up handing the men in gold a staggering 67-27 loss, which was the most points the Wallabies have ever conceded in a Test match.

“It started so well for us, maybe it started a little bit too well and we just thought it was going to continue in that vein,” Mitchell said on SENZ’s Scotty & Izzy.

“Argentina is just a real confidence type of team and once they get it, and they get the momentum, everything seems to stick.

“They just ran away from it. It was pretty disappointing – I guess the damage we received in such a short period of time, we conceded 50 points in the second half, four tries in the last nine minutes. That’s probably the most troubling thing for us.”

That was also the first time the Wallabies have conceded 50 points in one half of international footy. The records tumbled for all the wrong reasons as the hosts ran in four quick tries inside the final 10 minutes of the Test.

Former Wallabies react to Australia’s record loss to Argentina

Former Wallabies Stephen Hoiles, Nick Phipps and Morgan Turinui have all had their say on Australia’s record 67-27 loss to Argentina.

Read Now

As you can imagine, the Wallabies themselves looked dejected after the record defeat. That loss had come as a major wakeup call for a side who had shown signs of promise during their six Tests earlier in the year.

Australia started their new era under coach Joe Schmidt with back-to-back wins over Wales in Sydney and Melbourne. They then returned to Sydney’s Allianz Stadium for a 40-29 win over Georgia, who showed once again that they’re not an easy team to beat.

The Wallabies were beaten in two Tests against the world champion Springboks, and while the clash at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium was one to forget, there were some signs of promise a week later in Perth. Following those Tests, the Wallabies beat Los Pumas in Argentina.

So, as Mitchell explained, “I don’t know if it’s panic stations” just yet.

“Obviously, new coaching staff have come in, largely new squad – there’s 16 debutants already under Joe Schmidt. There’s a fair bit of teething problems that we’re going through,” Mitchell discussed.

“Prior to this last performance, there’s been some steady improvements, albeit small steps but in the right direction, but on the weekend I feel like we probably took a number of steps backwards.

“At the moment, it all depends on how they respond in a couple of weeks’ time against your guy, the All Blacks, here in Sydney.

“It’s one thing to lose momentum in a game but it’s really about limiting the damage when you don’t have momentum and that’s just what we weren’t good at. You’re not always going to have momentum throughout the course of a game… there’s going to be times where the opposition has it… we weren’t able to manage it.

“We’ll get a couple of guys back from injury, I don’t know if there’s been wholesale changes, there’ll be a few through the guys coming back like Fraser McReight I would imagine would come back in. I think Lukhan Salakaia-Loto is probably going to be another one.”

It’s a long flight back from Argentina. The Wallabies players and coaching staff would’ve had plenty of time to reflect and review that heavy loss in Santa Fe, so they’ll be hungry to return to winning ways against their great sporting foe.

Australia versus New Zealand – it’s a classic contest in any sport. Big brother versus little brother. The All Blacks are seeking redemption of their own after consecutive losses to the Springboks in South Africa.

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
5
Average Points scored
20
36
First try wins
60%
Home team wins
40%

These defeats set the stage for an intriguing Bledisloe Cup clash. Australia haven’t beaten New Zealand in more than a few years now, but Mitchell believes that streak could potentially come to an end later this month.

“Obviously, the weekend was tough. Going into work on Monday and having to field a few questions about the rugby was a tough one,” he added.

“It all depends on how they bounce back, right? And we won’t know that until they play the All Blacks in a couple of Saturday’s time.

“The funny thing is there’s every chance that this Wallaby team could go out there and really compete, maybe even beat the All Blacks, but then go back to Wellington and not have such a good performance.

“That’s kind of where we’re at.”

James O’Connor knocks back Queensland Reds offer to head overseas

David Havili set for Ranfurly Shield clash as 12 All Blacks released to NPC

How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

Latest Features

LONG READ

Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

A new coaching era has brought the same old problems and New Zealand are struggling to retain their aura as the world's best team

LONG READ

How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

New Zealand must seek incremental gains having seen the rest of the rugby world reduce their advantage.

LONG READ

Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

Australia may fear the worst with a wounded New Zealand next, but Joe Schmidt has previous in overseeing a swift transformation.

Comments on RugbyPass

t
themonster 17 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

Another to have not noticed that Frizzell had one big made-for-TV moment bowling over an opponent (thirty kilos smaller and not known anywhere for being a hard nosed defender), and then did next to nothing after that, culminating in giving way a yellow card in the WC final and making three tackle attempts all game ( and missing two of them). No turnovers and not sighted on attack. His opposite, du Toit, made almost 20 tackles and ran 30 plus metres. About the right perspective for this totally overrated Super Rugby player.

in cricket terms - a flat track bully

The obvious 6 is Vaii, with Sititi at 8 and Savea at 7 with Jacobsen as the best loose forward reserve it is possible to imagine and a far superior tackler than Frizzell.

BTW Sititi is hardly ( at 22 last week) life-embedded as a six - Kaino was probably five years older than that before being moved from 8, and Sititi clearly the more gifted as rugby talent.

2 Go to comments
J
James 25 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

High praise for Lomax Nick, he's come a long way since you highlighted his struggles against Bell a few years ago!

83 Go to comments
C
CO 34 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

True, but it's not really a thing. It's more they chase the dream of representing their dream team which is sometimes the Allblacks so will come down to a relatives and play for the best high school they can get into.


You could say Sevu Reece is one, there's been a few Fijians that have, mainly wingers and so the young guys in Fiji will try to as well. Reece didn't play for a flash private school, just a good rugby school.


The Fijians are gifted power athletes, Reece is no different even though he's a lot shorter than guys that came before him like Joe Rokocoko who was far more potent as a wing with all the height.


With hundreds of thousands of Fijians, Tongans, Samoans, etc, now fourth or fifth generation NZers there's no shortage of talent, there's a myth NZ rugby is plundering the islands which is actually the reverse with most if the Samoan team born in New Zealand.


The Australian rugby league, Ireland, home nations, etc, all focus more on NZ's young rugby players, even the professionals like Bunde Aki who was born and raised in NZ and had all his development here.


You will still get some of the best talent in the islands considering a shift to Australia, NZ or elsewhere but increasingly the top Fijians want to play for their own nation and can earn huge incomes offshore but still play for Fiji.


Rugby League is massively popular with the Auckland Samoan community, a lot of them will prefer NRL league teams than the Super rugby sides and will happily head off to an Australian team.


There is no professional competitions in the islands and hence basically no money.


The other myth is the Allblacks would be rubbish without them, Argentina doesn't have any and Ireland might have one and they generally comfortably beat the island sides and are now regularly beating the Allblacks which have more than ever. The Allblacks formative fame was built without them until the early 1970's.

83 Go to comments
N
NB 51 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

I've heard quite a lot about Fabian Holland now... Naturalized Dutchman? Where does he sit in the AB pecking order?

83 Go to comments
N
NB 53 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

I always saw them playing positive rugby from the very outset of games. Opponents tried to neutralize them first, not the other way around.


One of their minor weaknesses in that period was over-confidence in what they did - they didn't believe anyone could stop them if they played well!

83 Go to comments
d
d 54 minutes ago
Drew Mitchell considers Wallabies’ chances of upset win over All Blacks

That last line really sums up the Wallabies. But it could just as well have been written about the ABs, who have yet to string two consecutive adequate performances together. Also they are at their worst when complacent, which given the hiding the Wallabies just took, is quite probable.

1 Go to comments
D
DP 56 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Here's the issue:


The NZ public EXPECT to win all the time, there is no breathing space for "rebuilding".


The state of Rugby Union at the top of the tree for the foreseeable future means that NZ will have to mix it with at least 3 to 4 quality sides that can and will knock one another over on any given weekend. In no particular order we know that SA , Ireland , France, England can get the job done against NZ and vice versa across the board. Welcome to the new world order NZ, this is the reality.

83 Go to comments
N
NB 56 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

As I understand it islanders often used to move to NZ early in life on sports scholarships etc. Nothing wrong with that.

83 Go to comments
N
NB 57 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Yes it is taking a bit of time KK. More than it used to!


I agree that the backs need more work than the forwards. They need Roigard back at 9, and need more from 10 and 15 managing the game than they got from DMac and Will J at the weekend.

83 Go to comments
d
d 58 minutes ago
Scott Robertson has mounting problems to fix for misfiring All Blacks

I have my doubts about Robertson, but lets be fair "half way through his first year" is only a few weeks in a frantic schedule, and most of that has been a similarly frantic juggling to find suitable replacements for all the retirements.


I don't think we can really expect any more from this year than to blood a whole bunch of rookies and get really serious next year.

2 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Maybe he is, it still doesn't cancel his grounding at Randwick, and in NSW as both coach and player.

225 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

Tadhg Furlong is the best tighthead in the world.

4 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I doubt ROG would go back to being an assistant now though, even with the ABs.

225 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

No - Razor. I don't recall Joe ever coaching in SR... B o P in NPC.

225 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks’ defeats to Springboks has ex-Wallaby ‘scared’

We've got a kiwi coach so it won't really count. We are being sabotaged.

3 Go to comments
d
d 1 hour ago
Why the All Blacks’ defeats to Springboks has ex-Wallaby ‘scared’

who says Razor is "one of the best coaches in the world"? He is just a provincial coach who talked himself into the job when the previous guy got the boot, and has yet to prove he has the goods.

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

So he’s played two games at FB.

78 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
Don't blame Super Rugby for All Blacks' woes

This is actually a good take and something many people were saying after the squad was announced - it was a combination of reputation and potential, not form.


Blues and Hurricanes were consistently the two best sides, yet the team was packed with Chiefs and Crusaders, many of whom barely featured in Super Rugby, if at all.


Will Jordan is a great example - undoubtedly one of the most talented players in NZ, and would hands down have made a World XV at the end of last year. He certainly hasn't been bad for the ABs this year, but clearly completely undercooked after so long out. One or two NPC games under his belt before walking out for the ABs is not enough. Ruben Love on the other was match fit and in outstanding form.


Who were the best loose forwards in SR? Sititi, Sotutu, Lakai, Ioane, and Iose. I'd like to think the ABs selectors are above playing favourites but when so many underdone and underperforming players are preferred to match fit players who are playing great rugby it's hard to say they're not.

4 Go to comments
R
Rob 2 hours ago
Munster hoping bold transfer decisions can help deliver more URC glory

Not sure their departures free up that much space in the books, RGs salary was paid by a private investor and half of zebos was covered by the IRFU or a private investor. There’s also the impact of the new provincial investment for central contracts so they’re now paying part of Beirnes salary and O’Mahony and Murray coming off their central contracts even with part of their wage covered is going to impact the budget. Just some context for anyone wondering why they didn’t break the bank on another superstar again.

1 Go to comments
S
Spew_81 2 hours ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

If you added: Fabian Holland, Frizell, Roigard, Mo’unga, Ruben Love to the All Blacks in 2025, it would be a significantly better team.


Blackadder, Sititi, and Finau fighting it out to be the reserve loose forward.

83 Go to comments
