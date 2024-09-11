Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

James O’Connor knocks back Queensland Reds offer to head overseas

By Finn Morton
James O’Connor of the Reds passes the ball during the match between Queensland Reds and Wales at Suncorp Stadium on July 19, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Former Wallaby James O’Connor will leave Australia’s shores after knocking back an offer to remain at the Queensland Reds to pursue an overseas opportunity. Coach Les Kiss confirmed the club “did make him an offer.”

On Thursday, the Reds announced O’Connor’s departure, which brings an end to his five-year stint at the club.

O’Connor debuted at Super Rugby level for the Force against the Reds in 2008, and the teenager with bleach-blonde hair went on to enjoy a promising stint out west. But, after some time with the Melbourne Rebels, the Aussie went overseas.

The utility back went on to play for London Irish in England and European powerhouse Toulon before returning Down Under with the Reds. O’Connor, who went to high school at Brisbane’s Nudgee College, debuted for Queensland in 2015.

However, after a couple of seasons training out of Ballymore, O’Connor left for England once again after signing with Sale Sharks. O’Connor would later return to Queensland in July 2019, earning selection for the Wallabies’ 2019 Rugby World Cup squad.

O’Connor made 68 appearances for Queensland across those two stints, which includes his final match in maroon at Suncorp Stadium against Wales in July. The Reds went down swinging in a thriller that night, but the playmaker’s impact was noticeable.

“These last five years have been the highlight of my rugby career,” O’Connor said in a statement. “I’m so proud of where we have gotten to as a group. Although there’s been highs and lows the consistency, and just the love at this club, has been so incredible to be a part of.

“I’m departing Queensland a better player, leader and man, and I’m so grateful to have been able to play for this team, my home.

“The club couldn’t be in better hands. Les and the other coaches are easily the most cohesive group I have ever worked with and I’m thankful I got to be a part of it this year. I have no doubt that there’s a lot of success to come and I’ll be watching from abroad with deep gratitude. Thanks for everything Queensland, it’s been a dream come true.”

During O’Connor’s second stint with the Reds, the flyhalf had the honour of captaining the club to their drought-breaking Super Rugby AU title in 2021. O’Connor scored a decisive try to deliver the trophy to Queensland in front of more than 40,000 supporters at Suncorp.

More recently, O’Connor bowed out of Queensland and Australian rugby as a winner after converting a late penalty in Brothers’ win over Wests in the Queensland Premier Rugby Grand Final at Ballymore. It’s a moment that’s been immortalised on social media.

The Reds have some quality young playmakers among their ranks, but it goes without saying that O’Connor has left behind a legacy within Australian rugby that’ll always be appreciated by those who play for the Queensland club in particular.

“James O’Connor has been a selfless leader in my time in Queensland and personally I’m so pleased and grateful I had the chance to coach him this season, as are all of the coaching team,” coach Les Kiss added.

“Whilst James encountered a challenging season that saw injury limit his ability to contribute on the field, he dedicated himself to improving the team in any way he could.

“His immense experience and willingness to share his experiences has played a pivotal role in the development of the Reds, most notably with our young flyhalves Tom Lynagh and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips.

“They’ll undoubtedly reflect positively on the time they were able to spend with him, fine-tuning their game and understanding the mental side of the playmakers’ role, and for that, we’re indebted to James.

“We did make him an offer to stay and continue at the Reds and will be sad to see him go, but we respect the decision he and Bridget have made and wish them all the very best. I have no doubt James will return to give back to the Queensland Rugby community in the coming years in some capacity, and that’s something we can all look forward to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 10 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

The rest of the world have caught up because they realised kiwi coaches were trying to teach the rest of the world how to play like the All Blacks, so the All Blacks knew exactly what they were going to come up against. Which made their victories so much easier.


It was a cunning plan for a while and the French woke up to it first which is why the All Blacks always had trouble with them. They weren't playing the kiwi way, like they were supposed too !


Ireland and South Africa have also realised that if you don't gift the All Blacks the ball all the time and shut them down with rush defence, they get frustrated and will cheat incessantly if the pressure comes on and they look like losing at the back end of the game.


The kiwis problem is they don't have an innovative Australia they can copy. Instead they have destroyed us with their coaches.


So dumb but it serves them right.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 15 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Looked like it was Ireland v All Blacks 2022' all over again!

206 Go to comments
J
JW 17 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Did you see that great team in the weekend john? Told you the Los Pumas were coming!

206 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Yeah, thats old information from when news broke huh. Have to assume Nick has new inside info?


I have asked him above.

206 Go to comments
J
JW 21 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Playing around with all the overseas talent would surely have been a delicacy. Who would be in charge of talking to LR, him?


If true, I think it more likely he was just told theres no money to get players back in camp this year, hold your horses.

206 Go to comments
J
JW 28 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Yeah he'd probably want to stay away after that!

206 Go to comments
M
MattJH 29 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

How do teams balance building depth and building combinations at the same time?

Chopping and changing selection won’t build combinations, but how do coaches know who needs more time and who needs to get an opportunity?

I think Dmac needs 1-2 seasons running the cutter at 10, same for Will Jordan at 15 and Wallace in the back row.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 31 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Who would be a good D coach NZ could pilfer before Australia do? Not rating Hansen so far.

206 Go to comments
J
JW 33 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

No, he's saying to hold off on what worked in Europe for Schmidt, for what the players know from Super Rugby I believe.

206 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Isn't he doing the same thing in both roles (all beit at 'home' for his Australian one)? Remote consultancy.

206 Go to comments
N
NS 38 minutes ago
All Blacks dared to put 'record on the line' in 'biggest game in 2025'

We need big bodies to match European and South African Team. NZ got them in heaps. The end of the year Northern Hemisphere tour is coming and it is the perfect time to realign and makes changes.

Firstly, a few pointers for Razor. BB and DMAc are not 1st Fives. As long as these two start all blacks will never win big games. Pick only one in the reserve for big games as cover for FB. Richie Moanga is ok and better than BB and DMAc at 1st five. If Richie is available BB and Dmac should never be picked.

Secondly, Rico has to go. Rico is the reason why all blacks did not win the world cup. It was lost in the quarter final when he sledged departing Irish player. Perhaps if he had performed a haka and bring him to tears rather than derail him in his last day, Rugby Gods will be smiling at AB. It is karma. Like Gregans "wait 4 more years" Sledge and Australia lost the final to England

On the other hand, you see the South African players will never ever do such acts and go down that low. They are very respectful and good people and they will keep winning. Rugby Gods will make South Africa win and they will keep winning unless Scott makes these changes

Thirdly, Don't let Sam Cane go. All Blacks have to keep him for big games. All Blacks Maul Defense is good because of him. Just keep him at test level and no other Rugby or very minimal club Rugby. Young loosies should hang around with Cane and learn about humility and respect

A message to BB, Dmac, Rico, Ardie Savea and TJ. Please make yourselves unavailable for 2 years. Ardie you are good but not a Back Row. You are too light.

That out of the way, now let’s select the team.

Front row sorted out by Jason Ryan. Won’t talk about it.

Locking sorted out with Tupou, Scott, Darry, Pat Tuipulotu and Josh Lord

Loosies. Do away with Ardie for a while. Go with Siti, Sotutu, Cane, Ethan, Jacobson, Papalii and Finau

Young stars like Satiti and Finau have to be grounded and train hard in the gym and bulk up for the next world cup. Sotutu has to work harder off the ball.

Half Backs: TJ out.  Cam Roigard [has to learn to scream and communicate game time], Ratima and Noah Hotham

Back Line:            1st Five: Harry Plummer [Inside center Cover]

                                2nd five: JB [Fullback and first five cover]

                                Outside Centre: Billy Proctor

                                Wings: Clarke and Will Jordon [Fullback Cover]

                                Fullback: Ruben Love [1st Five Cover], Zarn Sullivan

Wings: Shaun Stevson [Fullback Cover], Talaea and Narawa

Centre: Quinn Tupaea, Umaga Jenson Brothers - need big boys, ALB

Messaage to BB, DMac, Ardiae, Rico and  TJ. If you want All Backs to evolve and be world leaders again, please make yourselves unavailable for 2 years. Please just do it for your country. You will come back stronger in 2 years.

New Zealand team reminds me of NSW State of Origin. They always had the best players in their positions but never selected them in their position until Madge came and now NSW will be untouchable.

12 Go to comments
J
JW 42 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

After a promising beginning at the restarts led by young lock Jeremy Williams

Haha and your man Frost got out jumped by a prop at the restart! As Rassie referred to Ethan Blackadder as "PSdT like" after their game I think I'll take the player support prize here thank you Nick!


Yep, all Gordon had to do was pass immediately and the whole situation becomes a positive about the good carry forward on exists.


Classic vide that! Love the Irerish crowd boeing two clear backward passes, a great example of what was to come over the next decade from the Emerald Isle! Awesome old comms quality hand to the ear "what was that?"!! That last sequence reminds of of how well the All Blacks attacked this weekend. It might be as far back as this game was played the last time we saw the AB build that sort of pressure on their own back without relying on any sort of opportunity from the opposition.

Argentina head honcho Felipe Contempomi cut his teeth as an attack coach in Stuart Lancaster’s innovative system at Leinster

Ahhh! That explains the great depth and sideways rugby they are playing!! Hve to disagree on your diagnosis you have to attack it, I think thats why Stuar and Contepomi want you to do. Best idea is Schmidt do what he did with the All Blacks, which seems to what they're trying, if not still without at least a few steps up. In saying that though, again this Springbok attack, I felt the All Blacks should hve kept pressure that first or second receiver after the first two steps up they take. They seemed ripe for the pick by contrast to Los Pumas.


If you look at Reece's side of the field, that would be a great oppostunity for NZ to perform blitzes on, Barrett, Rieko, and a thundering Reece doing his Feyi-Waboso impersonation would be the best blitz backline in the world. Clarke on the other wing too if playing. I think Dlyan Pietsch has the attitude and tackling technique to try and pull it off?


In fairness, I feel what you are seeing as passivity on defence as actually coming from a lack of intensity in general from Australia. I was thinking about that during this game. It might be New Zealands great battle with the Springboks that has enabled them to develop it as a weapon, but I can't ever remember it as being one of the Wallabies. Those clashes always seem to been about pure tempo. The ABs flicked a switch in game two versus Argentina and kept their physicality up through both South African games. Perhaps that is the "Australian Way" piece that Schmidt is missing? 'Tempo' is a much hard switch to find, especially in the dark.

206 Go to comments
N
NH 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Very hard to tease the details from any articles nick, its all very vague but it basically sounds like he is only doing contracting gigs for both of aus and scotland and that he will stay based in aus. Very hard to determine if he ever had a longer term gig in aus that he is leaving, if it was only ever a side gig etc etc. Very smoke and mirrors. "Initially, the SRU had hoped that he would be a direct replacement for Mallinder; however, he was not keen on the full-time role, given his desire to return home to Australia. This desire to return home, combined with a part-time advisory role that he has already agreed to with Rugby Australia, meant that a consultancy role was the happy medium for both parties.

In practical terms Nucifora will spend portions of the year in scotland beginning with this year’s Autumn series where Scotland will host Fiji, South Africa, Portugal and Australia."

206 Go to comments
S
Sam T 1 hour ago
All Blacks dared to put 'record on the line' in 'biggest game in 2025'

So was I, rare ray of sunshine that series

12 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Wow, fabulous game, a great watch! Game of the round (even if only watched on a Thursday lol), easy.


Argentina are unbeatable in those sorts of conditions, had the game in their palm all day. At 20-3 it was just a fortunate 17 point swing that might explain the talk I've read about a lack of heart or team cohesion from the Wallabies? They were fortunate to be in front after a player crawled to the line for one try and then were lucky to have received a little obstruction when Argentina replied. I think that same play resulted in them advancing down field to get their own three pointer too.


Much of what Aussie did remained really good. They are obviously out classed by Argentina but they showed that rugby nouse advantage they should have in many areas. It was just a couple of howlers that let the game slip at like 54min when Gordan did his impersonation of Flapenara and 5 min later Tate is kicking out on the full. Gve away like three scores in that time I think. Time to also say thanks Marika, good luck with the future.


As I've been saying needs to happen, and the Argentine fans delevoured. Produce those sorts of displays on and off the paddock and they've have earnt the billing to be a top 4 rugby nation. Really hope some sort of team can return to Super Rugby.

206 Go to comments
S
Sam T 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Thanks Nick for your insights. Mental skills coach Ceri Evans has become the most important figure in Razor's coaching group. The longer this final quarter problem continues for the team, the higher this mental hurdle rises to clear. The disappointing aspect is that it's been the senior players that have been guilty of errors at crucial times and not the subs who have been roundly criticised by the press and fans. Subconsciously it could also be manifesting in Razor's use of the bench - unusual to see starting props run for as long as Lomax and Williams last week and Codie Taylor playing the full match apart from his HIA assessment.


The rest of the world has improved at a greater rate than the All Blacks which shouldn't be a surprise as their base was lower so they'd have a higher ceiling.


If it isn't already obvious now, the game in NZ is following the trends and the onus is on coaches to evolve and innovate more in all aspects of coaching.

3 Go to comments
C
CO 2 hours ago
The Frans Steyn reaction to the Sibusiso Nkosi doping ban

Wow, you would think it would be a disgraceful situation that SA rugby would want nothing to do with a drugs cheat. Judging by Steyns comments it's somehow nit deliberate and just a 'muwtake' and the players a role model for other players. World rugby needs to sort this mess out, all these Bok positives and world number one is a terrible look.

1 Go to comments
D
DC 3 hours ago
Warren Gatland racing to recruit Exeter's Zack Wimbush for Wales

Wales shouldn't have him. Exeter and the RFU have out in all of the hard work, time and cost in developing Wimbush as a player. So no, it wouldn't be right for Wales to come in and poach him.

Regarding Feyi Waboso, you can blame Cardiff Uni for not giving him a place on the course he applied for. He's the first Welshman to represent England since Dewi Morris' last cap in 1995. How many players have Wales had off England in those 29 years?

And as for the Welsh in the England U20s, none of them will play for England at senior level.

4 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
Experimental selection must stop for Joe Schmidt’s Bledisloe showdown

Donaldson is completely hopeless. He wouldn't be in the top 5 Australian 10's.

He's only there because he from Randwick.

Tizzano is nowhere near McReight.

9 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

A very strange way to interact with people!

23 Go to comments
Search