James O’Connor knocks back Queensland Reds offer to head overseas

Former Wallaby James O’Connor will leave Australia’s shores after knocking back an offer to remain at the Queensland Reds to pursue an overseas opportunity. Coach Les Kiss confirmed the club “did make him an offer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the Reds announced O’Connor’s departure, which brings an end to his five-year stint at the club.

O’Connor debuted at Super Rugby level for the Force against the Reds in 2008, and the teenager with bleach-blonde hair went on to enjoy a promising stint out west. But, after some time with the Melbourne Rebels, the Aussie went overseas.

The utility back went on to play for London Irish in England and European powerhouse Toulon before returning Down Under with the Reds. O’Connor, who went to high school at Brisbane’s Nudgee College, debuted for Queensland in 2015.

However, after a couple of seasons training out of Ballymore, O’Connor left for England once again after signing with Sale Sharks. O’Connor would later return to Queensland in July 2019, earning selection for the Wallabies’ 2019 Rugby World Cup squad.

O’Connor made 68 appearances for Queensland across those two stints, which includes his final match in maroon at Suncorp Stadium against Wales in July. The Reds went down swinging in a thriller that night, but the playmaker’s impact was noticeable.

“These last five years have been the highlight of my rugby career,” O’Connor said in a statement. “I’m so proud of where we have gotten to as a group. Although there’s been highs and lows the consistency, and just the love at this club, has been so incredible to be a part of.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m departing Queensland a better player, leader and man, and I’m so grateful to have been able to play for this team, my home.

“The club couldn’t be in better hands. Les and the other coaches are easily the most cohesive group I have ever worked with and I’m thankful I got to be a part of it this year. I have no doubt that there’s a lot of success to come and I’ll be watching from abroad with deep gratitude. Thanks for everything Queensland, it’s been a dream come true.”

During O’Connor’s second stint with the Reds, the flyhalf had the honour of captaining the club to their drought-breaking Super Rugby AU title in 2021. O’Connor scored a decisive try to deliver the trophy to Queensland in front of more than 40,000 supporters at Suncorp.

More recently, O’Connor bowed out of Queensland and Australian rugby as a winner after converting a late penalty in Brothers’ win over Wests in the Queensland Premier Rugby Grand Final at Ballymore. It’s a moment that’s been immortalised on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT View this post on Instagram A post shared by rugby.com.au (@rugbycomau)

The Reds have some quality young playmakers among their ranks, but it goes without saying that O’Connor has left behind a legacy within Australian rugby that’ll always be appreciated by those who play for the Queensland club in particular.

“James O’Connor has been a selfless leader in my time in Queensland and personally I’m so pleased and grateful I had the chance to coach him this season, as are all of the coaching team,” coach Les Kiss added.

“Whilst James encountered a challenging season that saw injury limit his ability to contribute on the field, he dedicated himself to improving the team in any way he could.

“His immense experience and willingness to share his experiences has played a pivotal role in the development of the Reds, most notably with our young flyhalves Tom Lynagh and Harry McLaughlin-Phillips.

“They’ll undoubtedly reflect positively on the time they were able to spend with him, fine-tuning their game and understanding the mental side of the playmakers’ role, and for that, we’re indebted to James.

“We did make him an offer to stay and continue at the Reds and will be sad to see him go, but we respect the decision he and Bridget have made and wish them all the very best. I have no doubt James will return to give back to the Queensland Rugby community in the coming years in some capacity, and that’s something we can all look forward to.”