David Havili set for Ranfurly Shield clash as 12 All Blacks released to NPC

Of the 12 members of the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship squad that have today been released to represent their Provincial Unions in the sixth round of the NPC, three will be available for Saturday’s Ranfurly Shield defence at Lansdowne Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

As seen on social media, David Havili went berserk last weekend when Campbell Parata slotted a long-range penalty goal in Tasman Mako’s 25-24 win over Hawke’s Bay. Tasman had never won the prestigious Ranfurly Shield before, but that last-play kick was enough to make history.

Havili was swarmed by fellow Tasman representatives Will Jordan and Ethan Blackadder as the three All Blacks began to celebrate the province’s achievement from Cape Town. But, after returning to New Zealand, Havili will look to play a part in another famous match.

Tasman will look to defend the shield for the first time when they come up against the table-topping Wellington Lions in Blenheim. Billy Proctor and Ruben Love have also been released, with the pair set to bolster a squad already riding a wave of confidence.



Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 2 4 Tries 4 4 Conversions 3 0 Drop Goals 0 178 Carries 149 4 Line Breaks 6 8 Turnovers Lost 13 3 Turnovers Won 4

On Wednesday, Wellington won a thriller down south against Otago, with PR Sheck scoring what ended up being the match-winner with three minutes to play. The visitors won 32-28 at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium to maintain their unbeaten run from six matches.

In the other matches, All Blacks front-rowers Ethan de Groot and George Bell will likely come up against one another after being released to play for Southland and Canterbury respectively. The two teams will go head-to-head in Invercargill on Friday evening.

Towering lock Josh Lord is available to line up for fifth-place Taranaki when they travel to Tauranga Domain for a clash with fourth-placed Bay of Plenty. The Bay will welcome back powerful prop Pasilio Tosi for the round six clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the only other fixture on Saturday, backrowers Samipeni Finau and Luke Jacobson have both been made available for Waikato. Waikato will host Hawke’s Bay at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium in the late game.

On Sunday, George Bower will be available for Otago when they take on Counties Manukau at Navigation Homes Stadium in Pukekohe. Playmaker Harry Plummer and Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu are also available for Auckland’s clash with Northland in Whangarei.

All Blacks released for provincial duty

Friday 13 September

Southland v Canterbury

Southland: Ethan de Groot; Canterbury: George Bell

Saturday 14 September

Bay of Plenty v Taranaki

Bay of Plenty: Pasilio Tosi; Taranaki: Josh Lord

Waikato v Hawkes Bay

Waikato: Samipeni Finau & Luke Jacobson

Sunday 15 September

Counties Manukau v Otago

ADVERTISEMENT

Otago: George Bower

Tasman v Wellington

Tasman: David Havili; Wellington: Billy Proctor & Ruben Love

Northland v Auckland

Auckland: Harry Plummer & Patrick Tuipulotu