Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
67 - 27
FT
25 - 19
FT
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
28 - 32
FT
Friday
03:05
Friday
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:00
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
08:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
22:05
Saturday
22:05
Bunnings NPC

David Havili set for Ranfurly Shield clash as 12 All Blacks released to NPC

By Finn Morton
Tasman players celebrate with the Ranfurly Shield following the round five Bunnings Warehouse NPC match between Hawke's Bay and Tasman at McLean Park, on September 07, 2024, in Napier, New Zealand. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)

Of the 12 members of the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship squad that have today been released to represent their Provincial Unions in the sixth round of the NPC, three will be available for Saturday’s Ranfurly Shield defence at Lansdowne Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

As seen on social media, David Havili went berserk last weekend when Campbell Parata slotted a long-range penalty goal in Tasman Mako’s 25-24 win over Hawke’s Bay. Tasman had never won the prestigious Ranfurly Shield before, but that last-play kick was enough to make history.

Havili was swarmed by fellow Tasman representatives Will Jordan and Ethan Blackadder as the three All Blacks began to celebrate the province’s achievement from Cape Town. But, after returning to New Zealand, Havili will look to play a part in another famous match.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Tasman will look to defend the shield for the first time when they come up against the table-topping Wellington Lions in Blenheim. Billy Proctor and Ruben Love have also been released, with the pair set to bolster a squad already riding a wave of confidence.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
2
4
Tries
4
4
Conversions
3
0
Drop Goals
0
178
Carries
149
4
Line Breaks
6
8
Turnovers Lost
13
3
Turnovers Won
4

On Wednesday, Wellington won a thriller down south against Otago, with PR Sheck scoring what ended up being the match-winner with three minutes to play. The visitors won 32-28 at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium to maintain their unbeaten run from six matches.

In the other matches, All Blacks front-rowers Ethan de Groot and George Bell will likely come up against one another after being released to play for Southland and Canterbury respectively. The two teams will go head-to-head in Invercargill on Friday evening.

Towering lock Josh Lord is available to line up for fifth-place Taranaki when they travel to Tauranga Domain for a clash with fourth-placed Bay of Plenty. The Bay will welcome back powerful prop Pasilio Tosi for the round six clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the only other fixture on Saturday, backrowers Samipeni Finau and Luke Jacobson have both been made available for Waikato. Waikato will host Hawke’s Bay at Hamilton’s FMG Stadium in the late game.

On Sunday, George Bower will be available for Otago when they take on Counties Manukau at Navigation Homes Stadium in Pukekohe. Playmaker Harry Plummer and Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu are also available for Auckland’s clash with Northland in Whangarei.

All Blacks released for provincial duty

Friday 13 September

Southland v Canterbury

Southland: Ethan de Groot; Canterbury: George Bell

Saturday 14 September

Bay of Plenty v Taranaki

Bay of Plenty: Pasilio Tosi; Taranaki: Josh Lord

Waikato v Hawkes Bay

Waikato: Samipeni Finau & Luke Jacobson

Sunday 15 September

Counties Manukau v Otago

ADVERTISEMENT

Otago: George Bower

Tasman v Wellington

Tasman: David Havili; Wellington: Billy Proctor & Ruben Love

Northland v Auckland

Auckland: Harry Plummer & Patrick Tuipulotu

Recommended

How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

FEATURED

The collegiate-level wrestler who has become MLR's tackling machine

INTERVIEW

Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

FEATURED

Tom Franklin moves to Top 14 after agreeing early Western Force exit

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia
You can also enter our ticket giveaway to win tickets to watch them take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

2

Warren Gatland racing to recruit Exeter's Zack Wimbush for Wales

3

'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

4

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

5

Stephan Lewies steps down as Quins captain as England star takes over

6

Stuart Hogg facing stalking charges against a second woman – report

7

Racing 92 terminate Siya Kolisi's contract

8

How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

New Zealand must seek incremental gains having seen the rest of the rugby world reduce their advantage.

LONG READ

Can Schmidt revisit history and revive Wallabies for ‘worst type of All Blacks'?

Australia may fear the worst with a wounded New Zealand next, but Joe Schmidt has previous in overseeing a swift transformation.

LONG READ

Munster hoping bold transfer decisions can help deliver more URC glory

Zebo may have retired and RG Snyman may have headed up the N7 to Leinster but Munster's low-key recruitment has been shrewd

Comments on RugbyPass

O
OJohn 10 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

The rest of the world have caught up because they realised kiwi coaches were trying to teach the rest of the world how to play like the All Blacks, so the All Blacks knew exactly what they were going to come up against. Which made their victories so much easier.


It was a cunning plan for a while and the French woke up to it first which is why the All Blacks always had trouble with them. They weren't playing the kiwi way, like they were supposed too !


Ireland and South Africa have also realised that if you don't gift the All Blacks the ball all the time and shut them down with rush defence, they get frustrated and will cheat incessantly if the pressure comes on and they look like losing at the back end of the game.


The kiwis problem is they don't have an innovative Australia they can copy. Instead they have destroyed us with their coaches.


So dumb but it serves them right.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 15 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Looked like it was Ireland v All Blacks 2022' all over again!

206 Go to comments
J
JW 17 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Did you see that great team in the weekend john? Told you the Los Pumas were coming!

206 Go to comments
J
JW 19 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Yeah, thats old information from when news broke huh. Have to assume Nick has new inside info?


I have asked him above.

206 Go to comments
J
JW 21 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Playing around with all the overseas talent would surely have been a delicacy. Who would be in charge of talking to LR, him?


If true, I think it more likely he was just told theres no money to get players back in camp this year, hold your horses.

206 Go to comments
J
JW 27 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Yeah he'd probably want to stay away after that!

206 Go to comments
M
MattJH 29 minutes ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

How do teams balance building depth and building combinations at the same time?

Chopping and changing selection won’t build combinations, but how do coaches know who needs more time and who needs to get an opportunity?

I think Dmac needs 1-2 seasons running the cutter at 10, same for Will Jordan at 15 and Wallace in the back row.

3 Go to comments
J
JW 31 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Who would be a good D coach NZ could pilfer before Australia do? Not rating Hansen so far.

206 Go to comments
J
JW 33 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

No, he's saying to hold off on what worked in Europe for Schmidt, for what the players know from Super Rugby I believe.

206 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Isn't he doing the same thing in both roles (all beit at 'home' for his Australian one)? Remote consultancy.

206 Go to comments
N
NS 38 minutes ago
All Blacks dared to put 'record on the line' in 'biggest game in 2025'

We need big bodies to match European and South African Team. NZ got them in heaps. The end of the year Northern Hemisphere tour is coming and it is the perfect time to realign and makes changes.

Firstly, a few pointers for Razor. BB and DMAc are not 1st Fives. As long as these two start all blacks will never win big games. Pick only one in the reserve for big games as cover for FB. Richie Moanga is ok and better than BB and DMAc at 1st five. If Richie is available BB and Dmac should never be picked.

Secondly, Rico has to go. Rico is the reason why all blacks did not win the world cup. It was lost in the quarter final when he sledged departing Irish player. Perhaps if he had performed a haka and bring him to tears rather than derail him in his last day, Rugby Gods will be smiling at AB. It is karma. Like Gregans "wait 4 more years" Sledge and Australia lost the final to England

On the other hand, you see the South African players will never ever do such acts and go down that low. They are very respectful and good people and they will keep winning. Rugby Gods will make South Africa win and they will keep winning unless Scott makes these changes

Thirdly, Don't let Sam Cane go. All Blacks have to keep him for big games. All Blacks Maul Defense is good because of him. Just keep him at test level and no other Rugby or very minimal club Rugby. Young loosies should hang around with Cane and learn about humility and respect

A message to BB, Dmac, Rico, Ardie Savea and TJ. Please make yourselves unavailable for 2 years. Ardie you are good but not a Back Row. You are too light.

That out of the way, now let’s select the team.

Front row sorted out by Jason Ryan. Won’t talk about it.

Locking sorted out with Tupou, Scott, Darry, Pat Tuipulotu and Josh Lord

Loosies. Do away with Ardie for a while. Go with Siti, Sotutu, Cane, Ethan, Jacobson, Papalii and Finau

Young stars like Satiti and Finau have to be grounded and train hard in the gym and bulk up for the next world cup. Sotutu has to work harder off the ball.

Half Backs: TJ out.  Cam Roigard [has to learn to scream and communicate game time], Ratima and Noah Hotham

Back Line:            1st Five: Harry Plummer [Inside center Cover]

                                2nd five: JB [Fullback and first five cover]

                                Outside Centre: Billy Proctor

                                Wings: Clarke and Will Jordon [Fullback Cover]

                                Fullback: Ruben Love [1st Five Cover], Zarn Sullivan

Wings: Shaun Stevson [Fullback Cover], Talaea and Narawa

Centre: Quinn Tupaea, Umaga Jenson Brothers - need big boys, ALB

Messaage to BB, DMac, Ardiae, Rico and  TJ. If you want All Backs to evolve and be world leaders again, please make yourselves unavailable for 2 years. Please just do it for your country. You will come back stronger in 2 years.

New Zealand team reminds me of NSW State of Origin. They always had the best players in their positions but never selected them in their position until Madge came and now NSW will be untouchable.

12 Go to comments
J
JW 41 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

After a promising beginning at the restarts led by young lock Jeremy Williams

Haha and your man Frost got out jumped by a prop at the restart! As Rassie referred to Ethan Blackadder as "PSdT like" after their game I think I'll take the player support prize here thank you Nick!


Yep, all Gordon had to do was pass immediately and the whole situation becomes a positive about the good carry forward on exists.


Classic vide that! Love the Irerish crowd boeing two clear backward passes, a great example of what was to come over the next decade from the Emerald Isle! Awesome old comms quality hand to the ear "what was that?"!! That last sequence reminds of of how well the All Blacks attacked this weekend. It might be as far back as this game was played the last time we saw the AB build that sort of pressure on their own back without relying on any sort of opportunity from the opposition.

Argentina head honcho Felipe Contempomi cut his teeth as an attack coach in Stuart Lancaster’s innovative system at Leinster

Ahhh! That explains the great depth and sideways rugby they are playing!! Hve to disagree on your diagnosis you have to attack it, I think thats why Stuar and Contepomi want you to do. Best idea is Schmidt do what he did with the All Blacks, which seems to what they're trying, if not still without at least a few steps up. In saying that though, again this Springbok attack, I felt the All Blacks should hve kept pressure that first or second receiver after the first two steps up they take. They seemed ripe for the pick by contrast to Los Pumas.


If you look at Reece's side of the field, that would be a great oppostunity for NZ to perform blitzes on, Barrett, Rieko, and a thundering Reece doing his Feyi-Waboso impersonation would be the best blitz backline in the world. Clarke on the other wing too if playing. I think Dlyan Pietsch has the attitude and tackling technique to try and pull it off?


In fairness, I feel what you are seeing as passivity on defence as actually coming from a lack of intensity in general from Australia. I was thinking about that during this game. It might be New Zealands great battle with the Springboks that has enabled them to develop it as a weapon, but I can't ever remember it as being one of the Wallabies. Those clashes always seem to been about pure tempo. The ABs flicked a switch in game two versus Argentina and kept their physicality up through both South African games. Perhaps that is the "Australian Way" piece that Schmidt is missing? 'Tempo' is a much hard switch to find, especially in the dark.

206 Go to comments
N
NH 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Very hard to tease the details from any articles nick, its all very vague but it basically sounds like he is only doing contracting gigs for both of aus and scotland and that he will stay based in aus. Very hard to determine if he ever had a longer term gig in aus that he is leaving, if it was only ever a side gig etc etc. Very smoke and mirrors. "Initially, the SRU had hoped that he would be a direct replacement for Mallinder; however, he was not keen on the full-time role, given his desire to return home to Australia. This desire to return home, combined with a part-time advisory role that he has already agreed to with Rugby Australia, meant that a consultancy role was the happy medium for both parties.

In practical terms Nucifora will spend portions of the year in scotland beginning with this year’s Autumn series where Scotland will host Fiji, South Africa, Portugal and Australia."

206 Go to comments
S
Sam T 1 hour ago
All Blacks dared to put 'record on the line' in 'biggest game in 2025'

So was I, rare ray of sunshine that series

12 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Wow, fabulous game, a great watch! Game of the round (even if only watched on a Thursday lol), easy.


Argentina are unbeatable in those sorts of conditions, had the game in their palm all day. At 20-3 it was just a fortunate 17 point swing that might explain the talk I've read about a lack of heart or team cohesion from the Wallabies? They were fortunate to be in front after a player crawled to the line for one try and then were lucky to have received a little obstruction when Argentina replied. I think that same play resulted in them advancing down field to get their own three pointer too.


Much of what Aussie did remained really good. They are obviously out classed by Argentina but they showed that rugby nouse advantage they should have in many areas. It was just a couple of howlers that let the game slip at like 54min when Gordan did his impersonation of Flapenara and 5 min later Tate is kicking out on the full. Gve away like three scores in that time I think. Time to also say thanks Marika, good luck with the future.


As I've been saying needs to happen, and the Argentine fans delevoured. Produce those sorts of displays on and off the paddock and they've have earnt the billing to be a top 4 rugby nation. Really hope some sort of team can return to Super Rugby.

206 Go to comments
S
Sam T 1 hour ago
How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'

Thanks Nick for your insights. Mental skills coach Ceri Evans has become the most important figure in Razor's coaching group. The longer this final quarter problem continues for the team, the higher this mental hurdle rises to clear. The disappointing aspect is that it's been the senior players that have been guilty of errors at crucial times and not the subs who have been roundly criticised by the press and fans. Subconsciously it could also be manifesting in Razor's use of the bench - unusual to see starting props run for as long as Lomax and Williams last week and Codie Taylor playing the full match apart from his HIA assessment.


The rest of the world has improved at a greater rate than the All Blacks which shouldn't be a surprise as their base was lower so they'd have a higher ceiling.


If it isn't already obvious now, the game in NZ is following the trends and the onus is on coaches to evolve and innovate more in all aspects of coaching.

3 Go to comments
C
CO 2 hours ago
The Frans Steyn reaction to the Sibusiso Nkosi doping ban

Wow, you would think it would be a disgraceful situation that SA rugby would want nothing to do with a drugs cheat. Judging by Steyns comments it's somehow nit deliberate and just a 'muwtake' and the players a role model for other players. World rugby needs to sort this mess out, all these Bok positives and world number one is a terrible look.

1 Go to comments
D
DC 3 hours ago
Warren Gatland racing to recruit Exeter's Zack Wimbush for Wales

Wales shouldn't have him. Exeter and the RFU have out in all of the hard work, time and cost in developing Wimbush as a player. So no, it wouldn't be right for Wales to come in and poach him.

Regarding Feyi Waboso, you can blame Cardiff Uni for not giving him a place on the course he applied for. He's the first Welshman to represent England since Dewi Morris' last cap in 1995. How many players have Wales had off England in those 29 years?

And as for the Welsh in the England U20s, none of them will play for England at senior level.

4 Go to comments
O
OJohn 3 hours ago
Experimental selection must stop for Joe Schmidt’s Bledisloe showdown

Donaldson is completely hopeless. He wouldn't be in the top 5 Australian 10's.

He's only there because he from Randwick.

Tizzano is nowhere near McReight.

9 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 4 hours ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

A very strange way to interact with people!

23 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade' How the All Blacks were caught up after 'golden decade'
Search