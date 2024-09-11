Tom Franklin moves to Top 14 after agreeing early Western Force exit

Western Force second row Tom Franklin has been unveiled as a new signing by Pau in the Top 14 just days after securing an early release from the Super Rugby Pacific franchise. The forward had recently been playing for Taranaki in the New Zealand NPC. However, rather than return to Perth for the 2025 Super Rugby season, he has instead arrived in France and will start training for Pau next Monday.

A statement on Wednesday read: “Pau are pleased to welcome the experienced Tom Franklin (34 years old) as an additional player from today. Capable of playing in the second or third row, he has nearly 100 Super Rugby matches, which he won in 2015 with the Highlanders, his club from 2013 to 2019.

“After experience in Japan and the United States, he returned to Super Rugby with the Western Force. An international with the Baby Blacks, he also has several selections with the Maori All Blacks. He will begin training with Pau from next Monday.”

Pau coach Sebastien Piqueronies added: “Tom’s experience is welcome to strengthen certain positions under pressure. In a championship as tough as the Top 14, having a player of his calibre is a great added value. We expect a lot from his demands and his know-how at the very highest level.”

In a separate statement, Western Force explained why they agreed to release Franklin despite coming to terms with him in July for 2025. “The Western Force thanks lock Tom Franklin for his service after being granted a release by the club to explore an overseas playing opportunity.

?? Le 2e/3e ligne Tom Franklin rejoint l'effectif en qualité de joueur supplémentaire ? https://t.co/BUsjHf2qNy#HonhaSection pic.twitter.com/iXGXZ2FIBS — Section Paloise Béarn Pyrénées (@SectionPaloise) September 11, 2024

“Franklin had re-signed with the Force in July after an impressive debut Super Rugby Pacific season with the club, where he played nine games, winning 23 lineouts and completing 91 tackles. But the veteran former Maori All Blacks forward approached the club last week after being presented with an overseas playing opportunity, with the Force granting him a release to take that up.”

Franklin said: “I was really torn with this decision, it wasn’t an easy call to make, but with where I’m at with my career and the opportunity in front of me, it’s the right decision for me. I want to take time to thank the players, staff and the loyal Western Force fans for how they welcomed me.

“I have travelled around the world to a lot of places and the fans in Perth are special, they love their team and you can see every game how much it means to them. It’s something I’ll remember.”

Force general rugby manager Chris Goodman added: “This is a great opportunity for Tom at this stage of his career. He has made a big impact in a short period of time at the Force and we are sad to see him go, but this is what is best for him. We have good depth in our lock stocks so we don’t want to stand in his way.”