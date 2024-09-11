Former Scotland lock Ben Toolis announces immediate retirement

Former Scotland and Edinburgh lock Ben Toolis has announced his immediate retirement from rugby.

The 32-year-old has spent the last two seasons in Japan playing for the Hanazono Kintetsu Liners, who were relegated from Japan Rugby League One Division 1 this year.

The Australian-born lock joined Edinburgh in 2013 and made the Scottish capital his home for nine years, making over 100 appearances, before leaving for Japan in 2022.

During his time with Edinburgh, Toolis made his Scotland debut in 2015, qualifying through his mother.

Though he missed out on the 2015 World Cup, he represented Scotland four years later in Japan, which he describes as a memory “I hold close to my heart”.

He made his 25th and final appearance for Scotland against Wales in October 2020.

“After a lot of deliberation, I’ve decided it’s time to hang up my boots and close this chapter of my rugby journey,” he wrote on Instagram.

“As a young kid, I always dreamed of playing at the highest level and I was fortunate enough to do just that. It’s hard to put into words what this sport has meant to me – the highs, the lows and everything in between. Rugby has brought me so many wonderful experiences, friendships and opportunities that I will cherish forever.

“Playing over 100 games for Edinburgh, representing Scotland and competing in a World Cup are memories I hold close to my heart. My last two years in Japan with Hanazono Kintetsu Liners were an incredible experience where I met some amazing people and embraced a new culture.

“To my teammates, coaches and everyone who has supported me along the way, thank you for making this journey so special. And to my family and my incredible wife, your unwavering support has meant everything to me.

“As I look ahead to new adventures, I’ll always carry rugby in my heart. I am grateful for every moment on the pitch, every challenge faced, and every celebration shared. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey.”

