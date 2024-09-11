Former Wallabies react to Australia’s record loss to Argentina

Former Wallabies Stephen Hoiles, Nick Phipps and Morgan Turinui have all had their say on Australia’s record 67-27 loss to Argentina. That comprehensive defeat surpassed the Wallabies’ previous record low, which saw them concede 61 in a loss to the Springboks 27 years ago.

Last weekend’s Test at Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao López in Santa Fe was an unusual one. Carlo Tizzano and Andrew Kellaway scored a try each during the first half as the visitors ran out to a commanding 20-3 lead, but as we now know, the match was far from over.

Left winger Mateo Carreras and hooker Julian Montoya scored a try each in the span of six minutes as they got Los Pumas back into the contest. The scoreboard read 20-17 at half-time, but Argentina would soon take control and not look back.

Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pablo Matera and Joaquin Oviedo all scored before Australia fired another shot with some points of their own. Replacement Tate McDermott scored in the 68th minute but the Test was all but lost at that stage, with the hosts leading 41-27 with 11 to play.



Points Flow Chart Argentina win +40 Time in lead 38 Mins in lead 33 46% % Of Game In Lead 40% 95% Possession Last 10 min 5% 26 Points Last 10 min 0

Another four tries completed Los Pumas’ rout of the Wallabies, who were left wondering what could’ve been after conceding 50 points in a half for the first time. With the Wallabies now sitting last on The Rugby Championship standings, Hoiles and Phipps were the first to weigh in.

“Really enjoyable first 30. I still can’t work out what happened for the next 50,” Hoiles said on Stan Sports’ Between Two Posts.

“The game was exciting. Everyone said at half-time, ‘We’re in for a great Test match, it’s been excellent.’ Good weather, high skilled.

“Unfortunately, we just weren’t able to go toe-to-toe with them for long enough, hey? I don’t know if it was we were terrible or they were just too good, probably a bit of both.”

Phipps added: “I was thinking at the time, the first 30 they were absolutely dominant but then we took the foot off the pedal, not mentally but I thought the boys physically were absolutely blown.



“I just didn’t understand that 30-minute drop-off. It was so noticeable and then Argie went on a roll which ultimately proved to be the killer… I’m wondering what happened there. I’ve never seen such a big drop-off by a complete forward pack at that stage.

“I just can’t get my head around it.”

As you can tell by both Hoiles and Phipps’ comments, it’s hard to come to terms with exactly what happened on Saturday night in Argentina. The Wallabies had shown some promising signs during the opening 40 but it all went pear-shaped during the second term.

Australia had beaten that same Rugby Championship foe a week earlier, with Ben Donaldson converting a penalty with time up on the clock to give the men in gold a hard-fought 20-19 win. But, a week is a long time in Test footy, let alone 40 minutes of rugby.

“The first 30, the attack was excellent. I thought the Wallabies looked in danger defensively even then, just hanging on. They looked narrow the whole game and then it sort of fell apart the last eight minutes of the game,” Turini explained.

“But even early, one or two passes was beating everyone, guys in the midfield were biting hard on direct runners and we’re outflanked a lot.

“Physically we looked cooked, I reckon, whether it was the tour, maybe a lot of footy for some guys that aren’t used to Test footy… I think (Angus) Bell was a tactical change at half-time, I don’t think he’s injured. Taniela (Tupou) did run of puff maybe after 35 and that changed a lot.”