Playmaker re-signs as Crusaders look to ‘prove’ themselves after poor season

Following their unusually poor Super Rugby Pacific season in 2024, the Crusaders have acquired a key piece to their puzzle as the champion club looks to bounce back. Playmaker Rivez Reihana has recommitted to the Crusaders until the end of 2026.

Last October, Reihana signed on with the Crusaders for the 2024 season following the departure of All Blacks first five-eighth Richie Mo’unga. Reihana debuted in the round one loss to the Chiefs and went on to start one other match.

Reihana was primarily used as a bench option by coach Rob Penney, with the Crusaders also turning to the likes of Riley Hohepa, David Havili and Fergus Burke to wear the No. 10 jumper. But, with Burke leaving for Saracens, that spot is once again up for grabs moving forward.

The 24-year-old has international experience after travelling with the Maori All Blacks to Japan for a two-fixture tour against Japan XV – starting both clashes. Reihana is currently plying his trade with Northland in the NPC, with the flyhalf impressing in five matches so far.

“I’m really excited to get back to Rugby Park and reconnect with the boys, play some rugby and prove ourselves in 2025,” Reihana said in a statement.

“Having been with the team for a full season, the culture we have is unreal and the reasons for playing are so strong in that group – I can’t imagine playing my rugby anywhere else right now.

“Obviously, the pull of playing at One New Zealand Stadium in 2026 is there too and will be a huge moment for myself and for the team.”

Reihana played the entire 80 minutes in the Crusaders’ 39-nil win over the Rebels in round 10. There was plenty to like from that performance, and while Bruke returned from injury to make that No. 10 jersey his own, Reihana had done enough to earn representative honours.

In those two fixtures against Japan XV, Reihana was a solid option as the Maori All Blacks’ main game-driver in attack. The playmaker played the entire 80 minutes in the first-up 36-10 win, and he went on to play the entire first half the following week.

While Northland have only won one of five matches with Reihana as the first-choice flyhalf so far this season, the signs are there. Coach Penney has tipped the flyhalf to have “a great future” moving forward, so the Crusaders seem thrilled with this contract extension.

“We have enormous faith in Rivez and his game-driving capabilities,” Penney explained.

“Unfortunately, injury got in the way during 2024, and we’re looking forward to seeing him fulfil his potential in 2025.”