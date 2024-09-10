Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
36 - 12
FT
36 - 32
FT
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
67 - 27
FT
25 - 19
FT
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Friday
03:05
Friday
22:05
Super Rugby Pacific

Former All Black signs with Western Force for 2025 Super Rugby season

By Finn Morton
(Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

The Western Force have added another player with international experience to their squad for next year’s Super Rugby Pacific season. One-Test All Black Matt Proctor will move to Perth after a stint with the Melbourne Rebels in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proctor follows the Force’s recruitment of Wallabies Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Darcy Swain and Harry Johnson-Holmes for the upcoming campaign. Nic Dolly, Divad Palu, Josh Thompson, Vaiolini Ekuasi and Nick Champion de Crespigny have also signed on.

The 31-year-old made a try-scoring debut for New Zealand in a win over Japan in 2018. While Proctor didn’t make another appearance for the All Blacks, the midfielder did make 12 appearances for the Maori All Blacks between 2013 and 2018.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

With 72 caps and 12 tries in Super Rugby, which included a title with the Hurricanes in 2016, and another 72 appearances for Northampton Saints, Proctor will add invaluable experience to the Western Force’s backline for the season ahead.

Following time with the Hurricanes (2013-2019), Northampton (2019-2023) and Melbourne (2024), Proctor decided to make the move out west after speaking with fellow Maori All Black Tom Franklin. Franklin spent some time with the Force during the 2024 season.

“I’m really excited about this move as I see a lot of potential in the Force,” Proctor said in a statement.

“The results weren’t quite there last year but looking deeper a lot of the losses were close games, so they weren’t far off, so I can see the potential there.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The club has made a lot of positive signings over the last 12 months as well. I’m looking forward to a new chapter in my rugby career with my family moving over to Perth.

“When I was contemplating the move, I spoke to Tom (Franklin) who reiterated it’s a great place to live, they’ve got good people around the club and it’s a team that is moving in a positive direction,” he added.

“Speaking to Crono, I could see we share similar values and see the game the same way as well. All those things you take into consideration for a move like this.

“In terms of what I can bring, I’ve been around the game for over 10 years, so I can bring experience and the way I see the game can hopefully add to what we’re building at the Force.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Proctor made five appearances for the Rebels during the club’s final season in Super Rugby Pacific, which included a couple of starts at outside centre. More recently, the backline utility has enjoyed a strong start to the NPC season with the Wellington Lions.

The Force’s decision to sign the former All Black will be met with overwhelming support from fans who have watched Proctor play over the year, with the Kiwi renowned for his strong running game and impressive work on the defensive side of the ball.

“He’s a very decorated player who’ll bring a lot on the field,” Force coach Simon Cron explained. “He’s also a very experienced midfielder who has a really professional attitude towards training and development of those around him.

“The feedback from teams he’s been with in the past has been so positive that we were excited to get him over to Perth.

“He’ll continue to help develop a lot of our back talent, additionally with the most recent injury to Bayley Kuenzle, he really helps us in the backline.”

Recommended

Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

‘A lot of us still feel the hurt’: The pain driving ‘underdog’ Black Ferns

Stormers, Springboks hit by fresh injury blow for Steven Kitshoff

Warren Gatland racing to recruit Exeter's Zack Wimbush for Wales

EXCLUSIVE

Enter now to stand a chance of winning tickets to all three British & Irish Lions Tests vs Australia
You can also enter our ticket giveaway to win tickets to watch them take on Argentina in Dublin for the first time ever!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Racing 92 terminate Siya Kolisi's contract

2

How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

3

Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and D-Mac Top 14-bound

4

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

5

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

6

Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

7

Rassie Erasmus reviews Springboks’ fourth straight win over All Blacks

8

Warren Gatland racing to recruit Exeter's Zack Wimbush for Wales

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

Test series add something extra, and England should follow where South Africa and New Zealand lead.

LONG READ

'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

After a record hiding in Santa Fe, the Wallabies supremo has much to address before the All Blacks arrive Down Under.

LONG READ

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 18 minutes ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

Quite right, quite right. And you hit the nail on the head as the reason why too, the drain of the good rugby IP overseas.


The Mo'unga's, Fakatava's, Christie's, Plummers', Sullivan's, have all been left with the indelible imprint of Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, and even the highlights reals of the great Dan Carter can easily set the wrong example what it is to have the edge as an All Black.


NZR has cast aside those players of yaw who had to use every facility available growing up as a kid, as theres always someone bigger and stronger than you were. Where it used to be every good example of an AB played with nouse, we decided to let go the JGP's, the Gareth Anscombes, the Hayden Parker's, Nick Evans, Aaron Cruden, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, even for the outside backs a good half the number of Smith's, Jane's, and Dagg's, gifted players like Reihana and Howlett left relatively early.


A team playing like the All Blacks first and foremost needs to execute skills, and vision players a large part of getting it right. That is what they missed on the weekend.

15 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 19 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

Crash and burn like your rugby is doing atm? Sadly you guy's might be tier 2 by the time we make up those 20 odd test maches. No worries we still have 70 odd mil people left in South Africa so we will be fine unlike your rugby. They say when the All Blacks lose a match that family harm goes through the roof in Nz. Is that true? Anyway you were a nice distraction but I tire of your idiocy. Cheers🐑

54 Go to comments
J
Jen 21 minutes ago
Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

Me too. It really sucked when he got injured cause he was looking so good. He seems to have a real talent for sniffing out opportunities - finding holes to sneak through. Another bonus is that I haven't ever seen him get told off for flapping his gums too much at the ref.

3 Go to comments
J
JWH 40 minutes ago
Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

Can't wait for him to be back in the end of year tour. Him, ratima and hotham will give us good depth at 9 and help move on from TJ

3 Go to comments
A
AllyOz 49 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

(open sarcasm font) The Kiwi sides are good enough to prepare our Australian players for international rugby (close sarcasm font).


I am genuinely worried about the result but I think we have, up until that last game, been making some improvements. I think, overall, our coaching staff is clearly world class, and while they won't win all the battles and might occasionally put a foot wrong, they will adapt. There have been areas already where i think I am seeing improvement.


So I hope, for both NZ and our sakes, we can have more competitive teams at Super Rugby and we can be driving each other to improve at international level.

173 Go to comments
N
NHinSH 51 minutes ago
Former All Black signs with Western Force for 2025 Super Rugby season

Great signing

1 Go to comments
A
AllyOz 57 minutes ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

You're getting it all wrong NB. It's easy. You just select the squad almost entirely based on if they have played in Queensland Reds (including any playing overseas), ignoring the fact that you are leaving out 60-70% of the people you can select from in other states. You then select an "Aussie" only coaching team but disregard any that have coached in NSW or the ACT, particularly if they have played for Randwick BUT you make an exception if they have coached a successful Queensland team more than a decade ago but have actually walked away from rugby coaching and haven't blown the whistle or carried the clipboard since late 2014. We do that and we magically return to beating the best teams in the world.

173 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

70,000 plus SA immigrants to NZ will probably disagree with you there Ninjin about what NZ offers them. Talk about crash and burn! You are just too easy and the words “candy” and “baby” spring to mind.

Let me know when the Boks reach 62 wins over the ABs.

On second thoughts, you’d better leave an instruction in your will to your great great great grandchildren to let mine know…..

54 Go to comments
A
AllyOz 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I think he was a very good coach but I also think, at Queensland he benefited from a group of young players who came through under a coach, Phil Mooney, who never got to finish them. He also had a very good attack coach, Jim Mackay, at the Reds at the time. it was a shame the way he went out with the Wallabies but his reckon with the Wallabies up to that point was OK without being great. I think we tend to look back on him with rose coloured glasses. He might have gone on to win us the World Cup in 2015 but he may not have.

173 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

I agree re Aumoa but not Jordie. We need him for 80 mins. Not many score against us with him and Reiko in the mid field

138 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

Vaii has looked test match material since he debuted, but has blossomed with a regular starting role. I just wonder if he could play 8, in the mould of a Vermuellen or Vinipola or a Willie O if you are going back. Sititi is a similair size to Ardie, so might be better at 6. His athletism was in full view last weekend at 6

138 Go to comments
A
AllyOz 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Cosmo I received a reply to your comment from you on my notifications but it isn't showing up here.


Mate it was just a story about what happened, no need to be a smart @rse, lighten up.

As an Aussie you should be far more worried about your woeful team, & what's going to happen with the next two games

I think you might have misinterpreted my joke. I was laughing with you. It was intended to be light hearted. And also not sure of what the NZ equivalent to the Ocker Aussie is....Fred Dagg perhaps but he is pretty similar to an the typical Aussie persona of the time so that's not much of a contrast.


My comment was supposed to suggest that you would beat us in the next two games and I was going to have to adopt your approach. You have a great rugby team. We currently don't. But I have no doubt that everyone in our team (including our two Kiwi born coaches, who I have enormous respect for and think we are incredibly blessed to have and all our young players) are working their very hardest to give you a contest next week. I wish you the best of luck, but I hope we win.

173 Go to comments
J
Jen 1 hour ago
Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

Roigard also said he is running at a top speed of 36.3km/hr which is faster than he was doing pre-injury.

3 Go to comments
O
OJohn 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

He picked the two worst players in the Wallaby squad at the World Cup, Porecki, as captain and Donaldson, at 10, both from NSW, in the two most important positions in the team. Work it out. It's not that hard.

173 Go to comments
A
AllyOz 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

Sorry I fell into the trap (see below). Only new here.

173 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Springboks omit six of Saturday's starters from squad for Argentina

Think they should bring in Rohan Janse van Rensburg at first centre in the absence of Andre, like how he can boss the opposition and get over the gain line.

8 Go to comments
B
BM 1 hour ago
Springboks omit six of Saturday's starters from squad for Argentina

Really hope they win round 5 and make a clean sweep of the RC. Los Pumas are a dangerous and capable team that can pull off an upset any given Saturday. Only vulnerability I see is at first centre with Am, and would prefer Eben to start first half with Moerat just to steady the line out. Need an improvement from last week performance.

8 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 1 hour ago
All Blacks dared to put 'record on the line' in 'biggest game in 2025'

The ABs arnt running scared of the Boks. Looking forward to being at the Park next year

7 Go to comments
A
AllyOz 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I know he played for Randwick (and Leicester btw) and that he represented Sydney and NSW. But he has also coached 2 different provinces in Australia, several overseas clubs and 3 or 4 different countries at international level. But according to you, his reason for failing was all down to the fact that he played rugby in Sydney 30 years ago.

173 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 1 hour ago
'It's not an impact as an eight': Ex-All Blacks address Ardie Savea's form

Lets try Vaii at 6 or 8. That would give us bulk, go forward and lineout options

8 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels
Search