Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

Halfback Cam Roigard appears to be nearing a return from injury, with former All Black Israel Dagg revealing an outrageously impressive fitness update. Roigard suffered a rupture to his left patella tendon in March but it seems his return to rugby isn’t too far away.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the back of a breakout season with the Hurricanes in Super Rugby Pacific and the All Blacks in 2023, Roigard was almost unanimously considered New Zealand’s first-choice halfback following Aaron Smith’s international retirement.

Earlier this year, Roigard finished first in the All Blacks’ pre-season Bronco fitness Test with a remarkable time of four minutes and 12 seconds. That Bronco was up there with the best, with Beauden Barrett and Ireland’s Hugo Keenan recording similar times over the last few years.

The five-Test All Black was arguably the form player in Super Rugby Pacific this year before disaster struck in a round six win over the Highlanders in Dunedin. Roigard was carted off the field, and later ruled out of the season with a knee injury.

But Roigard has fought his way back, with the halfback telling 1News last month that he’s squatting around 170 kilograms in the weight room. Roigard’s impressive return to fitness hasn’t stopped there, though, with Israel Dagg revealing another incredible feat.

“He ran a four minute, 29 Bronco yesterday,” Dagg said on SENZ Breakfast earlier this week.

“He is fit and ready to go. I was talking to his dad on Saturday and he said, ‘I’ve never seen more dedication from a player throughout is rehab.’ He is so primed and ready to get back in that black jersey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-host Scott Stevenson added: “How good is that? So, Roigard comes back and then your halfback question is answered.

“Regardless of who’s going around in the NPC at the moment, once Roigard is there, do people just feel good about that position again with Hotham coming through as the development player, almost the apprentice, and Cortez Ratima?



“I don’t fear the halfback spot in New Zealand if Roigard’s back fit. I think that’s pretty settled.”

Roigard is looking to return to New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship with Counties Manukau in “the backend” of the current season. If the scrumhalf is able to do that, it seems likely that he’ll be on the plane to Europe for the All Blacks’ end-of-season tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks currently have TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima and Noah Hotham among their ranks as the three halfbacks in the squad. But Perenara is leaving New Zealand’s shores at the end of the year, and Hotham only has one Test cap to his name.

As for Ratima, the 23-year-old has been impressive this year under new coach Scott Robertson but he’s still only made a handful of international appearances. While Roigard is also relatively inexperienced at Test level, there’s no doubt the Hurricane’s return would come as a boost.

But, as Dagg discussed, New Zealand is blessed with some genuine depth at the halfback position. Finlay Christie was involved in New Zealand’s first squad of the year before falling out of favour – an experienced All Black who played in last year’s Rugby World Cup Final.

Then, there’s Hawke’s Bay Magpies and Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava who has been knocking at the door of an All Blacks return for quite some time. If needed, Dagg believes either man could do a quality job for ‘Razor’ Robertson’s team during the Spring Tour.

“You’ve got TJ retiring at the end of the year, or who’s going over to Japan… that opens up a hell of another opportunity for that nine position. So, for me, I’ve got two nines in there,” Dagg explained.

“One player that has been an experienced campaigner in that All Blacks team, he’s now a Ranfurly Shield winner, Finlay Christie.

“Finlay Christie, dominating for Tasman Mako, and for me, he gives me the confidence knowing that he’s been there, done that. He’s been at a Rugby World Cup.



Match Summary 2 Penalty Goals 4 2 Tries 0 1 Conversions 0 0 Drop Goals 0 122 Carries 121 6 Line Breaks 4 14 Turnovers Lost 16 4 Turnovers Won 10

“If TJ goes, or when he goes, you’re relying heavily on two very inexperienced players, Noah Hotham and Cortez Ratima, which I’m not fazed about – they’ve got to get an opportunity here and get some experience in there.

“Or you go and just throw a spanner out there and say I want three inexperienced halfbacks and you throw Folau Fakatava in there… in Super Rugby he shows glimpses but then just has little moments.

“But Folau, his work around the ruck, if you just watch him he’s very creative. He’s got that Hawke’s Bay team absolutely humming. I think he’s a genuine, genuine chance at the end of the season. I just think the experience is going to play probably a huge part in that decision-making.”