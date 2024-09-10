Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
68 - 14
FT
37 - 29
FT
62 - 5
FT
36 - 12
FT
36 - 32
FT
16 - 34
FT
24 - 25
FT
41 - 24
FT
14 - 41
FT
18 - 12
FT
67 - 27
FT
25 - 19
FT
25 - 14
FT
24 - 18
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Friday
03:05
Friday
22:05
International

Stormers, Springboks hit by fresh injury blow for Steven Kitshoff

By Bryn Palmer
Springboks prop Steven Kitshoff (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Double Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks prop Steven Kitshoff will be sidelined for at least six weeks after suffering a neck injury on the eve of the new BKT United Rugby Championship season. The 32-year-old has just returned to the Stormers, whom he led to the inaugural URC title in 2022, after cutting short his stint with Ulster only one year into a three-year deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Stormers head coach John Dobson confirmed on Tuesday evening that the experienced loosehead will be unavailable for the first chunk of the new league campaign. He also indicated that Kitshoff is unlikely to be ready in time for South Africa’s November tour, which will see them play Tests against Scotland, England and Wales on successive weekends.

“He has done some ligaments – we don’t know what grade yet – quite high up on his neck,” explained Dobson. “It will be six weeks until a reassessment date, but I understand he is out for six weeks at least.

Video Spacer

Who is actually the first choice Bok flyhalf? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew and Tim from Eggchasers discuss the weekend’s Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Who is actually the first choice Bok flyhalf? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew and Tim from Eggchasers discuss the weekend’s Test between the Springboks and the All Blacks. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

“When you are talking about a player’s neck and ligaments and stability, it is quite a dangerous cocktail, so it’s one we want to take cautiously. It will be six weeks minimum and then we will know how many more weeks after that. That is as much as I know. It’s a blow.”

Dobson insisted there was no prospect of the Stormers, who were beaten by eventual champions Glasgow in last season’s URC quarter-finals, recruiting a short-term replacement. “You can’t replace Steven at this stage of the season. It’s not as if guys like that are hanging around on trees.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Ospreys
14:35
28 Sep 24
Stormers
All Stats and Data

“We had the best scrum differential in the league last season without Steven. We have also got a promising ‘youngster’ called Brok Harris (the veteran 39-year-old prop), who will have to go again. We just hope that Steven is six to eight weeks and no longer than that. We are done in terms of recruitment.”

Dobson has been preparing for the new URC season with many of his squad playing in the Currie Cup for Western Province. With the final of that competition set for 21 September, on the same weekend the URC kicks off, all four South African teams have seen their opening URC derby matches – Stormers vs Bulls and Sharks vs Lions – postponed until sometime in the new year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That threw the whole pre-season,” lamented Dobson, whose side will now begin their URC campaign with three away games against Ospreys, Zebre and Edinburgh. “We were literally on the phone today trying to organise a friendly. Of course it is disruptive. We were also looking forward to the momentum of playing in Cape Town. That has been taken away now.

“It is a blow both in terms of our prep and trying to get the season under way at home. Us against the Bulls is a big occasion for the fans in Cape Town, so to take it off the table is disappointing. It’s really poor.  But I suppose it is something to look forward to when it is replayed in February or March.”

Sharks coach John Plumtree was also critical of the decision to postpone the opening round URC fixtures, leaving the Durban-based outfit to start the season with a mini-tour of away games against Connacht, Dragons and Benetton rather than a home game against Lions.

“Organisers have got to be better than this,” he said. “If we are going to play a competition through these winter months and then it impacts on the URC, it can’t impact on our planning. They have to be better organised.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We spend a lot of time planning and now we have got another game to add to the calendar. If we had reached the Currie Cup final, we were more than happy to play that and an URC game, We would just have played a younger group. That is what everyone was happy to do, barring one or two provinces. It’s just another game to find time for later on.”

Plumtree, whose side finished a lowly 14th in the URC last season but won the European Challenge Cup to qualify for this season’s Champions Cup, was more upbeat when discussing the return of Siya Kolisi to the Sharks fold after the Springboks captain cut short his stint in Paris with Racing 92.

“It was the world’s worst kept secret, wasn’t it?” he said. “We had a little hiccup along the way, dealing with the two clubs and a transfer fee, but we are delighted to have him back. He wants to be back here and wants to bring his family back. Emotionally it’s good for him. He is going to be a happy boy being back in South Africa and back in Durban.

“We are excited about what he brings to the group in terms of the way he can help bond a team with different cultures. He is going to be massive in that space and he’s an outstanding player. It’s good for our leadership. I feel I have some real quality leaders in my group. It’s a long season ahead with a lot of different challenges, navigating the URC and EPCR, and he will help a lot.”

Related

Springboks omit six of Saturday's starters from squad for Argentina

South Africa have taken a stranglehold on the tournament with four successive wins in 2024 and with a campaign-ending rematch with the Pumas scheduled for September 28 in Nelspruit, Erasmus has left backs Willie le Roux, Damian de Allende and Handre Pollard, along with forwards Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe and Pieter Steph du Toit at home to prepare for that round six match.

Read Now

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Racing 92 terminate Siya Kolisi's contract

2

All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

3

Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

4

How Wallace Sititi fared in All Blacks starting debut against Springboks

5

Fissler Confidential: England coach contenders and D-Mac Top 14-bound

6

Rassie Erasmus reviews Springboks’ fourth straight win over All Blacks

7

'I didn’t really appreciate it until I got a punch in the gut'

8

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

Test series add something extra, and England should follow where South Africa and New Zealand lead.

LONG READ

'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

After a record hiding in Santa Fe, the Wallabies supremo has much to address before the All Blacks arrive Down Under.

LONG READ

What the Springboks must do to reach Richie McCaw levels

Pragmatism is required from Rassie Erasmus' evolving group if South Africa are to scale new heights.

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NK 18 minutes ago
Argentina player ratings vs Australia | The Rugby Championship

Mallia is such a handy, dependable player. You can put whichever double digit number on his shirt and expect the job to be done.

3 Go to comments
C
Cam 19 minutes ago
Springboks-All Blacks takes: Double banking dishonesty, Fassi the weak link, undercooked selections

Unless Ben Smith's picture belongs to someone else (which is a bit naughty) or just happens to bear an uncanny resemblance to Jamie Wall, who also happens to be a rugby writer, (coincidence you ask?) I'd say the shoe might fit! Have a look at the latest 8-9 Combo rugby episode on YT and you tell me. He appears to be quite fond of the saffas, going by that episode- so I'd wager that under the BS moniker, he is just a troll, rage baiting the Springbok fans for increased RugbyPass/Twatter (or X) etc readership. I do recall there was some online-spat between him and Rassie a while ago on Twatter. I'd not take it personal- that would be like getting upset at Nigel (now what happened to him; did he change his name or something?)

111 Go to comments
T
Toaster 20 minutes ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

Really good article and spot on

He really loves his rugby Jake and is very respectful and knowledgeable

8 Go to comments
T
Tk 24 minutes ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

FFS people. The ABs losing sucks, absolutely. However we are half a season into a major renewal of players, coaches and systems. However that is not to give them a free pass. Tight 5/ scrum works, yes more depth and experience needed in second row. Loosies are all at sea and really need work. 9 we have 3 young options looking good for future (with roigard included). Backs are a car crash. I've been panned here for saying this before. I loved BB and DMac now I seriously think that this is the problem. BB is like cocaine, OMH it seems so amazing that the bad parts are glossed over. Supreme athlete, amazing ball skills, can score a try for the ages. Should have been a 7's player as he can't drive a test 15 around the park. DMac is BB lite. We desperately need a test 10. Then the centres will come- Nonu and Smith were the best ever, after several years. Will Jordan now seems like a flat track bully but goes missing against top teams.

47 Go to comments
C
Cam 28 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Ben Smiths, alter ego, Jamie Wall was too busy visiting the saffas at home methinks. Watch the latest 8-9 Combo rugby podcast on YT and you'll see why.

266 Go to comments
M
MP 43 minutes ago
Warren Gatland racing to recruit Exeter's Zack Wimbush for Wales

Sorry Gats, he's good enough to be English.

2 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

I think the back line was looking close to a finished product by the end of last year, and the same players now looking ordinary is due to subbing out world class backs/attack coach Joe Schmidt and replacing him with Jason Holland and MacDonald - Two middling Super Rugby coaches whose teams got significantly better after they left. For reasons known only to NZR they make the best coaches pitch against each other rather than bringing them together. You can thank them for Tony Brown. It’s crazy to me that neither Schmidt or Brown are involved in the ABs set up despite them being the best in the business and from NZ to boot. Coaches who have only been involved in SR just can’t drive standards like coaches with international experience. Jason Ryan has been the exception, with the ABs losing so much experience and being so injury plagued but still finding parity against England and an admittedly weakened SA pack. We’d had a world class 9 for such a long time I’d forgotten what it was like not to have one, but it sucks. Roigard is one of very few players in a while to come into the team and instantly look at home playing international rugby. He has had a significant knee injury though, I don’t know how long it will take him to get back to 100%. There aren’t currently any more 10s in NZ. Harry Plummer had a strong SR season but it’s early days so he is an unknown. It’s hard to imagine someone who is not one of Barrett, Mounga, or DMac being 10 at the next WC. Jordie is being asked to play a very one dimensional role this year. He was used as the second receiver playmaker a lot last year and was instrumental in unlocking another dimension of our attack. Reiko - I’m the same as you. I don’t think he is excelling or failing. Very strong ball carrier and insanely good cover defender. I think it depends how they want to play. There was a time a couple of years ago you wouldn’t have dreamed Lukanyo Am would be surpassed by Kriel who is the definition of one dimensional - but it suits how SA play. Am can’t do what they ask Kriel to do. Billy Proctor is one of the new young guys on the rise who had a great SR season, easily the best centre in the comp and probably the most likely to find his way in to the ABs team. He is 25. To me it’s obvious Will Jordan and Clarke should be on the wings. Leaving Beauden Barrett at 15 for now but most people would love to see Ruben Love get some time there. Very exciting player who fills that second play maker role, and was one of the two strangest exclusions from this years squad. He is 23. Agree about Telea and Reece. Reece had the season of his life in SR, in a poor team, so it’s weird to see him struggling so much coming off the form of his life but he has struggled at this level consistently. Telea has been so good he deserves more chances. He will be 28 next year which is when ABs wings are discarded. In summary of my rambling comment I think we are using the best players currently available in the backs, they are just in the wrong place at the wrong time doing the wrong thing too often like they were pre - Schmidt. Jordie is only 27, Reiko 27, Jordan 26, McKenzie 29, Clarke 25, Telea 27, Reece 27 - these are not old guys. They’ve been around for a while but time is on their side for the next WC.

47 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

Why must we be worshiped and why would we want people to do that? We are South Africa and not Nz. You saying not much between the teams is delusional at best and not one Nz player will make a world team not even Savea. You think some of us get bent out of shape because of winning? Maybe you guys are grasping at straws because of all the losing you are doing these days. Watch out for Aus.

47 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
'We've been spoiled': Angus Ta'avao on current state of the All Blacks

The All Blacks have taken a few steps back, which they haven’t really done since 2004. Maybe a bit of a slow decline under Foster, but the All Blacks haven’t had to rebuild quite like they have to now.


I said it at the beginning of the year, to think Razor would cruise in as some messiah and make miracles happen in his first year was silly.


Neh Ben? And you thought they’d cruise to number two in the world? 💩🕳️


The only real criticism I have of Razor so far has been the lack of new players coming through. Trying to rebuild and win everything has lead to conservative selections. You’re dragging out the “rebuild”.

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Springboks omit six of Saturday's starters from squad for Argentina

I’m surprised Cameron Hanekom hasn’t been called up. I guess it’s November for him then!

5 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

How’s preparations for the UrC going Jake? Do you have time to share your campfire stories?

8 Go to comments
E
Ed Pye 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

That's a weird take as we don't play those teams so we're not exposed to their style of play or strengths. Our insular competitions mean we only get stronger at our own style... That's the same right down the line

133 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

I wager that Mounga will be back sooner than expected. Unless someone grows a pair and selects someone new at 10, 12, 13 and 15. Lacking exciting playmakers. Your pack has done well, despite the bench, to give you ample attacking opportunity and it’s not being taken advantage of by your current crop.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

And I assume many of these in form players would be new to the AB fold?


I think with the last two Wallaby tests being inconsequential to your RC campaign, take some risks and bring in some fresh talent in your backline. Bulls some depth at 10, 12, 13 and 15. Your pack is good.

22 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
All Blacks dared to put 'record on the line' in 'biggest game in 2025'

They will do it. It just adds that extra little bit more to a test we're already looking forward to.

2 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Why England should host 'magnetic' Test series against southern hemisphere giants

Keep an eye out for the green and gold onslaught on the EOYT. I seem to recall a sold out Twickenham between the All Blacks & Boks not too long ago... 😘

18 Go to comments
S
SS 2 hours ago
'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

English and Welsh clubs are struggling financially, but South Africa’s ability to successfully monetise rugby is highlighted.

7 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
'Can we campaign for the Lions to flip tour and go to South Africa?'

lol! thanks for this..

7 Go to comments
j
johannes april 2 hours ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

These 4 losses is the end result of not selecting the inform players from the super rugby competition.Wellington and the Blues as well as Chiefs forward should had greater representation.

22 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

I don’t think we should apportion blame to the players - but I do think that Razor needs to find a fresh batch of backline players.


I made this comment yesterday:


Your biggest issues are in your backline.


9&10 - not world class. Not settled. Roigard is probably the future at 9. No one has stepped into Aaron’s shoes yet. Let hope Roigard lives up to the expectation.


Dmac has had his best games coming off the bench and playing from 15. He’s not a convincing general at 10. He’s not convinced at 10. And what does his move to France mean?


Will Jordan hasn’t proven he’s your 15. And, amazingly, you’re going to have to rely on 120+ cap BB until further notice. As well as to make up for Dmacs shortcomings at 1st receiver.

Jury still out on Ioane at 13. I don’t think he’s any good there. I think he’s been his best for you at wing.


Jordy is probably your most consistent backline player. But he’s one dimensional. He’s not a playmaker. Just a reliable big 12 - and looking tired I might add. If his stint to Leinster is still on, he could probably do with a change in scenery.


Where are your next 12 and 13 superstars? Where are your Umaga’s, Nonus and your Sonny Bills?


Sevu Reece was poor. On defence in particular. Clarke was missed I guess. But Tele’a also looked at sea. Apart from maybe Clarke, your wings do not strike fear in anyone as they once did. Jordan looked average.


And I’m not seeing any new, exciting young players coming through. No demonstrable depth in your backline stocks. From 10 - 15. It’s foster 2.0 and it’s nothing like the attacking force it once was.


They just send the ball to the wing. Looking very lateral. Your forwards seem to be making more line breaks these days.

Your pack is looking good. I actually wonder if your coaches are focusing on the pack at the expense of the backline? All the talk has been about your pack, your world class back three, your front row. Despite turnover in your second row, your pack has mostly delivered. Albeit your pack depth and bench isn’t exceptional.


But your backline is well below your own par. Thats why you’re not scoring points in the last 20, and putting other teams away.

In bygone eras, your backline would easily put on 2 or more tries in the last 20 exploiting gaps found from thin air. And with all that experience in your backs from 12 - 15, you can’t tell me they need to be coached on how to attack?


Your pack turned over so many rucks - and none of those opportunities converted into counter attacking tries.

I’d start selecting youngsters across the backline and start bleeding them in. You might lose a few games taking some risks in your backline. But you might lose them anyway being conservative with your selections.


Again. Your pack is solid and it’s your pack that kept you close to the boks. A good platform for a good backline and some fresh attacking talent.

47 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ From euphoria to scandal: French rugby's summer of unmitigated woe From euphoria to scandal: French rugby's summer of unmitigated woe
Search