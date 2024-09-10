Northern Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

All Blacks legend's son commits to Blues for 2025 Super Rugby campaign

By Finn Morton
(Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Carlos Spencer, Eroni Clarke and Waisake Sotutu were three members of the Blues’ first-ever squad in 1996. The Blues finished second at the end of the regular season, but charged onto glory when it counted during a dominant run to the Super 12 title.

Those three men etched their names into franchise history as the Blues became champions for the first time. The Blues won their most recent title earlier this year, and they’ll look to defend that crown with a Spencer, Clarke and Sotutu among their ranks in 2025.

As confirmed by the Blues on Wednesday afternoon, Payton Spencer – who is the son of legendary All Blacks first five-eighth ‘King Carlos’ – has signed on for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific campaign. It’s a big opportunity for a young player with plenty of potential.

Heralded as one of the nation’s best young rugby talents after starring with the Hamilton Boys First XV, Spener put pen to paper with New Zealand Rugby in November 2022. Spencer joined the All Blacks Sevens program as part of that deal, going on debut in January 2023.

Spencer, who was just 18 years old at the time, scored a headline-grabbing double at Allianz Stadium in an emphatic 45-7 win over Uruguay. New Zealand went on to win the HSBC Sydney Sevens, beating South Africa in a one-sided Cup Final.

“(There were) a few nerves, wasn’t too many, not as much as I thought there’d be,” Spencer told RugbyPass after that debut in Sydney.

“It’s pretty unreal to put the black jersey on for the first time, especially in this kind of stadium. It’s pretty unreal. First time coming to Aussie as well.

“Been everywhere around the world but never been to the closest country.

“It means everything, especially because dad’s obviously played in the black jersey before.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Blues (@bluesrugbyteam)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Blues (@bluesrugbyteam)

When Spencer signed that deal with New Zealand’s sevens program, the prodigal talent also committed to the Blues. The now 20-year-old has since debuted for Auckland in New Zealand’s NPC and has been rewarded with a full-time deal with the Blues.

Spencer played 80 minutes on debut in Auckland’s win over Manawatu in round four. The fullback has since made two further appearances off the bench in wins over Southland and Canterbury – playing just over 10 minutes in each match.

But, looking ahead to the future, there’s no doubt that Spencer will be one to watch in Super Rugby Pacific next season if he’s called upon by coach Vern Cotter to debut. After all, the outside back had previously drawn interest from some of the nation’s best sides.

“As parents, we just let him do his own thing. We’ve stood back and let him make his own decisions,” Carlos Spencer revealed on the Two Beers podcast last year.

“He was approached (by) the Chiefs, the Highlanders and Crusaders and the way the Crusaders have been going, I wouldn’t say I was leaning towards him going there, but I wouldn’t have been sad had he gone there.

“But this is his decision and he decided he was going to be happy in Auckland. That was purely his choice on his own. We’re just there to support him, we’re not there to make the decisions for him.

“When it comes to the skill set, he was just one of those kids you know straight away he had something. The natural ability was there.”

B
Bruiser 32 minutes ago
All Blacks dared to put 'record on the line' in 'biggest game in 2025'

Brush up on your facts sunshine. I was at the Ireland game at the Park

10 Go to comments
S
SJ 33 minutes ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

Maybe the all blacls need to work with what they have with regards to current players, but try find a youngster with great potential and start getting him involved with international rugby at a young age

57 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 51 minutes ago
Springboks reclaim Freedom Cup in titanic All Blacks clash

Bwahahaha! You just made my day.

267 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 59 minutes ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

Well time to get back to the real world. Cheers.

56 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

Roids…


Just kidding! Looking forward to seeing the youngster back. ABs need a bit of good news in the backline. He and Mounga would be my first choice 9&10 for you. The other 9s and 10s are good back up players.


I’d also use DMac more as a utility back off the bench covering 10/15 as he has been used in the past.

5 Go to comments
M
MM 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

Fine with no birth control by the sound of it. We all know 68m of those live in squalor and I don’t think any decent South African can start lecturing anyone about harm!

Define “maches”? Must be an ancient Afrikaans word…..

56 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

Jordan started at 15 in Cape Town?

57 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Use of the bench hanging over the All Blacks coaches after Cape Town

For all his critics in NZ - he’s the best 10 you got and his experience is invaluable.

28 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

I’m rooting for the Stormers and Sharks this time out.

16 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Springboks omit six of Saturday's starters from squad for Argentina

I would have him come off the bench for Wiese in Argentina. I would rest Louw and Kwagga. I’m surprised that Siya is even going and whether he’s going to be able to train properly for the game given his injury. Not that means anything as Hanekom is a 7/8 option.


I’d also perhaps have played him ahead of PsDT. I’d have rested him.


However, it could be that I have it the wrong way around. That senior players will play a bigger role in Argentina, secure the RC against a plucky Argentina team and Rassie rests all these guys for the test back home. And perhaps that’s when Hanekom gets his chance.

9 Go to comments
A
AllyOz 1 hour ago
'Schmidt will not be forgiven or forgotten if Wallabies suffer Bled-bath'

I have a different view on the use of OS players. I don't necessarily think Schmidt (or RA) is opposed to them ideologically but I think that the bulk of the team is going to come from our local competitions/SR. And so, while he is developing a style of play and patterns etc, he wants to use local players. He can bring in the Skelton's etc almost like spices added later on, and blokes like this are perhaps more used to dealing and adapting to new systems. If we battle on through the TRC and the rest of the tests this year with this group and they can, at least, start to play a pattern and develop connections and trust with each other and begin to compete, and we give some young blokes some valuable experience and then, next year, in the lead up to the Lions we are able to sprinkle in some of those experienced players into the mix, then maybe that is a better way to go.

174 Go to comments
T
Tv 1 hour ago
All Blacks dared to put 'record on the line' in 'biggest game in 2025'

That will never happen. The same reason why they did not play Ireland at the Park.

10 Go to comments
T
Tv 2 hours ago
All Blacks dared to put 'record on the line' in 'biggest game in 2025'

I think the AB’s must forget about thinking whether they can compete with the Springboks. They lost. That is the final word on that. They need to start concentrating on their own game. Their DNA. They have two tests against a mediocre Wallaby side to find it as things will not become easier for them after that as France, Ireland and England await them in Europe.

10 Go to comments
T
Tv 2 hours ago
The good news for the All Blacks

Ben….Ben…..Ben……you do not want to learn….

120 Go to comments
J
JWH 2 hours ago
Stormers, Springboks hit by fresh injury blow for Steven Kitshoff

This guy is almost as bad as Ethan Blackadder🤣

1 Go to comments
N
NS 2 hours ago
The All Blacks' backline is to blame for Robertson's unflattering record

We need big bodies to match European and South African Team. NZ got them in heaps. The end of the year Northern Hemisphere tour is coming and it is the perfect time to realign and makes changes.


Firstly, a few pointers for Razor. BB and DMAc are not 1st Fives. As long as these two start all blacks will never win big games. Pick only one in the reserve for big games as cover for FB. Richie Moanga is ok and better than BB and DMAc at 1st five. If Richie is available BB and Dmac should never be picked.


Secondly, Rico has to go. Rico is the reason why all blacks did not win the world cup. It was lost in the quarter final when he sledged departing Irish player. Perhaps if he had performed a haka and bring him to tears rather than derail him in his last day, Rugby Gods will be smiling at AB. It is karma. Like Gregans "wait 4 more years" Sledge and Australia lost the final to England


On the other hand, you see the South African players will never ever do such acts and go down that low. They are very respectful and good people and they will keep winning. Rugby Gods will make South Africa win and they will keep winning unless Scott makes these changes


Thirdly, Don't let Sam Cane go. All Blacks have to keep him for big games. All Blacks Maul Defense is good because of him. Just keep him at test level and no other Rugby or very minimal club Rugby. Young loosies should hang around with Cane and learn about humility and respect


A message to BB, Dmac, Rico, Ardie Savea and TJ. Please make yourselves unavailable for 2 years. Ardie you are good but not a Back Row. You are too light.


That out of the way, now let’s select the team.


Front row sorted out by Jason Ryan. Won’t talk about it.


Locking sorted out with Tupou, Scott, Darry, Pat Tuipulotu and Josh Lord


Loosies. Do away with Ardie for a while. Go with Siti, Sotutu, Cane, Ethan, Jacobson, Papalii and Finau

Young stars like Satiti and Finau have to be grounded and train hard in the gym and bulk up for the next world cup. Sotutu has to work harder off the ball.


Half Backs: TJ out.  Cam Roigard [has to learn to scream and communicate game time], Ratima and Noah Hotham


Back Line:        


    1st Five: Harry Plummer [Inside center Cover]

                                2nd five: JB [Fullback and first five cover]

                                Outside Centre: Billy Proctor

                                Wings: Clarke and Will Jordon [Fullback Cover]

                                Fullback: Ruben Love [1st Five Cover], Zarn Sullivan

Wings: Shaun Stevson [Fullback Cover], Talaea and Narawa


Centre: Quinn Tupaea, Umaga Jenson Brothers - need big boys, ALB


Messaage to BB, DMac, Ardiae, Rico and  TJ. If you want All Backs to evolve and be world leaders again, please make yourselves unavailable for 2 years. Please just do it for your country. You will come back stronger in 2 years.


New Zealand team reminds me of NSW State of Origin. They always had the best players in their positions but never selected them in their position until Madge came and now NSW will be untouchable.

57 Go to comments
J
JWH 2 hours ago
Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

Accurate as Aaron Smith while still be lightning quick around the ruck. I feel like with his speed we can get the ball out so much quicker, and he can get us some momentum by darting around the ruck (with support ofc).

5 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Jake White: I'm amazed at how naive the All Blacks have become

Quite right, quite right. And you hit the nail on the head as the reason why too, the drain of the good rugby IP overseas.


The Mo'unga's, Fakatava's, Christie's, Plummers', Sullivan's, have all been left with the indelible imprint of Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, and even the highlights reals of the great Dan Carter can easily set the wrong example what it is to have the edge as an All Black.


NZR has cast aside those players of yaw who had to use every facility available growing up as a kid, as theres always someone bigger and stronger than you were. Where it used to be every good example of an AB played with nouse, we decided to let go the JGP's, the Gareth Anscombes, the Hayden Parker's, Nick Evans, Aaron Cruden, Tawera Kerr-Barlow, even for the outside backs a good half the number of Smith's, Jane's, and Dagg's, gifted players like Reihana and Howlett left relatively early.


A team playing like the All Blacks first and foremost needs to execute skills, and vision players a large part of getting it right. That is what they missed on the weekend.

16 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson reflects on the All Blacks’ Freedom Cup loss to Springboks

Crash and burn like your rugby is doing atm? Sadly you guy's might be tier 2 by the time we make up those 20 odd test maches. No worries we still have 70 odd mil people left in South Africa so we will be fine unlike your rugby. They say when the All Blacks lose a match that family harm goes through the roof in Nz. Is that true? Anyway you were a nice distraction but I tire of your idiocy. Cheers🐑

56 Go to comments
J
Jen 2 hours ago
Cam Roigard’s outrageously impressive Bronco time during injury rehab

Me too. It really sucked when he got injured cause he was looking so good. He seems to have a real talent for sniffing out opportunities - finding holes to sneak through. Another bonus is that I haven't ever seen him get told off for flapping his gums too much at the ref.

5 Go to comments
