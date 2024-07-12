History signals Ireland win and 4 other talking points before Boks

Ireland take on South Africa in Durban seeking to salvage a series draw against the world champions.

The Springboks deservedly edged last weekend’s opening Test in Pretoria, triumphing 27-20.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the main talking points ahead of Saturday’s showdown at Kings Park Stadium.

Settling the debate?

South Africa have the opportunity to cement their current status as rugby’s top-ranked nation after ending a seven-year wait for a win over their closest challengers.

Despite the Springboks overcoming a pool-stage loss to Ireland at last year’s World Cup to retain the Webb Ellis Cup, some pundits have continued to suggest Andy Farrell’s back-to-back Six Nations champions are Test rugby’s best team.

The hosts are heavy favourites to secure a series win. Doing so would surely settle the ongoing debate – for the time being at least.

Captain Caelan

While South Africa have named an unchanged 23, including the most experienced starting XV in their history, Farrell has been forced to shuffle his selection.

Dan Sheehan, Craig Casey and Bundee Aki picked up injuries last weekend and will be replaced by Ronan Kelleher, Conor Murray and Garry Ringrose.

In his only unenforced personnel change, the head coach has dropped captain Peter O’Mahony to the bench, resulting in Tadhg Beirne switching from the second row to blindside flanker and a recall for lock James Ryan. Number eight Caelan Doris captains his country for only the second time and will hope to lead them to a famous victory.

TMO talk

The Springboks benefited from a couple of tight TMO calls during the opening Test. Ireland wing James Lowe thought he had levelled the contest at 13-13 in the second half with a breakaway score.

But the effort was disallowed on review due to Kelleher illegally hooking the ball backwards during the Irish turnover. Lowe was then adjudged to have successfully prevented a South Africa penalty kick going into touch as he inadvertently gifted a try to Cheslin Kolbe.

Farrell was “dubious” about some of the marginal calls in that match but former international referee Jaco Peyper, who is now part of South Africa’s staff, backed those decisions.

Bundee a big loss

Influential centre Aki starred at last year’s World Cup in France and had started all of Ireland’s major matches since round three of the 2023 Six Nations.

Following a bruising opening encounter, the 34-year-old’s physicality and bullish ball-carrying skills will be a big miss.

Robbie Henshaw has shifted to inside centre to fill the void and will be joined in midfield by Leinster team-mate Ringrose, who will make his first international start since the World Cup after injury ruined his Six Nations campaign.

Remarkable run

Ireland have not lost two Test matches in a row since defeat to Wales and France at the start of the 2021 Six Nations.

Since then, Farrell’s men have played 38 games and won 33, losing only to New Zealand (twice), France, England and the Springboks. Ireland will be determined to maintain that impressive record as they move towards autumn fixtures against the All Blacks, Argentina, Fiji and Australia.

The four November fixtures will be the final outings before Farrell temporarily departs to take charge of next year’s British and Irish Lions tour against the Wallabies.