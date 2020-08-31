9:31am, 31 August 2020

Leicester Tigers have agreed two loan deals in the senior squad, while releasing a promising teenage prospect to La Rochelle. Tigers have confirmed that Coventry Rugby’s Andy Forsyth and Rory Jennings for the remainder of the 2019/20 Gallagher Premiership season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coventry pair joined the squad in July to train as part of the Tigers squad.

Speaking about the loan agreements, Leicester Tigers Director of Rugby Geordan Murphy said: “Andy knows this club inside out and is no stranger to anyone at Leicester Tigers.”

“He [Andy] offered us vital depth during the opening half of the season and it’s a welcome addition to our squad to have a player of his character and calibre back with us.

“Rory has been impressive since joining the squad with Andy ahead of the season resuming last month and is a hungry, hard-working young man who adds to our squad on and off the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Leicester Tigers Development Squad member Harry Glynn has joined La Rochelle in France’s Top14.

Glynn, who featured in two of the club’s three successive Under-18 League winning Academy squads, will move to France for playing opportunities in the Under-23 Espoir League.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Espoir League recommences in September in France and Murphy said the opportunity to get Glynn game time was “crucial” for his development.

“It is provides Harry an opportunity to play some rugby, while we wait for confirmation of the schedule for development squad players in the Premiership Shield competition next season and beyond, as well as where players will have chances to go out on loan at Championship or National League level.”

“He speaks the language, has lived in the country and we’re delighted to help facilitate the move at this time, to continue his development at this crucial time early on in his career.”

Leicester Tigers

ADVERTISEMENT