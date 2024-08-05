The Vincent Tshituka twist in Siya Kolisi's Parisian escape

Siya Kolisi’s imminent return to the Sharks is set to encourage a host of French clubs to pursue a move for Vincent Tshituka, who is in the final year of his contract with the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

RugbyPass sources in France tell us that Toulon, La Rochelle, Pau, Montpellier and Toulouse all had the uncapped Congolese-born open-side flanker on their shopping list for next summer.

But they could offer him an immediate escape route using Kolisi’s imminent return as a wedge to praise open the departure gates despite his happiness to see out his contract in Durban.

Philip Snyman on how BlitzBoks restore pride in the SVNS jersey Philip Snyman on how BlitzBoks restore pride in the SVNS jersey

Tshituka, 25, who played alongside younger brother Emmanuel at the Lions before his move to the Sharks in May 2022, can also play at No 8 and lock, making him even more attractive to French suitors.

The signing of Kolisi, as well as a heavy summer spending programme that has seen them bring in Springboks Jordan Hendrikse, Andre Esterhuizen, Jason Jenkins and Trevor Nyakane, has been costly for Sharks owner Marco Masott.

Ironically, Emmanuel, who can play anywhere across the back row, was also signed at the end of last season, adding to their squad’s embarrassment of riches.

And allowing Tshituka to leave for the French immediately instead of at the end of the season would at least allow them to recoup some money albeit a small fraction of what they have splashed out to avoid a repeat of last season’s disaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the side that beat Gloucester in the Challenge Cup final in May, Tshituka, has made 31 appearances for the Sharks and is likely to have won international honours but for South African government red tape.

Even though the family arrived in Johannesburg in 2002, they would need to be granted citizenship to launch a bid for a place in Rassie Erasmus’ squad.