Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
34 - 34
FT
44 - 44
FT
39 - 17
FT
28 - 36
FT
Friday
01:35
Friday
03:35
Friday
22:05
Friday
22:05
United Rugby Championship

'I panicked': Rabah Slimani lifts lid on Leinster transfer

By Willy Billiard
Rabah Slimani of ASM Clermont Auvergne looks on prior to the EPCR Challenge Cup Semi Final match between Hollywoodbets Sharks and ASM Clermont Auvergne at Twickenham Stoop on May 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

When Rabah Slimani announced on Instagram on June 29 that he was leaving Clermont after seven seasons, it came as a surprise. The 34-year-old international tighthead prop, who has earned 57 caps for France, demonstrated that he still has plenty to offer. Additionally, he became the first French player to join Leinster, the Irish province that has been beaten by two French clubs, La Rochelle and Toulouse, in the Champions Cup final on three occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slimani resumed training in Dublin in late July, a week later than ASM Clermont. The two clubs are scheduled to meet in a Champions Cup group match on December 14, 2024, in Dublin.

Since the announcement, Slimani has not elaborated on the details of his unexpected transfer. Even he was caught off guard. However, when Matthieu Bastareaud, his former roommate at Stade Français and with the French national team, inquired about it for RugbyPass, Rabah opened up. For the first time, he shared his genuine motivations and the background behind this surprising move.

He planned to end his playing career

“It happened very quickly for me; it wasn’t planned,” he says in an exclusive interview featured on the BastaShow on RugbyPass TV. “I had a coaching contract with Clermont for the upcoming season, which I had signed with Jono Gibbes (Clermont coach until January 16, 2023, editor’s note). I had already planned for my transition.

“He offered me the opportunity to replace Davit Zirakashvili (former Clermont prop turned scrum consultant, editor’s note), who was set to retire (before the end of the 2022-2023 season, editor’s note). Things started to unfold from there.

“But Jono Gibbes was replaced by Christophe Urios (who arrived on January 18, 2023). Things went very well between us. He was pleased with how I finished the season and encouraged me by saying that I was still young, hadn’t had any injuries… He asked me if I was truly certain I wanted to retire now, because if I made that decision, there would be no turning back.

“Clearly, in the back of my mind, I was pleased to have regained my enthusiasm for playing after a tough period. When someone asked, ‘Are you sure you want to retire? I think you can keep going,’ I felt motivated. He added, ‘I’ll give you the holidays and the pre-season to think about it, and then you can let me know how you feel afterward.’

“During the pre-season, I had a meeting with him and expressed my willingness to play another season. However, after that, I waited an entire season without receiving any updates…”

Clermont didn’t offer him anything

During the 2023-2024 season, Rabah Slimani played more than ever before. He appeared in 26 Top 14 matches (starting 20 of them), setting a career record with 1,311 minutes on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think it was planned for me to play so much,” he admits. “There was supposed to be the arrival of Mohamed Haouas, but that didn’t happen (he was sentenced to a year in prison for domestic violence and was dismissed before joining, editor’s note).

“We ended up with just two experienced players—Cristian Ojovan and myself—alongside younger players like Henzo Kiteau and Giorgi Dzmanashvili. I never expected to play so much. At 34, you assume you’ll only get a few games…

“I put a lot of effort into building trust, and they showed me that they trusted me. I still wanted to play and was waiting for clarity. I have a family and people at home who are waiting to know what’s next: should I continue or stop playing rugby? In my mind, I couldn’t see myself quitting rugby three months later because I had really gotten back into it.”

Slimani says he has never feared competition for his position and was already anticipating a different role focused on mentoring, as Jono Gibbes had promised him. “I had a different perspective: to continue playing while sharing my experience with the younger players coming up. That was my main objective,” he confirms.

ADVERTISEMENT

And then, nothing happened. “When you’re waiting, you don’t know what’s going to happen, you see all your friends signing contracts or not, and you’re left in limbo,” he continues, sounding dejected. “But we have a family relying on us.”

Tired of waiting, he decided to put himself on the market.

From that point on, agents began their work, exploring various opportunities to see where they might lead. One possibility was quietly being explored in Toulon, where he could potentially reunite with Bastareaud, whose son’s godfather is none other than Rabah Slimani.

The lead fell through and shifted across the Channel. “When agents discuss opportunities with other clubs and receive positive responses, it’s flattering. But I still hoped to continue with Clermont,” says Slimani, who was Top 14 champion in 2015 with Stade Français before joining Clermont in 2017.

“Clubs showed interest, and Leinster came in at the last minute. They were surprised to see me available on the market. With their tighthead prop Michael Ala’alatoa moving to Clermont (a move confirmed in the autumn of 2023, editor’s note), the coach’s question to me was: ‘Why are they taking him and not you?’

“But it became very real when I received a WhatsApp message with a video call scheduled on a Tuesday with Leo Cullen (Leinster’s head coach). I panicked because when a club like that shows interest in you… and they want to talk with you, you have to speak in English…”

Speak English and understand the Irish accent

Leo Cullen confirmed the deal on 15 July, saying: “We are delighted that Rabah has decided to join us at Leinster Rugby. He is a player we have long admired with vast experience at the highest level of TOP14, European and international rugby.

“We believe he will be a great addition to the group, not only providing competition for the first team but also helping some of our young front row players learn and develop.”

In short, it was everything Slimani wanted from Clermont that Clermont did not offer him.

“I think it’s a great opportunity with incredible potential. At 34, when a club like that shows interest in you, I believe they didn’t just pull my name out of a hat. They know what they’re doing and understand rugby. If they’ve sought me out, it’s for a reason,” says the player, who will need to enhance his English and get used to the Irish accent.

“I’ve already moved from Paris to Clermont. I’ve really become part of Auvergne, not just in a small way. People welcomed me as if it were my own home, and I’m very grateful for that. I know how to adapt, and I’m confident that I’ll be able to adapt and succeed.”

Discover your Sevens style - what type of player are you? Take our quiz to uncover your unique style and find out which Rugby Sevens stars match you best!

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Louis Rees-Zammit leaves defender in the dust on camera

2

'Zero pleasure': Ex-All Black Whitelock lifts lid on Razor-Fozzie coaching drama

3

Biggest crowd in a decade turn up to see Will Jordan

4

'I panicked': Rabah Slimani lifts lid on Leinster transfer

5

The Vincent Tshituka twist in Siya Kolisi's Parisian escape

6

Siya Kolisi to sign for Sharks after shock Racing 92 exit

7

SA Rugby statement: The Siya Kolisi club contract buy-out

8

Fissler Confidential: England star opens talks; Boks hooker digs in

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How good are the uncapped youngsters attracting serious attention in Welsh rugby?

The Welsh national team maybe going through a chastening period but there is a rich seam of talent coming through

FEATURE

One taste has Gallagher hooked and ready for Benetton challenge

The well-travelled full-back couldn't resist the opportunity to test himself at the highest level with Italy

FEATURE

Why the All Blacks have a full house of prop stars in their midst

For all the talk of the 'Bomb Squad' in South Africa, Scott Robertson will be quietly pleased with his depth up front as they build for RWC 2027

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MakoMan 4 days ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

Bunnings NPC starts August 9. The games you refer to are all pre season games

5 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago
Joey Carbery: 'I'm better than I was treated'

I’m sure his views will only add to the reticence of Irish players to be pushed around at will by the IRFU from one province to another, despite the recent insistence to the contrary from an arrogant Kiwi on here, who wouldn’t be told otherwise…

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 days ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

Dan Carter is still the GOAT. IMHO. Let’s not forget what a spectacular player he was. It wasn’t that long ago. And that’s the problem with this type of debate. It’s meaningless fun. I may never have even seen the best player to ever play the game, play the game. I’d have to take someone’s word for it, watch some old YouTube highlights or read some stats to be better equipped to make the argument. But I know what I saw with my own eyes and how I felt watching Dan Carter destroy other teams, my own included.

45 Go to comments
f
fl 4 days ago
Sam Warburton sets 'sack' deadline for Warren Gatland as Wales boss

completely agree - Gatland is clearly past his best but he did well at the RWC and should be given more time to try to build his young team. if he keeps on losing them summer 2025 would be a natural time to bring someone else in, as the Lions Tour typically coincides with development tours for the home nations.

1 Go to comments
f
fl 4 days ago
Why November's game against Fiji is huge for Gregor Townsend

“Given Townsend’s seemingly unshakable popularity with the bosses at the SRU, Townsend could get into three figures before his current contract expires in April 2026.” an odd sentence, given it seems to imply that his popularity will lead to the SRU organising more fixtures for him than they otherwise might, but not as odd as the fact that his contract expires in April 2026. Why on earth would the SRU not have extended it until after 2027??

1 Go to comments
f
fl 4 days ago
England centre Henry Slade's preseason curtailed by surgery

Hope he’s not out for long - England really struggling for depth at centre!

1 Go to comments
f
fl 4 days ago
The rugby union myth that the Olympics has dispelled

“Team owners and directors understand that not every player has equal value. A report last year showed that English Premiership fly-halves earn on average £97,000 a year more than scrum-halves. A fifth of the league’s back rows earn more than £250,000 a year while only nine percent of hookers take home as much.” I would love to see the raw data these stats are derived from, because I pretty much just don’t believe them. Each team will have 4 or 5 specialist scrum halves and 4 or 5 specialist hookers, who will all get some gametime. But if a teams 1st and 2nd choice flyhalf are injured they’ll just pick a full-back or centre out of position. The same is even more true of back rows, given that positions 4-8 are all to some extent interchangeable. In other words - I think there will just be more hookers and scrum halves, so its not surprising that some of them will be on pretty low wages!

2 Go to comments
f
fl 4 days ago
The rugby union myth that the Olympics has dispelled

“they’d be gambling their line-out on the pay-off of more gains at the breakdown and collision point” pay-off relative to what? The alternative to Fourie would have been Dweba, who was even worse at the lineout when given test opportunities.

2 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 4 days ago
The best unplayed players in the Premiership who could do a 'Dupont'

It’s nice to see a couple of Quins in that list, but if they are any example then I need to take the rest of the article with a pinch of salt. James Chisholm was a JRWC winning captain and World Junior Player of the year, but sadly his physical style of play has taken a toll and these days it seems that he spends more time rehabbing injuries than playing. When he is fit, he is still good enough that he would be a good shout… but he’s not fit often enough for long enough. Jarrod Evans should see more game time this year, and could well be an option for Quins at 12 (where I believe he played fairly regularly before joining us), and Andre Esterhuizen’s departure will have opened up that opportunity. But Will Evans is still very much at the Stoop - it was Will Collier who left - and since W Evans is a flanker and W Collier a prop, neither has much bearing on whether J Evans will play. Arthur Clarke, on the other hand, really does look like one to watch. We borrowed him for a few weeks last season and I would happily have seen him stay.

2 Go to comments
d
dk 4 days ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

Based on form they should have released JB and Reiko to learn how to pass and, in the case of JB, tackle as well. Our worst midfield in 50 years.

5 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 4 days ago
Jake White's All Blacks-like prediction about Bulls' David Kriel

Delighted to hear that Jake has moved on from his ref rant in the post final press conference! For what it’s worth, I reckon the Bulls will once again be quite a force this season, and probably for a few more to come.

1 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 4 days ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

I believe it is hard to crown a player the best of all time when so much depends on the teams he has played with and against. It is impossible to hold a teamloss like the WC against a player as evidence he is not the greatest OAT. In an individual sport like athletics, tennis (singles) and swimming, there is far more empirical evidence on which to base such conclusions. In a team sport it is impossible to say how great anyone would have been if they had played for another team. Herb Elliott, Bob Beamon, Usain Bolt would all qualify as the greatest ever in their disciplines. in a very subjective approach my vote for the five best rugby players would go to Colin Meads, Serge Blanco, Gareth Edwards John Eales and Danie Craven. I would add Danie Gerber but then I would have to leave out Doc Craven to be fair.

45 Go to comments
d
dk 4 days ago
History at Paris Games: Ilona Maher’s Olympic medal is a win for rugby

What a legend. Incredible player. And champion of rugby for all, but especially women. Utmost respect.

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 4 days ago
All Blacks great Aaron Smith wades into Antoine Dupont GOAT debate

No one in the modern era comes close to DuPont in terms of the influence he has on a game. People who disagree have one thing in common - they have probably have not watched him play that much. There are many many people from NZ with very strong opinions about rugby, who because of the time difference, probably don’t watch any 6 nations other than some highlights, probably only watch the ABs NH games, and definitely don’t watch any Top14 or Heineken Cup. If you are commenting on how good or not DuPont is ask yourself how many of his games you have actually watched? He has played over 180 games for Castres and Toulouse, and over 50 for France - how many of those games have you ACTUALLY watched? He can pass like Aaron Smith, has the vision of Carter, can pull off one off moments of magic like prime Beauden or Mo’unga, he is as good as any flanker in the world over the ball, and his ball carrying is in another league to any other 9 that has ever played - as evidenced in his almost impossibly good transition to 7s. Even in that version of the sport where freakish athleticism is table stakes, he still stands out as one of the best. Other than being from NZ, what more would he have to do to be considered the GOAT?

13 Go to comments
M
MattJH 4 days ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

The Gainline Analytic guy on Aotearoa Rugby Pod talked about this. To have all new management is a huge upheaval. They couldn’t change the entire plan and players overnight as well; it would have been chaos. There has to be as much cohesion as possible as the new players are brought in. So thanks for that Finlay, you helped out for a couple of games to settle Cortez and Noah. TJ has seen the writing too. I think they’ve been very smart about it all.

9 Go to comments
L
Locke 4 days ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

Mains is honest enough to recognise that Robertson’s on-field results are exceptional, and that’s the only thing that really matters when you want to continue the same trend for the All Blacks. There’s no guarantee that Robertson will succeed at international level but the evidence shows that he’s the most likely to do so. Conversely, the elitist stooges in the NZR boardroom chose to pander to Foster’s netpoistic behavioural traits rather than reward real world competency. They’re probably to wrapped up in their own self-importance to acknowledge their error.

9 Go to comments
L
Locke 4 days ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

This French team have hardly set the world alight, a WC quarter-final exit and one six-nations win in recent years. Which begs the question, how does a team with the supposed GOAT and a bevy of world-class players fail to make a significant mark? Ireland and the Boks have shone more brightly in recent years without GOAT claims. Do they have a significant world-class player advantage over France, enough to make up for a GOAT? If so, why were the French favourites for the last World Cup with many of their players being lauded as world-class. It seems to me that the French players are generally over-rated given their on-field results. Does this include Dupont? Probably and I think the onus is on him to prove otherwise.

45 Go to comments
M
MattJH 4 days ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

Legend, hope nothing but awesome times awaits him. All Blacks are transitioning from foster-razor eras, TJ has no doubt seen the future talent and grabbed top dollar while he can.

6 Go to comments
M
MattJH 4 days ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

That’ll get a few punters through the gates. Actually keen to see if NPC gets more interest from the fans this year. The quality of SR was excellent, a lot of the negativity around the game (except for bidwell/rattue/Reason/other people who hate rugby but write about it for some reason) has gone with Foster, and the All Blacks are 3-0. Looking forward to seeing the mighty Bay Of Plenty wipe the floor with all who (rightly) tremble before them.

5 Go to comments
A
AM 5 days ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

Thank you TJ for entertaining us on the field for Norths, Wellington, the Hurricanes and The All Blacks! May the good Lord Bless you and your anau on your future endeavours. Nga mihi Meitaki ra!

6 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Louis Rees-Zammit leaves defender in the dust on camera 'Extremely impressive' Louis Rees-Zammit play caught on camera
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.