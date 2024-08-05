'I panicked': Rabah Slimani lifts lid on Leinster transfer

When Rabah Slimani announced on Instagram on June 29 that he was leaving Clermont after seven seasons, it came as a surprise. The 34-year-old international tighthead prop, who has earned 57 caps for France, demonstrated that he still has plenty to offer. Additionally, he became the first French player to join Leinster, the Irish province that has been beaten by two French clubs, La Rochelle and Toulouse, in the Champions Cup final on three occasions.

Slimani resumed training in Dublin in late July, a week later than ASM Clermont. The two clubs are scheduled to meet in a Champions Cup group match on December 14, 2024, in Dublin.

Since the announcement, Slimani has not elaborated on the details of his unexpected transfer. Even he was caught off guard. However, when Matthieu Bastareaud, his former roommate at Stade Français and with the French national team, inquired about it for RugbyPass, Rabah opened up. For the first time, he shared his genuine motivations and the background behind this surprising move.

He planned to end his playing career

“It happened very quickly for me; it wasn’t planned,” he says in an exclusive interview featured on the BastaShow on RugbyPass TV. “I had a coaching contract with Clermont for the upcoming season, which I had signed with Jono Gibbes (Clermont coach until January 16, 2023, editor’s note). I had already planned for my transition.

“He offered me the opportunity to replace Davit Zirakashvili (former Clermont prop turned scrum consultant, editor’s note), who was set to retire (before the end of the 2022-2023 season, editor’s note). Things started to unfold from there.

“But Jono Gibbes was replaced by Christophe Urios (who arrived on January 18, 2023). Things went very well between us. He was pleased with how I finished the season and encouraged me by saying that I was still young, hadn’t had any injuries… He asked me if I was truly certain I wanted to retire now, because if I made that decision, there would be no turning back.

“Clearly, in the back of my mind, I was pleased to have regained my enthusiasm for playing after a tough period. When someone asked, ‘Are you sure you want to retire? I think you can keep going,’ I felt motivated. He added, ‘I’ll give you the holidays and the pre-season to think about it, and then you can let me know how you feel afterward.’

“During the pre-season, I had a meeting with him and expressed my willingness to play another season. However, after that, I waited an entire season without receiving any updates…”

Clermont didn’t offer him anything

During the 2023-2024 season, Rabah Slimani played more than ever before. He appeared in 26 Top 14 matches (starting 20 of them), setting a career record with 1,311 minutes on the field.

“I don’t think it was planned for me to play so much,” he admits. “There was supposed to be the arrival of Mohamed Haouas, but that didn’t happen (he was sentenced to a year in prison for domestic violence and was dismissed before joining, editor’s note).

“We ended up with just two experienced players—Cristian Ojovan and myself—alongside younger players like Henzo Kiteau and Giorgi Dzmanashvili. I never expected to play so much. At 34, you assume you’ll only get a few games…

“I put a lot of effort into building trust, and they showed me that they trusted me. I still wanted to play and was waiting for clarity. I have a family and people at home who are waiting to know what’s next: should I continue or stop playing rugby? In my mind, I couldn’t see myself quitting rugby three months later because I had really gotten back into it.”

Slimani says he has never feared competition for his position and was already anticipating a different role focused on mentoring, as Jono Gibbes had promised him. “I had a different perspective: to continue playing while sharing my experience with the younger players coming up. That was my main objective,” he confirms.

And then, nothing happened. “When you’re waiting, you don’t know what’s going to happen, you see all your friends signing contracts or not, and you’re left in limbo,” he continues, sounding dejected. “But we have a family relying on us.”

Tired of waiting, he decided to put himself on the market.

From that point on, agents began their work, exploring various opportunities to see where they might lead. One possibility was quietly being explored in Toulon, where he could potentially reunite with Bastareaud, whose son’s godfather is none other than Rabah Slimani.

The lead fell through and shifted across the Channel. “When agents discuss opportunities with other clubs and receive positive responses, it’s flattering. But I still hoped to continue with Clermont,” says Slimani, who was Top 14 champion in 2015 with Stade Français before joining Clermont in 2017.

“Clubs showed interest, and Leinster came in at the last minute. They were surprised to see me available on the market. With their tighthead prop Michael Ala’alatoa moving to Clermont (a move confirmed in the autumn of 2023, editor’s note), the coach’s question to me was: ‘Why are they taking him and not you?’

“But it became very real when I received a WhatsApp message with a video call scheduled on a Tuesday with Leo Cullen (Leinster’s head coach). I panicked because when a club like that shows interest in you… and they want to talk with you, you have to speak in English…”

Speak English and understand the Irish accent

Leo Cullen confirmed the deal on 15 July, saying: “We are delighted that Rabah has decided to join us at Leinster Rugby. He is a player we have long admired with vast experience at the highest level of TOP14, European and international rugby.

“We believe he will be a great addition to the group, not only providing competition for the first team but also helping some of our young front row players learn and develop.”

In short, it was everything Slimani wanted from Clermont that Clermont did not offer him.

“I think it’s a great opportunity with incredible potential. At 34, when a club like that shows interest in you, I believe they didn’t just pull my name out of a hat. They know what they’re doing and understand rugby. If they’ve sought me out, it’s for a reason,” says the player, who will need to enhance his English and get used to the Irish accent.

“I’ve already moved from Paris to Clermont. I’ve really become part of Auvergne, not just in a small way. People welcomed me as if it were my own home, and I’m very grateful for that. I know how to adapt, and I’m confident that I’ll be able to adapt and succeed.”