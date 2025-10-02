'That's nine months': Bristol learn devastating extent of injuries

Bristol Bears boss Pat Lam has provided a bleak update on three key players, AJ MacGinty, Harry Randall, and Gabriel Ibitoye, who sustained serious injuries during their opening-day victory over Leicester Tigers.

Lam confirmed that USA international fly-half MacGinty has a date with the surgeon’s knife today to repair damage to his Achilles tendon incurred in the 42-24 win.

England international Randall is also undergoing surgery today for a hamstring injury, and Ibitoye will follow after damaging his hamstring as well.

Lam says that injuries to three of his biggest names is a significant setback to the Bears’ chances of finishing in the top four this season.

“They were freak accidents. Unfortunately, all three are having surgery. Two of them, AJ, is in today repairing his torn Achilles, and that’s nine months. So close to the end of the season. Harry Randall is having surgery on his hamstring.

“He should be back, hopefully, around the New Year. Gabriel Ibitoye is having surgery on his hamstring on Friday or Saturday. His injury is slightly different, so we will know on him later. But they are three massive players for us.

“We have taken out our number one scrum-half, our number one fly-half, and our top try scorer. Not only that, but they are all internationals. Harry (Randall) and AJ (MacGinty) are big drivers of our game.

“And everyone knows what Gabs Ibitoye brings to our team. The odds on us getting through to the top four, 100 per cent, have probably dropped. Certainly, I’ve never been involved in a game where three top starters have all needed surgery.

“It will be a massive highlight this year if we can bounce back from that, which we look forward to doing. That is the context that we face, but we are looking forward to it,” he said.

Lam admits that the club’s recruitment team are looking to see if any replacements are available, but that they have already brought in Oscar Lennon to provide cover at scrum-half.

Lennon, who has made 11 appearances for the club, had been training with Championship side Hartpury after a spell in the United States with New England Free Jacks.

“Our recruitment team are on it even when we don’t have injuries, we never sleep and are always looking at options that can come in.

“Oscar Lennon has come in for cover and joined us this week. He has come back from MLR and has been working at Hartpury and knows our game,” added Lam.