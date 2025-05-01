Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
35 - 17
FT
40 - 17
FT
24 - 39
FT
34 - 37
FT
29 - 34
FT
29 - 15
FT
35 - 18
FT
HSBS SVNS 2025
Los Angeles
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
02:05
Friday
04:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:35
Friday
13:45
Friday
14:00
Saturday
02:05
Saturday
04:35
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:05
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
09:30
Saturday
11:15
Saturday
11:15
Saturday
11:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
13:35
Saturday
14:05
Pacific Four Series

Tess Feury's USA Rugby column: 'This is the best I've seen us look in camp'

USA's Bulou Mataitoga and Tess Feury during training. Credit: USA Rugby

This is our first assembly of the year. We gathered in Chula Vista, California at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, which is our sevens hub for two weeks. It’s a really awesome place to train and reconnect in the beautiful California sun.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of us had just finished our PWR season and then were playing in the new WER league over here in the USA. With lots of moving parts, to then come together and take a deep breath when we got to California was a good reset. We had two full weeks there, which gave a lot of time for connection. We also experienced a small earthquake on our way to training one day, which gave us plenty to talk about!

This is the best I’ve ever seen us look in camp. I felt like we were so well driven, and for the first time, we came into camp how we left off at WXV.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Usually, you naturally take a few steps backwards, but the whole squad has worked so hard to find high-level rugby and put themselves in environments to succeed over the winter, and that really showed. It was a good opening two weeks of camp, it was hard.

We had such a good two weeks of training, we were looking so well driven, so to put out a performance like we did against Japan was very disappointing and quite shocking for people watching and for ourselves.

We didn’t stick to our game plan, we went back to the old us. That game we played was us a year ago; that was not the current team. We took a step backwards there, it’s not on the coaching staff, they’ve provided us with everything we needed. We panicked in moments when we needed to be calm and we have to take ownership of that.

It was a big wake-up call that this is a big year, and it’s anybody’s year. It doesn’t matter the world ranking or the support you have or don’t have. That shocked feeling is something that we’re going to work our hardest to make sure we don’t feel again.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fixture
Women's Internationals
USA Women
33 - 39
Full-time
Japan Women
All Stats and Data

In the USA, historically, we haven’t had a lot of games, both as the national team and at a club level. Now the majority of our team play over in the PWR, and more than half of them came to play WER. Most of our squad are now getting so much more game time, and that’s something you can’t mimic, and has definitely been something that’s helped our prep.

Our head coach, Sione Fukofuka, did site visits to all of the PWR clubs as a check-in halfway through the season. He got to see the environments we’re in, and I think he was really surprised at how different every team and setup is.

That gave him just a little more insight into how the teams work. Perhaps in one team, they don’t do a lot of extra kicking sessions, so he put a focus on that for those players, or for players in another team that do, he focused on another area for them.

Similar with WER, he has checked in with all the clubs and we also have our defensive coach, Sarah Chobot, who is the head coach of Denver Onyx in the WER. That’s going to actually help install some systems throughout some of the national team players. More contact time with our USA coaches has helped us know what they want from us when we come into camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sione has been so instrumental to our team. We have not always had consistency with coaches, especially after the World Cup in 2022, when we had interim coaches for three years. We weren’t a team that could really build trust around a coaching staff.

He came in from day one and was really honest and said, ‘This is my game plan, but you have to trust it, it’s not going to come overnight’. He moved his entire family to Denver from Australia; he has four kids under the age of six, and he’s clearly made huge sacrifices for this job and this team.

Fixture
Pacific Four Series
USA Women
14 - 26
Full-time
Canada Women
All Stats and Data

We talk so much about the players sacrificing, giving up family time, careers, jobs, and moving, but we forget our coaches have dreams too and sacrifice a lot themselves to achieve those. His belief in us and his consistency are what have allowed us to improve.

This is a performance year. The building and the opportunity phase was last year and now we’re looking to execute our game plan. I know that we can get wins during PAC 4. The goal is to put out a performance that our team can be proud of and one that goes up each week. Whatever the outcome is, taking our performance one step up each game is the goal. PAC 4 is an opportunity for other nations to have our own version of the Women’s Six Nations.

Watching the Six Nations is super inspiring, and to see the amount of games they get, the level of it, the media of it – and now we’re stepping up to the plate this month. Women’s rugby eyes around the world will be on us and our tournament.

There is so much support right now. Our game in LA was a double header with the MLR team, and we basically filled out that stadium. When we landed in Kansas City, we had fans greeting us and the town is so pumped for this game.

On our way, we also spotted Adam DeVine, the actor who plays Bumper in Pitch Perfect, at the airport. We all started fangirling and someone finally got the nerve to go up to him and ask if he could take a picture with us, so he came over and we got a group picture with him which was fun.

USA rugby Adam DeVine
Meeting Adam DeVine at the airport!

Another highlight has been our visit to the Kansas City Current soccer team. They were really excited because this will be the first non-soccer game hosted in that stadium. The goal is to play a World Cup game there.

I went to Penn State University, and when we were at the Kansas City Current facility, I saw a girl walking by and I recognised her, and then I realized she’d played soccer at Penn State. We would often cross paths when we were in the weight room in college. To see her playing at that level, having both come up through growing women’s sports together, was a really cool full-circle moment for me.

It was 10 years ago that we were both at Penn State playing for our university teams, and now to think that we’ve both been on the grind, working our way through women’s sports in America and paving the way for each of our sports is really cool.

At the moment, I’m rooming with McKenzie Hawkins – we’ve been roommates for every tour over the past year – we’ve got a good vibe going! We go to bed really early, she’s a really early riser. Once a week, we’ll do facemasks and put on a show, we’ll have a little girl time so that’s good fun. She’s clean, I’m clean, so that works out well!

McKenzie is very analytical, she’s our fly-half, she sees the game beautifully, so to be able to have the really detailed rugby conversations and to see the way she sees the field is really cool.

The rugby circle in the USA is relatively small, so you often find yourself in teams with people you grew up playing with or against, and McKenzie and I went to a high school All American camp together when we were 16, and now over 12 years later we’re both roommates in the national team.

We definitely have different groups of people in the squad who like to do their own things. There’s the coffee girls who want to go and find cute coffee shops, or you have the girls who like to go and get their nails done on days off. We have an anime crew who will gather together to watch anime or play games on the Switch.

I’m personally part of the card game group. I like to play card games and that’s how I get my cup filled. There are a few girls who, back in the day when DMP was in the Premier 15s, five Americans went over for their final season. DMP was not the best team in the league, so we bonded a bit over that, and we all ended up playing loads of card games and got really close doing that. They’re often the group of girls that I’ll hang out with on off days here.

USA rugby
Playing cards at the airport

We have ‘mini teams’ where you get assigned a team, and you’re a group for a whole year. We do little group challenges with them, so even before training, the coaches will organise a mini team challenge, and we’ll gain points.

Once a week, we also get dinner out in our mini team. At first, people were a little annoyed about it because after a big combat day, not many people were keen on going out with people they didn’t know very well, but once we bought in, we all now love it. It’s been a great way to get to know other people off the field.

Our game against Canada, as well as being our first PAC 4 game, will hold extra significance. We’re on track to set a record crowd for one of our games, and, Hope Rogers will become the most-capped USA women’s rugby player ever.

I’ve known Hope for a while, as she was at Penn State too, and she is the epitome of a teammate. She clearly shows her power, and she’s a game changer on the field, but off the field, she’s so kind and so caring. You would never think it when you see her carry, and it takes five people to bring her down! She’s part of our leadership group, and she and I take a lot of the cultural team activity responsibilities to work on strengthening our team culture.

She makes a connection with everybody despite her greatness between the lines, and that says so much about her. It will be a huge milestone for her, I’m pumped that she gets to walk out in front of a home crowd, and a record crowd at that, for this milestone. It’s the perfect occasion, I know she’s going to put in a performance that reflects that, too.

It’s a huge deal – rugby in America is still an infant compared to the rest of the world. To have someone reach that many caps and go past a record that’s stood for over ten years until this point, is an incredible achievement. You see players in other countries getting over 100 caps, but for where we’re at, this milestone really must be celebrated.

You can watch USA vs Canada live and for free on RugbyPass TV and the RugbyPass App, Friday 2 May. Kick-off 20:30 EST/17:30 PST/ 01:30am BST.

Recommended

Five new faces named in Black Ferns' Pacific Four Series squad

A historic moment: Georgia Women's first ever 15s Test match

Grand Slam champs: 'We can be proud of our perseverance'

EXCLUSIVE

John Mitchell's England future cleared up by RFU

Watch USA Eagles Women v Canada Women live and for FREE on the RugbyPass app. Friday 2 May. Kick-off 20:30 EST/17:30 PST/ 01:30am BST

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ex-Wallabies react to Wallaroos’ ‘perfect’ start to Rugby World Cup year

2

Black Ferns XV and Springbok Women announce 2025 fixtures

3

England announce Rugby World Cup 2025 warm-up opponents

4

Sophie de Goede: Returning from injury with 'edge and physicality'

5

Ilona Maher drops biggest retirement hint yet after loss to Canada

6

England's Megan Jones makes club switch ahead of 2025/26 season

7

Women’s Six Nations: 4 things we learned in round three

8

SVNS star Maddison Levi on ‘dual international’ ambition after Reds news

Comments

1 Comment
B
BC 5 days ago

Good luck to them. The result against Japan must have been difficult for them and I’m not sure they will get much joy in Pac 4. Will be interesting to see, especially against Australia.

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

'Love him or hate him, Henry Pollock has got the rugby world talking.'

The Northampton and England backrow's confidence, verve and raw ability have raised eyebrows around the globe

LONG READ

‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

The form of Hurricanes 'facilitator' Billy Proctor could see Scott Robertson break up his established centre pairing.

LONG READ

Brendan Fanning: 'Leinster have the best-resourced squad in these islands but can’t make it pay.'

Leadership and clarity escaped Leinster at a crucial time as their dream of a fifth Champions Cup star went up in smoke, again

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MA 5 minutes ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

To me, his comment seemed to be more about O'Connor.


It just so happens he is playing with the Crusaders who are table toppers at present..

Mthinks you may have jumped the gun on this occasion mate.

Go well, MM 🙏

43 Go to comments
d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

My marriage of 19 years is about to be broken after remotely reading my wife WhatsApp messages with her Boyfriend, that was when I knew I married a smart cheat because she has been seeing this guy 4 years now!!! And I didn’t suspect anything not until I hired ( Zattechhacker AT gmail com ) who gave me 100% access into my wife phone, and all of this was done remotely. Thank you once again ( Zattechhacker AT g mail com )

43 Go to comments
d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (5/5)

Highly recommend!

If you're suspicious your partner is cheating and you feel stuck, I totally get it been there. What really helped me was reaching out to a mobile phone monitoring expert who knew exactly what to do. I contacted (Zattechhacker @ gmail com ), and honestly, they were a lifesaver. They remotely accessed my partner’s phone (discreetly and securely) and gave me a private link to track his live location and phone activity. That’s how I found out he was hooking up with someone at his office. I confronted him with all the evidence and he had nothing to say. The proof was undeniable. If you're in a tough spot and need real answers, don’t wait. Reach out to (Zattechhacker @ gmail com @ gmail com) or message them on Gmail (Zattechhacker @ gmail com ). They really know their stuff when it comes to tracking and monitoring phones.

43 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Tizzano in the 21 makes me happy but unsure it will be a thing, think either him and Fraser have to start to be in the side.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Cheers Guest, all fair takes and I respect your view on Swain’s ability to play loose instead of TH lock.


I think he nonethless has to be part of the mix somehow, been in epic form.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree that he is part of the pitcture, slipped my mind as I toyed with going only domestic players or include OS, so I forgot to add him when I added Skelton, put him in with the 12s instead of Walton.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree, and it wasn’t until I sent the piece in for publish that I had realised this, but yeah, put him in the no.10 list.


Thanks EK!

9 Go to comments
J
JoanneHolbrook 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

LEE ULTIMATE HACKER is a team that specializes in recovering digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, stablecoins, and NFTs. They focus on helping clients who have been victims of crypto fraud. The team collaborates with industry experts, legal professionals, and crypto custodians to provide tailored, end-to-end recovery solutions, even for complex cases. Their ability to recover assets that are hidden or deliberately concealed is un beaten and has been a resounding success through years of experience .

I thought all hope was lost when i lost my crypto wallet ,my life changed in a spilt second as i witnessed all my investment vanish in thin air , I was devastated and confused, I really didn’t know which step to take after the horrifying incident happened , I quickly ran to my friends place who was also a crypto investor , I explained what had happened to him he was similarly shocked as well but he encouraged me to look for help and seek it from the experts , that’s when he introduced me to LEE ULTIMATE HACKER a company recovery experts that mainly deals with recovery problems , I quickly consulted them and they asked me some questions, after consultation they assured me they will be able to help me recovery my lost funds ,with such professionalism they handled my case using advanced blockchain tracking and forensic tools to trace my stolen assets , after only 72 hours I had gotten feedback from LEE ULTIMATE HACKER customer service that they had recovered my wallet .On top of it they helped me improve my security alerts, encrypted backups and anti - theft that was new to me, i learnt more about digital security for any recovery problem contact LEE ULTIMATE HACKER via:LEEULTIMATEHACKER @ AOL . COM

telegram: LEEULTIMATE

wh@tsapp +1 (715) 314 - 9248 for all your stolen or lost funds.

0 Go to comments
G
GM 2 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Hmmm. Daniel Rona, in at centre for ALB, scored 2 tries for the Chiefs, so ALB didn’t seem to be missed on attack. On D, ALB is regularly beaten on the outside, done for pace, and there’s no way he could have stopped at least two of Sullivan’s tries, unless he could have magically reversed Scooter’s yellow card. Love to see Razor invest in the future, the likes of Higgins and Proctor and AJ, and bring the international curtain down on the perennial strugglers at test level, the ALBs and Havilis. The French series would be ideal.

6 Go to comments
P
Patience Anthony 3 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

I remember the moment clearly staring at my empty wallet, heart sinking, hands clammy. My Bitcoin was gone. It had vanished into the digital void after I mistakenly clicked on a convincing phishing link. Weeks of saving, investing, and watching the market  gone in seconds. I tried everything contacted my wallet provider, scoured forums, filed reports. Nothing worked. Everyone told me the same thing: “Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”  I was on the verge of giving up when I came across a thread mentioning NanoAethosCoinRecovery. It sounded too good to be true like every other so called “recovery service”, but something about the way people described their professionalism gave me a sliver of hope. I reached out, expecting radio silence or empty promises. Instead, I got a prompt reply. They were direct, transparent, and cautious not promising miracles, but laying out a clear process. They asked for all relevant details, conducted a blockchain forensic analysis, and traced the stolen coins through layers of obfuscation and mixing. NanoAethosCoinRecovery didn’t just recover my Bitcoin they restored my faith in justice in the crypto world. I learned a hard lesson, but thanks to them, it didn’t end in defeat. Now, I triple-check every link I click, but I also know who to turn to if things go south again.

contact:

Whatsapp: +1 (570) 229-9724 Telegram:https://t.me/NanoAethos Email:  (NanoAethosCoinRecovery@engineer.com)

0 Go to comments
G
GM 3 hours ago
What went wrong for the Blues after their championship breakthrough

It’s a battle when you just don’t have the cattle. What went wrong for the Blues this year is precisely what went wrong for the Crusaders last year. It’s not rocket science. A pack starting regularly with fledgling Super players like Fusitua, Josh Beere, Cam Christie and Anton Segner, (no matter how promising they are) is not going to produce the same impact as a pack with Ofa, Sam Darry, Akira Ioane and Dalton Papail’i. Sotutu also started late and was banned for 3 games, and Cam Suafoa’s illness deprived them of a big like-for-like Akira type No. 6. Given all that, they are still in the hunt for top 6, which is a tribute to their leadership, particularly Paddy Tuipolotu, who has been the form lock week in week out, and is always gracious and measured in his after-game interviews.

4 Go to comments
C
Carlos 3 hours ago
Why ‘the curse of the Bambino’ is still stronger than ever at Leinster

Five meters from the goal line. One minute to go. Leinster has 15 players, Saints only 13. They get that penalty.

They tried the trick play after using it twice successfully.


Why not a BLOODY scrum? 15 to13, FFS! Five meters to go, two extra backs!?


🤦‍♂️


The horror of not using your brain and not THINKING!

163 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Not really .Chiefs didn’t win either and look where the Blues are this year. Past history goes back over several seasons and Crusaders are usually at the forefront. Can be forgiven for an occasional aberration.

6 Go to comments
B
BC 3 hours ago
Sophie de Goede: Returning from injury with 'edge and physicality'

Excellent player and hope she gets back for the WC, but it sounds as if she will be seriously undercooked in terms of playing time. It’s taken quite a while for some other world class players to get properly up to speed recently after serious injuries.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

Canes gotta make finals Proctor plays well in the big games he might get the nod but he has old story big match cut down errors make tackles

6 Go to comments
L
LW 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

What reiko wants is less important than what the coaches want from him

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

There is no dilemma. The awful indulgence of Ioane is over.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

It’s time for a change. Rieko has gotta go.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Shame about last year then aye

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Fitter, stronger Wallaroos confident maiden Black Ferns scalp is on horizon

Oh Bless them..love their enthusiasm. Irrepressible optimism of Australian rugby.

3 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ What can we expect from Farrell's Lions squad? The key questions answered What can we expect from Farrell's Lions squad? The key questions answered
Search