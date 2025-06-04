Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
32 - 12
FT
34 - 20
FT
19 - 20
FT
35 - 28
FT
37 - 19
FT
21 - 16
FT
19 - 24
FT
25 - 13
FT
59 - 28
FT
42 - 35
FT
21 - 10
FT
32 - 18
FT
10 - 23
FT
34 - 47
FT
18 - 10
FT
Pacific Four Series

'Stick with us and follow our journey': USA reflections on tough PAC 4

USA Women's Eagles face the Haka from the Black Ferns ahead of their final Pacific Four Series game of 2025. Credit: USA Rugby/Tess Feury

The six weeks of PAC 4 were an emotional rollercoaster. Our final game against New Zealand isn’t easy to talk about; it was another frustrating result as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

The whole tournament was tough for us, because as I’ve mentioned in previous columns, we know we can do it and we show it to each other, but we haven’t been able to connect those pieces on game day. The Black Ferns are undeniably world-class – individually and as a team.

We put out a pretty good performance against Canada, who are currently number two in the world, so how do we have such a drastic difference against number three in the world? There’s been some self-reflection on the difference in performance against similarly ranked teams.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

We’ve been going back to the drawing board to try and figure out why, and how we can fix it going forward. Despite the challenges, there were positives to build on from the game, but it’s been a tough two weeks for everybody, coaches included.

We have more games than ever this year. The time together that we know we have coming up has brought us a lot of confidence, even though the World Cup is quickly approaching. PAC 4 was a big wake-up call that we can’t switch off for even a minute in a game.

If we want to be successful at the World Cup and proud of our performances, we need to find a way to stay locked in for the entirety. We have moments where we’re locked in half of a game or a few good training days, but the big task now is maintaining that consistently.

We’ve seen so much improvement in our set piece with the more time we’ve had together. Our forwards have been absolutely crushing it. Our lineouts are complex and gold-standard, and our scrum is really dominant. That has a lot to do with time together.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the backs, we have had a lot of variability in our back line with different players and different combos, and it’s because individually we’re all so versatile, which is a blessing and a curse. We all play multiple positions, but right now both the coaching staff and the players are trying to figure out the best combos.

Fixture
Pacific Four Series
New Zealand Women
79 - 14
Full-time
USA Women
All Stats and Data

Some more time together in training camp, come July, will be really helpful for solidifying those. Consistency will be able to help our forwards out, who are really doing a world-class job.

I was in a unique position in PAC 4, where I played every role in the team: starting, on the bench, and non-roster. It’s a positive because it shows I can play any role on the team and make an impact no matter where I am. At the same time, on an individual level, it’s an emotional rollercoaster not knowing where I sit game to game.

My selection is often dependent on the opponent and if my super strengths can help the team in those games. That does make it tricky, but I remind myself that I don’t need to be anyone but me. What I bring to the table is unique; I don’t need to be like every other back-three player in the squad. That’s not going to be what makes the team successful or me successful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sione does a good job of reminding me of this. Before each game, he takes a lap around the locker room and gives each player a personalized message. He always says to me: ‘Just be Tess, you don’t have to be anyone else’. I feel like that validation and reminder from him is really helpful, that I can just do what I’m good at, and I don’t have to try to be a player I’m not.

Tess Feury USA rugby

That helps ground me and my training a lot. I don’t need to reinvent the wheel when I’m training at home this month, just stick to my process, keeping up my fitness, focusing a lot on my kicking, and hopefully coming in sharper at the next camp.

We had Steve Brett start working with us as a kicking coach at the beginning of PAC 4. As a program, we’d been asking for a kicking coach for years, and having that expertise has made a big difference.

He was on site with us for a few weeks and then has been working remotely. A lot of people have improved under his guidance, and it’s been a huge step forward in our program. Sione has a lot of kicking drills lined up for me, so I’ll be sending some film to Steve over the next few weeks.

Our coaches have so much to look at during training, so now having a kicking coach who can pull you aside after training to talk about kicks is helpful, and it’s the small things, those 1% gains, that are going to make the biggest difference come the World Cup.

Related

Tess Feury: Final round of Pacific Four, nursing career, and Tigers

This whole tournament has been extremely exciting for women's rugby. The games have been awesome to watch. It has been world-class rugby, and I think it's a big testament to the programmes and athletes closing the gap. It really is the result of a whole-programme effort. 

Read Now

During PAC 4, we also had a sports psychologist in camp for the first time. He came in to work on the full team culture compared to more individual, but going into the World Cup, that will shift to a more individual focus. The more resources we have, the better.

The thing about mental skills and sports psychology is, there’s not one answer for everybody, and there’s not one person for everybody. If one player on our team benefits from us bringing in a sports psych, then it’s worth it. More than anything, he made us reflect on our process, team culture, and our ‘why’, provoking a lot of valuable thought.

An overriding positive from the tour was how incredible the fans were. We signed hundreds of autographs, they didn’t care what jersey you wore; they were just so excited to meet international rugby players.

A lot of the young girls in the crowd in New Zealand had made red, white, and blue friendship bracelets and were handing them out, which was really sweet. It was really cool to see the growth of the game, even since we last played there.

Tess Feury USA rugby

Our jersey ceremony before the Black Ferns game was also pretty special. We typically try to have Eagles alumni present the jerseys, but being in the Southern Hemisphere, there aren’t too many USA Eagles in the area!

We had Erin Rush, Black Fern #113, present our jerseys, which was special. She and our coach, Mel Bosman, were teammates back in the day. Erin is now the Vice President of New Zealand Rugby, and she gave such a wonderful presentation talking about how far rugby has come.

It didn’t matter that she was a Black Fern and wore a different jersey; she was giving us such nice insight into the pride we should have wearing an international crest on our shirts, and treating each game like a gift. It was special to have someone outside of our team group but within the women’s rugby umbrella present our jerseys.

On the flight home, I ended up sitting next to my good buddy Olivia Ortiz. When I initially walked onto the plane and was looking for my seat, I spotted Sione in my row, but he decided he wanted an aisle seat, so he switched.

Tess Feury USA rugby

I would have no problem sitting next to Sione, and jokingly asked if he had a problem with me to cause the seat change. It was a good laugh before a long journey, but it was nice to be able to sit next to Olivia for the 18-hour flight!

We landed back from New Zealand last Monday, which was Memorial Day. I got back at 5 am and headed straight to the beach to spend time with my friends. It sounds like a lot, but it was just what I needed after being away from home for so long.

My family are so supportive of me and I’m looking forward to spending quality time with them, including my young nieces and nephews who I don’t see too often when I’m away playing rugby. We live by a lake, so I’ll definitely be spending time there swimming, boating, and fishing and enjoying the summer at home in New Jersey before getting back to work.

From the start of WXV last September, it’s been full on, playing WXV 1, PWR, WER, then to PAC 4 consecutively. It’s been a whirlwind of almost a year, so I’m taking a few weeks to regroup mentally and physically. The World Cup is the priority, so I will be getting back to running and lifting quite soon.

Tess Feury USA rugby

With the WER league still going on, it’s been up to the national team players to evaluate where they’re at and if they have capacity for more game time after a busy season. At this point, I’m still taking a bit of a break. New York Exiles have a bye week this week, which is well-timed for me, so I’m going to reset and see how I’m feeling in the coming weeks and if I’ll finish out the season with them.

Even though PAC 4 was difficult at points, I still wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. A lot of the team feel like that; it is hard and it is a grind and it’s tiring, but we all feel like we’re exactly where we’re meant to be, and we all feel like this is what we want to do as a collective.

I saw something online the other day that helped me gain a better perspective. It discussed how when we first started being passionate about something like playing rugby, we didn’t fall in love with outcomes, we fell in love with the process of becoming, the grind and the unpredictability of it all. We all need to return to that reason why we play, and not let results dictate our future. If we all buy into that, the outcomes will start coming.

This month is going to be a really good reset for all of us. We don’t necessarily want to chase results, we want to be in a system where we’re flowing, and we’re in the zone and we’re being us. When we focus on that, the results will naturally come.

We know we believe in ourselves, and we just want all of our supporters and fans to continue to believe in us and support us, because I know we’ll be successful going forward. Stick with us and follow our journey. All eyes are now on our game against Fiji; we’re resilient, we’ll move forward, and we’re ready to hit the ground running when we get back in camp.

Recommended

Jones and Aldcroft win Player of the Season Awards

BREAKING

England name 42-player World Cup training squad

BREAKING

PWR: End of Season Award nominees revealed

Bordeaux seal third straight French title with epic win over Toulouse

New tickets for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 are now available, with prices starting at £10 for adults and £5 for children. Buy now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Why Trailfinders was the right fit for McGhie and vice versa

2

Aimee Barrett-Theron: How autism diagnosis helped her master officiating

3

Canada Column: DaLeaka Menin, the third Canadian woman to reach 60 caps

4

'Stick with us and follow our journey': USA reflections on tough PAC 4

5

Jones and Aldcroft win Player of the Season Awards

6

A disappointing end: Where do Australia and USA go after heavy Pacific Four defeats?

7

Tess Feury: Final round of Pacific Four, nursing career, and Tigers

8

Milk and motherhood: Referee Holly Wood on donating breast milk and returning to rugby

Comments

1 Comment
l
lK 4 days ago

⭐️

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Fractures appeared again in the Reds front-row in Christchurch, which could have a damning effect on their Lions tour selection hopes.

LONG READ

Underdog to big dog: Joe McCarthy’s journey from college fourth XV to Lions

The Leinster and Ireland lock spent his teenage years on the edge of obscurity, but his quiet determination has paid off.

LONG READ

Is it the end of the one-club man?

Henry Chavancy may not be a household name but the Racing 92 talisman bade farewell after 17 years and one wonders if we'll see his like again

Comments on RugbyPass

Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Smash em’ Ngani!

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

“Oh woe is me”. So many parts of that game in Christchurch produced some of the worst play I have seen from Reds team in ….well probably ever !. And then they produce moments of brilliance. Great piece Nick, but for us up here in Qld. just wish it was not our team providing the fertile ground.


There was just so much that went wrong. Basic skills breaking down, such as Joe Brial dropping an easy pass when not under immediate pressure pressure, or Josh Flook getting a short pass he had to become a lineout leaper to catch. Then lack of knowledge of the laws, as when Tim Ryan did some great work toeing a ball to the line that the covering Will Jordan had to fall on, and had no support anywhere close. . Instead of getting over the ball and lifting, Ryan slid in, playing the man on the ground. Fortunately the referee either did not know, or did not remember the law. But that was a great positional opportunity gone, as the Crusaders got out of jail.


I also thought the Reds players body language was concerning, especially later in the game. In periods off downtime, such as waiting for scrums to set, players in the backline are doing a lot of talking. The Reds where so often just standing still, waiting, no talk.


All in, a very poor final game for the Super season. Now for the Lions !!

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Im 18 mate. Good banter either way though, make sure you watch the trophy parade in Otautahi at the end of the year!

13 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Good point. I’m assuming thats Tom hooper for the brumbies but i’ll check. And of course skelton would make a big difference

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Excellent signing

2 Go to comments
t
thewizard 2 hours ago
Former All Blacks weigh in on Rieko Ioane’s social media antics

Not exactly coming from a strong position is he. I would suggest on his form over the last couple of seasons he’ll just be another forgotten ex All Black very soon.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers NB. That semi was a damp squib as the Reds were just not in it physically. There werenot prepared to hit hard in the tackle and go to that place where it hurts at the breakdown. Crusaders were prepared to do that. The Reds can't just relay on the fast ruck attacking game to win these crunch matches they need mongrel to stay in the fight. The Wallaby pack should now be dominated by Brumbies as a couple of Reds played themselves out. Of note Jake Gordon is favoured to be test skipper which looks like Harry Wilson at best will be a sub against the Lions.

5 Go to comments
M
Mike 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Never underestimate the impact that the second row have on the scrummage, particularly the tight head lock who ideally should be a physical monster. So I’m guessing it’s teamwork combined with good technique from the Brumbies front 5.

5 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
Noah Lolesio has all the tools necessary thanks to Wallabies icon

No doubt the Brumbies & Loloseo will be competitive for a while but can’t see them repeating what the Blues achieved. Chiefs have lots of firepower and Brumbies defences are fragile at best.

1 Go to comments
d
dw 3 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Thanks Nick. As someone who played very amateur level and was involved in scrums I still find some of it a mystery. Slips and Allan have performed really well this year but neither are huge..is this just pure hard work and technique? Or have the team got some incredible teamwork happening from 1 to 8 to get the shove right?


The qld tight five really struggled but I'd say Nongorr is the 3rd choice at 3 behind Allan and Tupou?

5 Go to comments
W
WI 3 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

I liked the ref statistics a lot. Made it enjoyable to read the article.


As far as judging the quality of his performances, I don’t remember a game in the professional era where the ref wasn’t horrid and missed calls. At least they show up so an organized game can be played.

9 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

He generally likes to let the game flow but he is prone to being a bit twitchy in showing cards.

9 Go to comments
J
James 4 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqDfBE_zHoU&list=PLtLqkC7VnfzZZn3JkLlDZ8HvaRoDQRBZj&index=3


The Good, the Bad and the Rugby ANZ. About 55 mins in

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Thanks for that James, any idea which Pod?


Not surprised, the kid is special, with a different skillset to BB.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Dunno, you have a better chance of asking him than me!😂

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Rassie was clear that the decision was due to financial necessity, not because he wanted wider experience for his players or anything like that.


“I have no doubt we wouldn’t have been able to keep the players in South Africa as we just don’t have the money to. It is reality, and the moment you accept reality and we work with this and we find creative ways around that.”


That’s a direct quote from this very website.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Well that’s certainly not true. If you look at the 1996 squad for instance you have players at Bristol(2), Saints, London Irish(2), Leicester, Newcastle(2), Quins(2) and Sarries. And Ireland were serial wooden spooners in those days!


Fast forward to 2001 when they started a run of second places and there’s only Murphy, Maggs and Easterby overseas. By 2013 there’s none (a temporary exception was made for Sexton after that, but no more.) And that’s when they became serial winners,


Of course I can’t prove a causal link with their success any more that you can prove a causal ling with South Africa’s.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Someone is always on trial on Ruby Pass!😂

223 Go to comments
M
MC 6 hours ago
アンダードッグからビッグドッグへ:ジョー・マッカーシーの大学4位からライオンズへの道のり

Big Joe really not that big …

1 Go to comments
N
N 7 hours ago
Frustrated village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule

Good work, RFU.

1 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ Ireland’s summer tour of first and last chances as debate swirls over absentees Ireland’s summer tour of first and last chances as debate swirls over absentees
Search