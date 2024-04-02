Stats show where the Crusaders 'got their mojo back'

The Crusaders are back in the win column after a historic drought to begin the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The reigning champions produced a 37-26 win against their 2023 final opponents, the Chiefs, to send a clear message that they may be down, but they are not out.

The hard work is only just beginning though as we approach the midpoint of the season and the team still occupies 11th place on the competition table.

For the win to transfer into momentum, Rob Penney’s men will have to prove that their round six performance was the rule rather than the exception.

“There were a lot of positives that they were able to accumulate during the duration of that match, “Former Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall told the Aotearoa Rugby Pod. “At set piece, operating at 13 out of 15 is a lot higher success rate than previous weeks.

“It’s probably for the first time this season they won the penalty count; only two in the first half which is pretty important to accumulating that 22 points in that first half.

“I think defenders beaten, 13; the Chiefs had 15 obviously but then 10 linebreaks compared to seven from the Chiefs, we just haven’t been accustomed to seeing that from their attack throughout the year. It’s been clunky.

“To have those kinds of numbers in the first half to build those points and have some confidence was really good.

“But, I think also defensively, yes they operated at 86 per cent but I think the amount of high line-speed pressure that they were able to put on the Chiefs consistently, getting them to turn in was a lot. If you look at (Johnny) McNicholl’s try, the lead could have gone from 14 to seven points but he’s in that space.

“A lot of times in that game their wingers and even their midfielders were going hard out the back to try and nullify that Chiefs attack, so a lot of positives.

“The good thing for them now is to be able to go to the bye week and they’re going to get the cavalry back and hopefully now with four Australian teams coming next, they can accumulate some points moving forward and hopefully, sneak into that top eight.”

That cavalry includes names like Ethan Blackadder, Fergus Burke and Christian Lio-Willie, all expected to be available for the Crusaders’ next contest against the Waratahs in round eight.

With the run home after the bye seeing the Crusades face far more teams nearer to the bottom of the table than the top, there are plenty of chances for them to rack up wins and push for the playoffs, something Hall’s co-panellist, former All Black James Parsons, predicted would happen given the weekend’s performance.

“I don’t think the Chiefs played too poorly, I think the Crusaders just got their mojo back,” Parsons added.

“They got their kicking strategy on point. As Bryn mentioned, at set piece, it was at 46 per cent against the Blues, 87 per cent this week. I know they’re a 100 per cent team but 87 per cent is a hell of a lot better than where they were the week prior.

“And then I just think they were back to their clinical self. For so long we’ve talked about these 22-meter visits and we’ve used the Crusaders as the benchmark. Five tries out of eight visits to the 22 this week against a really strong Chiefs side, let’s not underestimate that. Yes, they were missing Damian McKenzie but pretty much everyone else was there ready to rock and roll.

“I think it’s the sort of game that will give the Crusaders confidence. They’re not going to have the home run like they used to, they’re going to more likely do it away from home (in the playoffs) but I’m pretty sure every team that finishes higher up doesn’t want to get them.”