Saracens announce Owen Farrell successor

Gallagher Premiership champions Saracens have confirmed the signing of fly-half Fergus Burke from the Crusaders as the long-term replacement for Owen Farrell.

Fissler Confidential first reported that Saracens were bringing in Burke, 24, who is English-qualified, two weeks ago to replace Farrell, who is joining Racing 92.

Burke, who was on Scotland coach Gregor Townsend’s radar earlier this year when the SRU wanted to place him with Glasgow, has signed a long-term deal with Saracens.

He has made 33 appearances for the Christchurch-based outfit since making his debut in 2020 and has represented New Zealand U20s in the World Championship in Argentina.

Burke admits that he is excited to be joining the Premiership and former European champions next season.

“I’m excited and grateful to be joining such a prestigious club,” he said after signing.

“I am looking forward to coming over and meeting everyone at the club and all of the Saracens supporters.”

“Fergus is a very exciting addition to our squad and the Gallagher Premiership,” said Saracens Director of Rugby Mark McCall.

“His playing ability and potential is obvious and we have been hugely impressed by his ambition and desire to take his game to the next level.

“At 24, Fergus joins a group of players who we believe can take the club forward in the years to come.”