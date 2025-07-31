Springbok Women get experience injection for Black Ferns XV sequel

After a nail-biting series opener, both the Black Ferns XV and Springbok Women have made some changes to their respective matchday squads for game 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Down 34-12 late in the first contest, the hosts finished fast in Cape Town, scoring twice to make it an eight-point game at the final whistle. The Kiwis, with a three-try contribution from centre Kelsey Teneti, held strong in the end for the win.

The sequel, though, is the final game before the South Africans kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign against Brazil on August 24. A win would be the ideal confidence and momentum builder ahead of the showpiece tournament.

Ayanda Malinga, Danelle Lochner, and Lindelwa Gwala all return for the match, bringing a significant amount of Test experience. All three have overcome injury troubles over the past month.

“We were boosted by the second-half performance last weekend, but that is in the past, and we approach this one with a different team and some tweaks in the game plan,” said South Africa coach Swys De Bruin.

The Kiwis have made two changes to their starting XV, with prop Cheyenne Tuli-Fale promoted to the starting unit and Maddi Robinson coming onto the bench, and Justine McGregor coming onto the right wing in place of Winnie Palamo.

Black Ferns XV to face Springbok Women

Cheyenne Tuli-Fale Luka Connor Ashley Palu Sam Taylor Maama Vaipulu Holly Greenway (C) Taufa Bason Mia Anderson Tara Turner Hannah King Jaymie Kolose Hollyrae Mete-Renata Kelsey Teneti Justine McGregor Mererangi Paul

Reserves

ADVERTISEMENT

16. Grace Leaso Gago

17. Maddi Robinson

18. Harono Te Iringa

19. Elinor-Plum King

20. Fiaali’i Solomona

21. Keira Su’a-Smith

22. Leilani Hakiwai

23. Kaea Nepia

Springbok Women to face Black Ferns XV

15. Byrhandre Dolf

14. Maceala Samboya

13. Zintle Mpupha

12. Aphiwe Ngwevu

11. Ayanda Malinga

10. Libbie Janse van Rensburg (vice-captain)

9. Nadine Roos

8. Aseza Hele

7. Sinazo Mcatshulwa

6. Lerato Makua

5. Danelle Lochner

4. Vainah Ubisi

3. Babalwa Latsha (captain)

2. Lindelwa Gwala

1. Yonela Ngxingolo

Reserves

16. Luchell Hanekom

17. Xoliswa Khuzwayo

18. Nombuyekezo Mdliki

19. Anathi Qolo

20. Catha Jacobs

21. Unam Tose

22. Jakkie Cilliers

23. Eloise Webb

ADVERTISEMENT