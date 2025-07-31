Springbok Women get experience injection for Black Ferns XV sequel
After a nail-biting series opener, both the Black Ferns XV and Springbok Women have made some changes to their respective matchday squads for game 2.
Down 34-12 late in the first contest, the hosts finished fast in Cape Town, scoring twice to make it an eight-point game at the final whistle. The Kiwis, with a three-try contribution from centre Kelsey Teneti, held strong in the end for the win.
The sequel, though, is the final game before the South Africans kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign against Brazil on August 24. A win would be the ideal confidence and momentum builder ahead of the showpiece tournament.
Ayanda Malinga, Danelle Lochner, and Lindelwa Gwala all return for the match, bringing a significant amount of Test experience. All three have overcome injury troubles over the past month.
“We were boosted by the second-half performance last weekend, but that is in the past, and we approach this one with a different team and some tweaks in the game plan,” said South Africa coach Swys De Bruin.
The Kiwis have made two changes to their starting XV, with prop Cheyenne Tuli-Fale promoted to the starting unit and Maddi Robinson coming onto the bench, and Justine McGregor coming onto the right wing in place of Winnie Palamo.
Black Ferns XV to face Springbok Women
- Cheyenne Tuli-Fale
- Luka Connor
- Ashley Palu
- Sam Taylor
- Maama Vaipulu
- Holly Greenway (C)
- Taufa Bason
- Mia Anderson
- Tara Turner
- Hannah King
- Jaymie Kolose
- Hollyrae Mete-Renata
- Kelsey Teneti
- Justine McGregor
- Mererangi Paul
Reserves
16. Grace Leaso Gago
17. Maddi Robinson
18. Harono Te Iringa
19. Elinor-Plum King
20. Fiaali’i Solomona
21. Keira Su’a-Smith
22. Leilani Hakiwai
23. Kaea Nepia
Springbok Women to face Black Ferns XV
15. Byrhandre Dolf
14. Maceala Samboya
13. Zintle Mpupha
12. Aphiwe Ngwevu
11. Ayanda Malinga
10. Libbie Janse van Rensburg (vice-captain)
9. Nadine Roos
8. Aseza Hele
7. Sinazo Mcatshulwa
6. Lerato Makua
5. Danelle Lochner
4. Vainah Ubisi
3. Babalwa Latsha (captain)
2. Lindelwa Gwala
1. Yonela Ngxingolo
Reserves
16. Luchell Hanekom
17. Xoliswa Khuzwayo
18. Nombuyekezo Mdliki
19. Anathi Qolo
20. Catha Jacobs
21. Unam Tose
22. Jakkie Cilliers
23. Eloise Webb
How would SA women get on against a full strength NZ side as opposed to by a third string line up???
Womb’s rugby has been sadly neglected in terms of sponsorships compared to the Black Frens. But stand by for the improvement which is going to come.
In my opinion only Palu and Vaipulu from the forwards and Teneti and Paul from the backs could possibly get a call up If there were injuries in the Black fern WC squad. Most likely as training/ supporting roles, Ruby Tui could be next cab off the rack if an outside back goes down.
I’m not sure about those RSA players taking a knee at every opportunity, scrum, lineout, stoppage, in the 1st game, to be fair. The referee needs to move the game on & manage it like it’s an actual RWC match, not a backyard friendly.
Meke to see Bok girls doing so much good stuff out there LW awesome for our best of rest to be able to go over there mini tour and get such quality games