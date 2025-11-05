Springbok Lukhanyo Am leaves Sharks with immediate effect
South Africa centre Lukhanyo Am has left the Sharks to join the Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars ahead of the new Japan Rugby League One season.
The 31-year-old is set to embark on his second stint in Japan in his career, having played for the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in 2022.
The World Cup-winning centre has spent the bulk of his career at the Sharks after joining in 2016, and has held the captaincy during his time at Kings Park.
He will join a Dynaboars outfit that compete in division one of Japan Rugby League One, finishing ninth in the standings last season.
The new Japanese season gets underway in just over a month’s time, with the Dynaboars facing the Urayasu D-Rocks in their opening game of the season on December 13.
Am will leave a Sharks team that are currently say in 13th place in the United Rugby Championship having won only one of their opening five matches of the season.
The 42-cap international is currently on the standby list for the Springboks during their Autumn Nations Series campaign, where they face France on Saturday at the Stade de France.
“I am very excited to be joining Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Sagamihara Dynaboars,” Am said to his new club.
“I look forward to bringing my experience to the team and playing alongside my teammates and fans this season. See you all at the stadium!”
In a brief statement on social media, the Sharks wrote: “A leader. A Springbok. A Shark through and through.
“With over 100 caps to his name, we say thank you to Lukhanyo Am for his years of dedication, leadership, and excellence in the black and white.
“You’ve left an indelible mark on this club, both on and off the field. Wishing you every success as you embark on your next chapter in Japan.”
It's a jam-packed November! Watch these Autumn internationals on RugbyPass TV this weekend, or via your local broadcast partner!
Looking forward to his comeback.
Fair enough, he was not playing that much, the Sharks are in disarray, He may as well go top up his bank balance.
Besides this - the Japanese league is healthier on the body and the medical and rehabilitation capabilities in Japan has prolonged a number of key Boks careers.
He’s never been the same since his knee injuries and I think this is a great move for him to get the body good enough to get back on the bok fold. In a fast paced attacking minded league that will bring his skills to the fore.
Getting effed around at 10 man rugby sharks is killing his prospects to get back to his best.
I hope it pans out like this. He abruptly stopped being the best 13 in the world before his injury. Class is permanent.
I wouldn’t be at all surprised if SA rugby intervened and said - use him or lose him.
The Sharks are clowns. And the circus looks set to remain in town for at least the next season and a half.