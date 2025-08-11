Northern Edition
Spain select squad for 2025 Rugby World Cup

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: Amalia Argudo of Spain speaks with her teammates during the Women's Rugby World Cup warm up match England Red Roses and Spain at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on August 02, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Spain head coach Juan Marruecos has picked the 32 Leonas who will represent Spain at the 2025 Rugby World Cup, with no surprises within the selected squad.

Harlequins prop Laura Delgado will captain the side, who are making their World Cup return after missing out on the previous edition.

AC Bobigny lock Lourdes Alameda will compete in her third Rugby World Cup, having featured in 2014 and 2017. However, for most of the squad, it will be their very first World Cup experience, with the likes of youngsters Claudia Peña Hidalgo, Ana Peralta, Zahia Pérez, Alba Capell, and Amalia Argudo set to make their World Cup debuts.

Delgado acknowledged the special moment for her and her teammates:

“Only a very few will have the honour in their lives to play in a World Cup. It is a privilege to have that opportunity. We have worked for the last eight years to be here; to represent our country and to set a standard, and we won’t fail our fans.”

Delgado, who played in her first World Cup in 2017, wishes to create an everlasting legacy for those who will follow in their footsteps.

“We want to show that there’s no limit to what you can do when you work hard and believe in yourself, on and off the pitch. We want more girls to become part of the Leonas pride, and we hope we can inspire them to join us.”

Spain’s staff selected 19 forwards and 13 backs, with the world ranked 13th side setting the goal of earning a win at the sport’s pinnacle event.

FORWARDS:
Laura Delgado (Harlequins) – 50 caps / 5 Tries
Sidorella Bracic (CR El Salvador) – 27 caps
Inés Antolínez (CR El Salvador) – 22 caps / 1 try
Gemma Silva (Barça Rugbi) – 6 caps / 1 try
Eider García (LOU) – 7 caps / 1 try
Mireia de Andrés (Sant Cugat) – 9 caps
Cristina Blanco (Ealing Trailfinders) – 31 caps / 9 tries
Nuria Jou (UE Santboiana) – 12 caps / 3 tries
Marieta Roman (SVM Cocos) – 23 caps / 3 tries
Lourdes Alameda (AC Bobigny) – 41 caps
Monica Castelo (Stade Rennais) – 26 caps / 2 tries
Elena Martinez (Stade Bordelais) – 8 caps
Anna Puig (UE Santobiana) – 35 caps / 11 tries
Nerea Garcia (El Salvador) – 15 caps / 2 tries
Alba Capell (Sale Sharks) – 29 caps / 5 tries
Ana Peralta (SVM Cocos) – 8 caps / 1 try
Lía Piñeiro (Olimpico Pozuelo) – 11 caps / 1 try
Valentina Pérez (Les Abelles) – 7 caps / 3 tries
Victoria Rosell (Cisneros) – 7 caps
BACKS:
Anne Fernández de Corres (RFER) – 35 caps / 8 tries
Bingbing Vergara (El Salvador) – 9 caps
Maider Aresti (SVM Cocos) – 13 caps / 3 tries
Amalia Argudo (Stade Toulousain) – 25 caps
Alba Vinuesa (Stade Français) – 35 caps / 14 tries
Zahia Pérez (Cisneros) – 30 caps / 12 tries
Claudia Pérez (Majadahonda) – 18 caps / 6 treis
Tecla Masoko (El Salvador) – 8 caps / 2 tries
Clara Piquero (Lons Rugby) – 28 caps / 12 tries
Ana Cortés Ekobo (Pozuelo) – 5 caps
Claudia Cano (Cisneros) – 15 caps / 2 tries
Lea Ducher (SVM Cocos) – 9 caps / 6 tries
Claudia Peña Hidalgo (Harlequins) – 26 caps / 25 tries

49

