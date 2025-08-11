Spain select squad for 2025 Rugby World Cup

Spain head coach Juan Marruecos has picked the 32 Leonas who will represent Spain at the 2025 Rugby World Cup, with no surprises within the selected squad.

Harlequins prop Laura Delgado will captain the side, who are making their World Cup return after missing out on the previous edition.

AC Bobigny lock Lourdes Alameda will compete in her third Rugby World Cup, having featured in 2014 and 2017. However, for most of the squad, it will be their very first World Cup experience, with the likes of youngsters Claudia Peña Hidalgo, Ana Peralta, Zahia Pérez, Alba Capell, and Amalia Argudo set to make their World Cup debuts.

Delgado acknowledged the special moment for her and her teammates:

“Only a very few will have the honour in their lives to play in a World Cup. It is a privilege to have that opportunity. We have worked for the last eight years to be here; to represent our country and to set a standard, and we won’t fail our fans.”

Delgado, who played in her first World Cup in 2017, wishes to create an everlasting legacy for those who will follow in their footsteps.

“We want to show that there’s no limit to what you can do when you work hard and believe in yourself, on and off the pitch. We want more girls to become part of the Leonas pride, and we hope we can inspire them to join us.”

Spain’s staff selected 19 forwards and 13 backs, with the world ranked 13th side setting the goal of earning a win at the sport’s pinnacle event.

FORWARDS:

Laura Delgado (Harlequins) – 50 caps / 5 Tries

Sidorella Bracic (CR El Salvador) – 27 caps

Inés Antolínez (CR El Salvador) – 22 caps / 1 try

Gemma Silva (Barça Rugbi) – 6 caps / 1 try

Eider García (LOU) – 7 caps / 1 try

Mireia de Andrés (Sant Cugat) – 9 caps

Cristina Blanco (Ealing Trailfinders) – 31 caps / 9 tries

Nuria Jou (UE Santboiana) – 12 caps / 3 tries

Marieta Roman (SVM Cocos) – 23 caps / 3 tries

Lourdes Alameda (AC Bobigny) – 41 caps

Monica Castelo (Stade Rennais) – 26 caps / 2 tries

Elena Martinez (Stade Bordelais) – 8 caps

Anna Puig (UE Santobiana) – 35 caps / 11 tries

Nerea Garcia (El Salvador) – 15 caps / 2 tries

Alba Capell (Sale Sharks) – 29 caps / 5 tries

Ana Peralta (SVM Cocos) – 8 caps / 1 try

Lía Piñeiro (Olimpico Pozuelo) – 11 caps / 1 try

Valentina Pérez (Les Abelles) – 7 caps / 3 tries

Victoria Rosell (Cisneros) – 7 caps

BACKS:

Anne Fernández de Corres (RFER) – 35 caps / 8 tries

Bingbing Vergara (El Salvador) – 9 caps

Maider Aresti (SVM Cocos) – 13 caps / 3 tries

Amalia Argudo (Stade Toulousain) – 25 caps

Alba Vinuesa (Stade Français) – 35 caps / 14 tries

Zahia Pérez (Cisneros) – 30 caps / 12 tries

Claudia Pérez (Majadahonda) – 18 caps / 6 treis

Tecla Masoko (El Salvador) – 8 caps / 2 tries

Clara Piquero (Lons Rugby) – 28 caps / 12 tries

Ana Cortés Ekobo (Pozuelo) – 5 caps

Claudia Cano (Cisneros) – 15 caps / 2 tries

Lea Ducher (SVM Cocos) – 9 caps / 6 tries

Claudia Peña Hidalgo (Harlequins) – 26 caps / 25 tries