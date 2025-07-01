Spain name two from Top 14 for North America tour with Toulouse star rested

Spain’s head coach, Pablo Bouza, has named his squad for the Leones’ tour to North America, with Pau front-rower Jon Zabala back in the mix to represent his country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zabala last played for Spain in February, helping his team defeat the Netherlands and qualify for the men’s Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1999. The 33-cap tighthead prop enjoyed a good season with Pau, helping his team secure Investec Champions Cup qualification.



Whilst Top 14 champion Joel Merkler won’t be playing in any of the July fixtures, Bouza’s front-row will be heavily packed with other French-based quality players such as Álvaro García (Stade Français), Thierry Futeu (Stade Niortais) and Lucas Santamaría (Stado Tarbes).

The Leones’ forward pack will also be counting on Biarritz utility forward Ekain Imaz, CA Brive’s back-row Asier Usárraga, and SO Chambéry’s lock Matheo Triki, as well as Ignacio Piñeiro, who has left Oyonnax after the conclusion of the Pro D2 season.

USA Spain All Stats and Data

From the Spanish competitions, veteran enforcer Matthew Foulds has deserved the staff’s trust.

As for the backline, Eagles and Canadian fans won’t be happy to know that Player of the Rugby Europe Champions season Gonzalo López Bontempo is heading over with the team to the North American continent, accompanied by Biarritz’s scrum-half Kerman Aurrekoetxea.

Standouts Álvar Gimeno, John Wessel Bell, Iñaki Mateu, Estanislao Bay and Gonzalo Vinuesa have all been called to the tour, adding much needed experience and team consistency to Bouza’s roster.

The only notable omissions from the backline are wing Martín Alonso, who scored nine tries for Colomiers since joining the club back in January, and former RC Toulon full-back Alberto Carmona. Alonso hasn’t featured for Spain since March 2024, and there is no indication as to when he will be back on the Test scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Spanish fans won’t need to worry about the outside back efficiency as prolific Test try-scorer Martiniano Cian and Gauthier Minguillon are also in the touring squad, with the latter having signed with a local Spanish club for the incoming new season.

After successfully qualifying for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, Spain under Bouza have been on the rise and will depart to North America with an experienced squad, a positive step for Spanish rugby.

Spain’s summer tour begins on July 12, facing the USA at Charlotte’s American Legion Memorial Stadium, before heading to Edmonton on July 18 to face Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT