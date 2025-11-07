'It’d be a damn shame': What Sione Tuipulotu makes of the All Blacks

Sione Tuipulotu and Scotland are relishing the challenge of trying to mark 100 years of Murrayfield by conquering the All Blacks for the first time ever on Saturday.

The Scots have never beaten New Zealand in 32 attempts over the past 120 years.

And Australia-born captain Tuipulotu knows how significant it would be to finally defeat the most illustrious team on the planet on the day they wear their ‘Murrayfield 100’ kit specially designed to commemorate a century of Scotland’s national rugby stadium.

“It’s massive,” he said. “When I was growing up in Australia there weren’t many times we beat the All Blacks, but now I’m over here we understand how big an occasion this is. I still think the All Blacks are a big part of this sport and playing them is always a massive opportunity.

“I think the feeling in the changing room is excitement to go out and play these guys. We understand what type of team they are and what they bring but we also understand the type of team we are and what we’ve been building towards.

“I spoke to the boys before about how there are 60,000 people coming to the stadium to watch us and it’d be a damn shame if we don’t believe.

“I think that’s the most important thing, that when we run out of the tunnel that I look around and I see 22 other guys that believe we can win this fixture.

“It’s also 100 years of Murrayfield – we’re wearing this (shirt) to commemorate all the people that have played before us in this jersey so it’s bigger than the record against New Zealand, it’s also the history of Murrayfield that we’re thinking about.

“I was at the Scottish Rugby Hall of Fame dinner last week, there were a few people getting inducted. Scott Hastings got up and talked and it was pretty touching to hear those guys that have created successful memories in their eras.

“It was inspiring to listen to those guys because you want to have your own era where you’re successful and that’s what we’re striving towards.”

Tuipulotu is preparing to play for Scotland for the first time in almost a year after missing the Six Nations due to injury and the summer tour due to his British and Irish Lions involvement.

The centre believes memories of the last meeting between the two teams in 2022 – when Scotland led 23-14 before losing 31-23 – can help Gregor Townsend’s side, who have 10 survivors from that match in their 23 this weekend.

“I think it’s more just the experience, being a little bit more battle-hardened and understanding that around 60-70 minutes if we’re good enough, that the game will be up for grabs,” said Tuipulotu.

“There are lessons we’ve learnt maybe during the Six Nations over the past couple of years and also last autumn against Australia and South Africa of where we need to be.

“I think that’s the most important thing, of the group knowing what it’s going to take, and it’s going to be up to us to deliver on that tomorrow.”