The mood of Eddie Jones on Friday evening was mostly upbeat when he unveiled his 28-strong England squad pick for the 2021 Guinness Six Nations, but there were two topics noticeably given the short shrift – Scotland’s capture of Cameron Redpath and the suspension that ruled Kyle Sinckler out of round one selection.    

There was much glee in Scotland on Wednesday when they announced that Redpath, the 21-year-old Bath midfielder, has opted to represent the land of his father Bryan, the former Scottish captain. An England age-grade international, Redpath had even featured at Six Nations training last year following an invite from Jones.

Eleven months later, though, England had lost the young centre to the Scots, a development the coach Jones wasn’t interested in dwelling on. “I’m only here to talk about players that have been selected for England,” he said when the delicate subject was broached. “I’m not here to talk about the Scotland squad. 

“Yes (he trained with England), but he decided to make himself available for Scotland so that is his choice. These boys who have got dual nations they can pick from, they have got to make their choice. As I said at the start of the press conference I want boys who want to play for England, that are desperate to play for England.”

Jones was also abrupt when the Sinckler suspension was raised. The 27-year-old has become an integral part of the English Test team in recent years, featuring in 32 of their last 33 matches and making 26 starts.

However, Sinckler was omitted from the latest England squad that will prepare for the round one February 6 match against Scotland following the two-game suspension he received for aggressively swearing at the referee in Bristol’s recent win over Exeter.

Asked if Sinckler’s naughty behaviour was of concern to him, Jones said: “It doesn’t really concern me mate because he was with his club, so I’m only concerned with what he does with us.”

