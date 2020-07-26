1:15am, 26 July 2020

The Hurricanes 34-32 win over the Crusaders was Ben Lam’s 50th but also last game with the club. The bulking winger confirmed earlier in the year he had signed for French club Bordeaux, and his new contract means he has to depart Super Rugby Aotearoa early.

Lam’s departure leaves the Hurricanes short of a left wing, with a potential return for former All Black Julian Savea gaining traction after a tweet by Ardie Savea.

The younger Savea replied to a comment by his brother with ‘see you soon’, with a few online quick to connect the dots with Lam’s departure.

Ardie Savea talks to media at Rugby League park

Julian Savea has been training with a local Auckland club side since returning from France and settling in the city of sails, but has not been playing any games.

With his next move unknown, a return to the Hurricanes would see the return of one of Super Rugby’s most prolific try scorers, with 50 tries in his seven seasons in the capital.

Ardie Savea’s cryptic tweet may just be an indication that his older brother is planning to visit his hometown, but many Hurricanes fans are hoping an on field reunion is in the works.

Julian to the Hurricanes with Ben Lam playing his last game last night? Like for like replacement. https://t.co/vg173mqefV — Matt Hall-Smith (@MattHallSmith21) July 26, 2020

Taking over Ben Lam is it? — . (@rietelese) July 26, 2020

The Hurricanes are starting to come short in the wings department. Does this pave the way for Julian Savea to make a return? — Nunty Coetzee (@NuntyCoetzee) July 20, 2020

Yooooo. Brothers reunited on the Canes? — Gumby (@GumbaliciousDef) July 26, 2020

If Savea can return to help the Hurricanes during the final weeks of Super Rugby Aotearoa, he would join Nehe Milner-Skudder and Dan Carter as the third All Black to potentially rejoin a Super Rugby club.

The Hurricanes have no shortage of outside backs with Salesi Rayasi, Vince Aso, Jonah Lowe and Billy Proctor in the squad, all yet to receive much game time.