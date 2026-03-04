Seán Edogbo to join older brother Edwin in senior Munster squad

Seán Edogbo has been promoted to Munster’s senior squad on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old back-row forward from Cobh has followed in the footsteps of his brother Edwin, who is an established Munster player and made his Ireland debut against Italy in round two of the Six Nations.

Seán, the youngest of the two siblings by a couple of years, has also played international rugby for Ireland, at U20 level, scoring a memorable match-winning try against Italy at Virgin Media Park in 2024, the year that he joined Munster’s Academy.

He made his senior Munster debut against Dragons at Virgin Media Park in January and was named Player of the Match after an excellent performance in a 22-20 win, before completing another 80 minutes against Glasgow a week later.

Edogbo is the second player from the current Academy group to be promoted to Munster’s senior squad next season.

It has previously been confirmed that 21-year-old back three player Ben O’Connor will also be moving up on a two-year contract having already played 17 games for Munster, including five appearances in the Champions Cup.