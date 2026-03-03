Scottish legend Bryan Redpath to leave Director of Rugby role

Scotland legend Bryan Redpath has announced he will be leaving his role as Director of Rugby at London Scottish at the end of the 2025/26 Champ Rugby season.

The former Scotland captain and scrum-half, who won 60 caps for his country, has spent four years with the Exiles and has kept them in the Champ despite limited resources.

The 54-year-old has decided to step back from rugby to concentrate on his business affairs, but it remains to be seen if he returns to the game at some point in the future.

Redpath spent 10 years coaching in the Premiership, with Gloucester and Sale, before becoming head coach at Yorkshire Carnegie in 2015.

The Scot left Headingley, and rugby, at the end of the 2017/18 to work for AFEX, one of the world’s largest non-bank providers of global payment, foreign currency and risk management solutions, but was persuaded back into the game by Scottish.

“With a heavy heart, this will be my final season with Scottish,” he announced.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the board members, sponsors and supporters for their continued support over the past four seasons.”

“The biggest thank you is to the all the players for the support who have played for the club. It’s because of you lads that I stayed the four years but sadly now my other work commitments has taken its toll.”

Under Redpath, Scottish finished 11th in his first season and ninth in the next two when the Champ was a 12-team division.

This season, they are second-from-bottom and face the likelihood of a relegation play-off unless they can build on last weekend’s impressive 24-21 home win against Chinnor and finish the season strongly.

President of London Scottish, Stephen Pearson has thanked Redpath for his service to the club, saying: “I want to thank Bryan for his exceptional dedication and work at the club. From everyone who is associated with London Scottish we wish you all the best going forwards. He has been a pleasure to work with for the past three-and-a-half seasons and delivered some fantastic results in difficult circumstances.”