Scott-Young explains reasons behind sudden Saints exit

Brisbane-born flanker Angus Scott-Young is leaving Northampton after the club agreed to release him from his contract with immediate effect.

The 28-year will return to Australia having made 77 appearances in Black, Green and Gold during his three-and-a-half year stint in the Gallagher PREM.

Last season he was Saints’ most-utilised player last term, featuring 28 times across three competitions, and he has made three starts this term.

A member of the Premiership-winning team of 2023/24, Scott-Young says what he has experienced at Northampton is above and beyond whatever he could have ever imagined.

“I’ll look back so fondly on all the memories and the friendships that I’ve made here at Saints. It’s been an amazing experience,” Scott-Young said.

“But now feels like the right time for me to get back home to Australia. I went to my brother’s wedding a few weeks ago; that was the first time my family had all been together in about seven years, and I got to meet my niece for the first time. That really hit home for me, and being closer to my family became the biggest driver for this decision.

“I’ve absolutely loved my experience living in Europe. Off the field, I’ve travelled as much as possible, exploring new places and learning about different cultures.

“On the field, I feel like I’ve grown massively and I’m so grateful to Saints for the opportunity they have given me to play.

“It’s been incredible for my career; winning the PREM and playing in the Champions Cup Final were things I never imagined doing as a young kid growing up in Australia.”

He added: “I want to thank the coaches for giving me the chance to come here. They’ve always been honest and supportive, even at this juncture now as I look to move home.

“Finally, the fans here in Northampton are awesome – I love how this is very much a rugby town, and the stadium is sold out nearly every single week. The supporters here are die-hards and have been a big part of my journey here, embracing my creative side and my art. I’ve loved doing some community work too, it’s all been really memorable and I’m so grateful to everyone for opening up their arms to me.”

