Scotland Women to play at Murrayfield in 2026 Six Nations

Scottish Rugby has announced Scotland’s match against England in the 2026 Guinness Women’s Six Nations (Saturday 18th April), will be played in the main bowl at Scottish Gas Murrayfield, the first time that Scotland Women will play a standalone international in front of spectators in bowl.

Hive Stadium has been the home to Scotland Women since 2021. Last year they reached a capacity crowd of 7,774 against England, marking a record attendance for the women’s national team.

The last time Scotland Women played in the main Murrayfield bowl was on a snowy Monday afternoon in front of a few guests when Scotland played England in the 2020 Women’s Six Nations following a rescheduling thanks to storm Ciara from the day before.

Speaking on the announcement, captain Rachel Malcolm said: “We are incredibly excited to play this match at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. We have all dreamed that one day our fan base would grow to the point where we would have the opportunity to run out, cheered on by our supporters, on this iconic pitch.

“We always talk about leaving the shirt in a better place, and the fact that young girls playing in the National Youth Cup Finals can now look around and think, ‘One day, I want to run out here for Scotland Women,’ is so special. It shows how far we have come and how many ways we can inspire the next generation.”