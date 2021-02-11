7:20am, 11 February 2021

Gregor Townsend has made three changes to his Scotland team to take on Wales in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations at Murrayfield following last weekend’s opening round 11-6 win over England in London.

Flanker Jamie Ritchie, centre Cameron Redpath and winger Sean Maitland are unavailable through injury and their places are respectively taken by Blade Thomson, James Lang and Darcy Graham. The rest of the starting line-up is unchanged, as is the bench from Twickenham.

Townsend said: “We have an opportunity this weekend against Wales to continue the positive start to the Guinness Six Nations we made last week against England.

“It was a very encouraging performance at Twickenham and the squad performed to a level which has to be the benchmark throughout the tournament. Wales are also coming into this game after a win and will have the same objective, so it will be a tough challenge as always.

“Both teams were involved in physical contests last weekend, and that is evidenced by the injuries Wales and we ourselves have picked up. For us, we are able to bring in three quality players in Blade, James and Darcy. They have been training well and are highly motivated to make the most of this opportunity.”

SCOTLAND (vs Wales, Saturday)

15. Stuart Hogg CAPTAIN (Exeter Chiefs) – 81 caps

14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh) – 15 caps

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester) – 24 caps

12. James Lang (Harlequins) – 5 caps

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh) – 6 caps

10. Finn Russell VICE CAPTAIN (Racing 92) – 52 caps

9. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) – 38 caps

1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh) – 12 caps

2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) – 13 caps

3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 35 caps

4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) – 18 caps

5. Jonny Gray VICE CAPTAIN (Exeter Chiefs) – 62 caps

6. Blade Thomson (Scarlets) – 9 caps

7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh – 37 caps

8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) – 10 caps

Substitutes:

16. David Cherry (Edinburgh) – 1 cap

17. Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors) – 6 caps

18. WP Nel (Edinburgh) – 41 caps

19. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) – 66 caps

20. Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons) – 3 caps

21. Scott Steele (Harlequins) – 2 caps

22. Jaco van der Walt (Edinburgh) – 1 cap

23. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) – 27 caps

