Saracens player ratings vs Toulouse | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Saracens player ratings: Saracens kept their hopes of a home Investec Champions Cup play-off alive with a 20-14 victory over Toulouse on Sunday.

In a game played in wet and windy conditions, it was a case of the hosts digging their heels in and protecting their lead in the final quarter against the European giants.

It was not perfect from the three-time European champions, but it was a result that was desperately needed with a trip to Glasgow next week. Here’s how the players rated:

15 Elliot Daly – 7

Looked adventurous early on, but was starved of the ball thereafter, particularly as Toulouse had the upper hand in the opening quarter. Had some uncharacteristic errors in his kicking game, which invited pressure on his side.

14 Noah Caluori – 6

Saracens did not have the opportunity to exploit Caluori’s aerial expertise in the first 40, but he nevertheless chased kicks well, pouncing on Thomas Ramos at one point which gave Saracens the territory to score their third try. Toulouse witnessed his freakish leaps in the second half. Found himself racing to the corner to shut down Matthis Lebel, but he would have wanted to do better in stopping the winger from scoring shortly after the break. This was a common theme, with his tackle technique coming into question.

Match Summary 1 Penalty Goals 0 3 Tries 2 1 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 103 Carries 107 6 Line Breaks 6 16 Turnovers Lost 24 11 Turnovers Won 7

13 Alex Lozowski – 6.5

A mixed first half to say the least. There was a knock-on on the floor in the opening quarter when Saracens were struggling, but he created his side’s first try with a slick pass to Rotimi Segun. However, just seconds later, he spilt a bouncing ball over the line which would have given the men in black the lead. Then, his half break put Segun in for his second try. A wild 40 minutes of highs and lows, before leaving the field after 50 minutes.

12 Olly Hartley – 7

Won a vital penalty at a ruck when Toulouse looked close to scoring. Maybe the standout moment of his display, but he stood up on either side of the ball, and frequently put the Toulouse backline under pressure with his oppressive defence.

11 Rotimi Segun – 8

Took his try well in the corner to help Sarries claw their way back into the match, and was grabbing his second not long after when he read a half break from Lozowski. His carrying elsewhere was explosive and caused major problems for the visitors when coming off his wing. Even if he was not breaking the line (which he did three times) he was making good ground with each carry. Carried the most metres in the match (70) when he left the field after 70 minutes.

10 Fergus Burke – 7

Saracens could not get a foothold in the match at the start, but the Scotland playmaker had the Saracens backline purring once they had weathered the Toulouse storm. Came close to assisting Saracens’ try of the year, only for Lozowski to knock-on. Not perfect, with some kicking errors, but Owen Farrell’s arrival took the pressure off him.

9 Ivan van Zyl – 7

A steadying influence in a mixed first half for the hosts, with his boot being a useful tool to repel and exert pressure.

1 Eroni Mawi – 6

Saracens’ discipline was poor early on, and Mawi was a chief culprit with two penalties. Elsewhere, he was a reliable option around the fringes, being the next-best option behind Tom Willis.

2 Jamie George – 8

Linked up perfectly with Lozowski with a pivot and pop to create his side’s opening try. A tough evening at the lineout, but he can find a crumb of comfort in the fact that Toulouse didn’t find it much easier. Played the 80, topped the tackle count with 19 – a classic Jamie George display.

3 Marcus Street – 7

Pinged at scrum time at one point, although it was a slightly contentious call, but found himself on the wrong side of Andrea Piardi’s whistle early in the second half. He did rebound with a scrum penalty of his own on the hour mark. Street played the full 80 following Marco Riccioni’s withdrawal earlier in the day, where Saracens’ scrum only got stronger and stronger.

4 Maro Itoje – 7.5

Produced a huge lineout steal when Toulouse were camped near the Sarries line, which was one of a number of useful interventions to stultify any Toulouse momentum. Discipline was an issue, with two penalties conceded, but that is often the consequence of his style of play, which saw him win three turnovers.

5 Hugh Tizard – 8

A big physical presence against a sizeable Toulouse pack, stopping Toulouse carriers dead in their tracks. 15 tackles were crucial to outmuscling the European giants.

6 Theo McFarland – 7.5

The catalyst for Sarries’ resurgence after 30 minutes when he charged down an Antoine Dupont box kick. Troubled the Toulouse lineout alongside Itoje.

7 Juan Martin Gonzalez – 6.5

All action, as always, but had a few errors in him early on, but he was in no way alone in that. Didn’t find himself carrying into the Toulouse defence too much, rather distributing the ball more often, but his defensive shift during his 50 minutes was solid.

8 Tom Willis – 8.5

Manhandled by his brother Jack from the base of the scrum at one stage early in the match, but he came back and came back with venom. Smashed into the Toulouse defence relentlessly, and was rewarded with a try late in the half. His expertise over the ball was also on show, with one huge penalty earned just inches from his line after 50 minutes. 15 tackles and a match-leading 17 carries in his 70 minutes, in which he beat 8 defenders, played a huge part in the result.

Replacements

16 James Hadfield – N/A

17 Rhys Carre – 7.5

18 Tietie Tuimauga – N/A

19 Andy Onyeama-Christie – 6

20 Ben Earl – 7.5

21 Charlie Bracken – 7

22 Owen Farrell – 7

23 Max Malins – 6