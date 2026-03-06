Rusi Tuima on a mission with Exeter before Newcastle move

Rusi Tuima is targeting silverware with Exeter Chiefs before moving to the other end of the country to join the Red Bull revolution at Newcastle next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs, who have found their form, are in the running for three trophies this season: the PREM Rugby Cup, the Gallagher PREM, and the Challenge Cup.

And a win over Northampton Saints in the cup at Sandy Park on Sunday will take them to within 80 minutes of winning the first of the lot next weekend.

VIDEO

Tuima, 25, who was born in Fiji before moving to England when he was four, admits that it’s bittersweet to be leaving the club but wants to do so with a winners’ medal or two in his back pocket.

“Yeah, it’s bittersweet. I’m looking forward to my next chapter at Newcastle. It’s sad to be leaving, but at the same time, I’m looking forward to sharing my last memories here on the pitch with some of my mates I’ve known for years,” he said.

“I always want to leave on a high. That would be massive for me. I’ve come through the system here. I’ve seeing me up, I’ve seen the downs. I’m just really happy we’ve managed to put ourselves in a spot where we can win something.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in up there (Newcastle). But first things first down here, and doing a job, maybe winning all three tiles before I leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That would be pretty nice. But yeah, I’m massively looking forward to heading up north and seeing what they’re building and being part of it.

“I’ve got the right support network around me to make that move happen. And, you know, I’ve got my partner at home with the two kids to follow me up there and help me chase my dreams.”

Tuima, who refuses to discuss any approaches from Fiji, has seen his older sister, Lagilagi, capped by England, and his cousin, Joe Cokanasiga, is targeting another call-up for national service himself.

In May 2024, Tuima was called up to the senior England squad for a training camp and in the following autumn won an

England A cap against Australia, but nothing since then.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moving forward, it’s still a goal of mine. But I’ve got to do my bit here at Exeter first and obviously at Newcastle when I want to move up there and, hopefully, make myself selectable,” he said.

“I think for me, I’m just going to take each step as it comes. I haven’t thought that far down the line. I’ve got a lot to work on in terms of my own game before I start thinking internationally.

“I’m more focused on what I can do for the club, then you recognition international wise. I think the decision is all in the hands of the guys in charge of England. So it’s not in my control.”