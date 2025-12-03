Rugby World Cup 2027 Draw - live on RugbyPass TV today

Rugby fans from around the world will soon discover who their favourite team will be playing at Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The draw for the 11th edition of the tournament takes place today (Wednesday 3 December) at 09:00 GMT and can be watched live on RugbyPass TV, as well as on World Rugby’s YouTube channel and Stan Sport, 9Gem and 9Now in Australia.

Click HERE to watch the draw >>

RWC 2027 – Go All Out | RP Men’s Rugby World Cup is heading to Australia and we’re going bigger than ever to welcome the world. 24 nations and territories. Seven cities. Six weeks. One cup.

Register your interest now for Pre-sale details. Register your interest RWC 2027 – Go All Out | RP Men’s Rugby World Cup is heading to Australia and we’re going bigger than ever to welcome the world. 24 nations and territories. Seven cities. Six weeks. One cup.

Register your interest now for Pre-sale details.

As the host nation, Australia will be allocated a spot in Pool A, but the rest of the line-up will be unknown until the first teams are drawn.

World Rugby Chair Brett Robinson will be joined on stage by former Rugby World Cup winner and All Blacks legend Dan Carter, Australia’s most-capped male player, James Slipper, and Australian Olympics gold medallist, Alicia Lucas.

Each of the six pools will feature a team from Bands 1, 2, 3 and 4.

The confirmed Bands based on rankings are as follows:

Band 1: South Africa, New Zealand, England, Ireland, France, Argentina

Band 2: Australia, Fiji, Scotland, Italy, Wales, Japan

Band 3: Georgia, Uruguay, Spain, USA, Chile, Tonga

Band 4: Samoa, Portugal, Romania, Hong Kong China, Zimbabwe, Canada

Fans will have an opportunity to secure seats for RWC 2027 during an exclusive two-week presale window starting on 18 February 2026 at 12:00 AEDT (GMT +11). Fans must create a ticketing account no later than 24 hours before to be eligible to enter the presale.

For more news and information, including how to access tickets in the presale and secure your tickets, visit rugbyworldcup.com/2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

The schedule for RWC 2027 will be made available on 3 February, 2026.