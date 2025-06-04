Northern Edition
Gallagher Premiership

Rugby Awards honour 4 British and Irish Lions

Tomos Williams receives the Gallagher Premiership Player of the Season award, the third Gloucester player to do so after James Simpson-Daniel (2007/08) and Danny Cipriani (2018/19). Photo: Leo Wilkinson Photography

Gloucester’s Tomos Williams has made history by becoming the first scrum-half and first Wales international to be named Premiership Player of the Season at the Rugby Awards on Tuesday evening.

Williams has been one of the main driving forces behind Gloucester’s much-improved season, with his form earning him a British and Irish Lions call-up for this summer’s trip to Australia.

One of only two Welshmen in Andy Farrell’s squad, Williams beat off strong competition from George Ford, who the Lions have overlooked despite a great season with Sale Sharks, Bath’s Springbok prop Thomas du Toit and club team-mate Finn Russell, and Saracens star Tom Willis.

None of the 20 previous winners, listed at the bottom of the article, played scrum-half.

Williams’ soon-to-be Lions teammate, Henry Pollock, was recognised as the Breakthrough Player of the Year for the impact he has made for club and country. Pollock was brilliant in Saints’ run to the final of the Investec Champions Cup, during which time he won his first senior cap for England, marking the occasion with two tries against Wales.

Meanwhile, Tommy Freeman, who will join Pollock and Williams in Australia, was named as England’s best men’s player. Freeman became the first England player to score in each round of the Six Nations in 2025.

A fourth Lion, Bristol’s Ellis Genge, received an award for his outstanding work in the community.

The Rugby Awards took place in the City of London as a joint venture between Premiership Rugby, the Rugby Players Association (RPA), Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) and Rugby Football Union (RFU).

Leicester Tigers’ Meg Jones was honoured as the PWR’s Player of the Season, while Bristol’s Millie David – the PWR’s joint top try-scorer – won the PWR Breakthrough award.

Bath’s treble-chasing Johann van Graan and Hartpury’s league-winning head coach Sean Lynn, who has since taken on the Wales Women’s job, won their respective Director of Rugby of the Season awards.

Zoe Aldcroft, who led England to yet another Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam, was voted as the best Red Roses player in 2025.

Full list of award winners:

Gallagher Player of the Season: Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby)

Breakthrough Player of the Season, presented by Defender: Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)

Director of Rugby of the Season, presented by London Pride: Johann van Graan (Bath Rugby)

Community Player of the Season, presented by Funding Circle: Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Gallagher Premiership Rugby Top Try Scorer, presented by Christopher Ward: Ollie Hassell-Collins (Leicester Tigers), Gabriel Ibitoye (Bristol Bears) – 13

PWR Player of the Season, presented by Clinique: Meg Jones (Leicester Tigers)

PWR Breakthrough Player of the Season, presented by Defender: Millie David (Bristol Bears)

PWR Director of Rugby of the Season, presented by Asahi: Sean Lynn (Gloucester Hartpury)

PWR Top Try Scorer, presented by Christopher Ward: May Campbell (Saracens), Millie David (Bristol Bears) – 16

England Men’s Player of the Season, presented by Advanta Wealth: Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)

England Women’s Player of the Season, presented by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester Hartpury)

Vodafone Business RPA Gain Line Award: Josh Bassett (Leicester Tigers), Josh Caulfield (Bristol Bears), Harry Glover (Great Britain 7s), Harry Thacker & Jake Woolmore (Bristol Bears)

The RPA Blyth Spirit Award: Taylor Gough

The shortlists for the Gallagher Premiership Rugby awards were chosen by a panel consisting of Rachael Burford (RPA), Christian Day (RPA), Jill Douglas (ITV, BBC), Ali Eykyn (TNT Sports), Hugh Godwin (The i Paper), Chris Jones (BBC), Alex Lowe (The Times), Gavin Mairs (Telegraph), Ugo Monye (BBC, TNT Sports), Nick Mullins (TNT Sports) and Claire Thomas (BBC, TNT Sports).

Past Premiership Player of the Season winners:

2024/25: Tomos Williams (Gloucester)
2023-24: Henry Slade (Exeter)
2022-23: Ollie Lawrence (Bath)
2021-22: Ben Earl (Saracens)
2020-21: Sam Simmonds (Exeter)
2019-20: Jack Willis (Wasps)
2018-19: Danny Cipriani (Gloucester)
2017-18: Vereniki Goneva (Newcastle)
2016-17: Jimmy Gopperth (Wasps)
2015-16: Alex Goode (Saracens)
2014-15: George Ford (Bath)
2013-14: Mike Brown (Harlequins)
2012-13: Tom Youngs (Leicester Tigers)
2011-12: Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)
2010-11: Tom Wood (Northampton Saints)
2009-10: Chris Ashton (Northampton Saints)
2008-09: Chris Robshaw (Harlequins)
2007-08: James Simpson-Daniel (Gloucester)
2006-07: Martin Castrogiovanni (Leicester Tigers)
2005-06: Mike Catt (London Irish)
2004-05: Martin Corry (Leicester Tigers)

Comments on RugbyPass

Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Smash em’ Ngani!

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

“Oh woe is me”. So many parts of that game in Christchurch produced some of the worst play I have seen from Reds team in ….well probably ever !. And then they produce moments of brilliance. Great piece Nick, but for us up here in Qld. just wish it was not our team providing the fertile ground.


There was just so much that went wrong. Basic skills breaking down, such as Joe Brial dropping an easy pass when not under immediate pressure pressure, or Josh Flook getting a short pass he had to become a lineout leaper to catch. Then lack of knowledge of the laws, as when Tim Ryan did some great work toeing a ball to the line that the covering Will Jordan had to fall on, and had no support anywhere close. . Instead of getting over the ball and lifting, Ryan slid in, playing the man on the ground. Fortunately the referee either did not know, or did not remember the law. But that was a great positional opportunity gone, as the Crusaders got out of jail.


I also thought the Reds players body language was concerning, especially later in the game. In periods off downtime, such as waiting for scrums to set, players in the backline are doing a lot of talking. The Reds where so often just standing still, waiting, no talk.


All in, a very poor final game for the Super season. Now for the Lions !!

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Im 18 mate. Good banter either way though, make sure you watch the trophy parade in Otautahi at the end of the year!

13 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Good point. I’m assuming thats Tom hooper for the brumbies but i’ll check. And of course skelton would make a big difference

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Excellent signing

2 Go to comments
t
thewizard 2 hours ago
Former All Blacks weigh in on Rieko Ioane’s social media antics

Not exactly coming from a strong position is he. I would suggest on his form over the last couple of seasons he’ll just be another forgotten ex All Black very soon.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers NB. That semi was a damp squib as the Reds were just not in it physically. There werenot prepared to hit hard in the tackle and go to that place where it hurts at the breakdown. Crusaders were prepared to do that. The Reds can't just relay on the fast ruck attacking game to win these crunch matches they need mongrel to stay in the fight. The Wallaby pack should now be dominated by Brumbies as a couple of Reds played themselves out. Of note Jake Gordon is favoured to be test skipper which looks like Harry Wilson at best will be a sub against the Lions.

5 Go to comments
M
Mike 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Never underestimate the impact that the second row have on the scrummage, particularly the tight head lock who ideally should be a physical monster. So I’m guessing it’s teamwork combined with good technique from the Brumbies front 5.

5 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
Noah Lolesio has all the tools necessary thanks to Wallabies icon

No doubt the Brumbies & Loloseo will be competitive for a while but can’t see them repeating what the Blues achieved. Chiefs have lots of firepower and Brumbies defences are fragile at best.

1 Go to comments
d
dw 3 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Thanks Nick. As someone who played very amateur level and was involved in scrums I still find some of it a mystery. Slips and Allan have performed really well this year but neither are huge..is this just pure hard work and technique? Or have the team got some incredible teamwork happening from 1 to 8 to get the shove right?


The qld tight five really struggled but I'd say Nongorr is the 3rd choice at 3 behind Allan and Tupou?

5 Go to comments
W
WI 3 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

I liked the ref statistics a lot. Made it enjoyable to read the article.


As far as judging the quality of his performances, I don’t remember a game in the professional era where the ref wasn’t horrid and missed calls. At least they show up so an organized game can be played.

9 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

He generally likes to let the game flow but he is prone to being a bit twitchy in showing cards.

9 Go to comments
J
James 4 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqDfBE_zHoU&list=PLtLqkC7VnfzZZn3JkLlDZ8HvaRoDQRBZj&index=3


The Good, the Bad and the Rugby ANZ. About 55 mins in

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Thanks for that James, any idea which Pod?


Not surprised, the kid is special, with a different skillset to BB.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Dunno, you have a better chance of asking him than me!😂

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Rassie was clear that the decision was due to financial necessity, not because he wanted wider experience for his players or anything like that.


“I have no doubt we wouldn’t have been able to keep the players in South Africa as we just don’t have the money to. It is reality, and the moment you accept reality and we work with this and we find creative ways around that.”


That’s a direct quote from this very website.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Well that’s certainly not true. If you look at the 1996 squad for instance you have players at Bristol(2), Saints, London Irish(2), Leicester, Newcastle(2), Quins(2) and Sarries. And Ireland were serial wooden spooners in those days!


Fast forward to 2001 when they started a run of second places and there’s only Murphy, Maggs and Easterby overseas. By 2013 there’s none (a temporary exception was made for Sexton after that, but no more.) And that’s when they became serial winners,


Of course I can’t prove a causal link with their success any more that you can prove a causal ling with South Africa’s.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Someone is always on trial on Ruby Pass!😂

223 Go to comments
M
MC 6 hours ago
アンダードッグからビッグドッグへ:ジョー・マッカーシーの大学4位からライオンズへの道のり

Big Joe really not that big …

1 Go to comments
N
N 7 hours ago
Frustrated village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule

Good work, RFU.

1 Go to comments
