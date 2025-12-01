Northern Edition
TOP 14

Ronan O'Gara in more trouble after La Rochelle pick up unwanted record

Referee Jeremy Rozier tries to appease an angry Ronan O'Gara after Antoine Hastoy's dismissal 34 seconds into La Rochelle's defeat to Pau. Photo: Premier Sports

La Rochelle received the fastest red card in Top 14 history over the weekend when French international fly-half Antoine Hastoy was sent off after just 34 seconds against Pau.

Hastoy was given his marching orders for an unintentional kung-fu-style kick to the head of Pau wing, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, when jumping into the air to retrieve a high ball.

Referee Jeremy Rozier’s decision sparked outrage from La Rochelle’s Director of Rugby, Ronan O’Gara, and he came onto the field to protest the decision before being ushered away.

O’Gara, 48, struggled to let the incident go and just under an hour into the 53-33 defeat, he was given a red card himself when his critical off-field comments reached the ear of the referee.

Speaking after the game, O’Gara said: “A start like that is difficult to digest, to understand. But with a little hindsight, I understand the logic behind the ‘kung fu fighting’: the studs in the opponent’s head.

“It’s hard to believe that there was any intention to hurt the opponent. The referee saw blood, and blood is what decides everything. Are there mitigating circumstances? Yes, I think so.”

The Irishman now faces another touchline ban, having already recieved a combined total of 21 weeks punishment since he took over at the Atlantic coast club in 2021.

Two years ago, he received his fifth suspension from league duty when he was found guilty of ill discipline during a Top 14 defeat by Racing 92 and missed the Champions Cup clash against Leinster as a result.

Related

'Disaster... not fair': Furious Ronan O'Gara threatens Top 14 boycott

La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara has said that withdrawing from their rescheduled fixture with Toulon this weekend is an "option".

Read Now

Comments

15 Comments
R
RW 23 hours ago

And they say that Springboks are reckless. Ronan O Gara is hot headed, regularly exploding before thinking.

A
Archibald 9 days ago

Yeah … The less said, the better.

D
Dave Didley 10 days ago

ROG!!!

P
PMcD 10 days ago

Is it only ROG that thinks this is normal behaviour?

C
Carlos 9 days ago

Felipe and ROG had some nasty words to each other in the past. I remember 2007!

E
Ed the Duck 10 days ago

Well he might get some sympathy from EE!

S
SB 10 days ago

He was fuming. Perhaps if the results continue to go poorly he will get the sack then he can join Scott Robertson’s staff.

D
Dave Didley 10 days ago

There’s probably quicker ways to get sacked but he very much looks like he wants to get sacked.

J
JJ 10 days ago

I’d love to know what he thinks the mitigating circumstances were. It was a straight kick to the face. Hastoy was even looking at the player when he did it. Do we have to wait for someone to be blinded by a kick to the face before something is done?

J
J Marc 10 days ago

At french young levels, when a coach is sent off, a player must go out of the field and a penalty is given 22m in front of the posts. Maybe this law should be apply for ROG and some of his colleagues…

D
Dave Didley 9 days ago

That’s an excellent idea.

S
SB 10 days ago

Good rule!

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
