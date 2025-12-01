Ronan O'Gara in more trouble after La Rochelle pick up unwanted record
La Rochelle received the fastest red card in Top 14 history over the weekend when French international fly-half Antoine Hastoy was sent off after just 34 seconds against Pau.
Hastoy was given his marching orders for an unintentional kung-fu-style kick to the head of Pau wing, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, when jumping into the air to retrieve a high ball.
Referee Jeremy Rozier’s decision sparked outrage from La Rochelle’s Director of Rugby, Ronan O’Gara, and he came onto the field to protest the decision before being ushered away.
O’Gara, 48, struggled to let the incident go and just under an hour into the 53-33 defeat, he was given a red card himself when his critical off-field comments reached the ear of the referee.
Speaking after the game, O’Gara said: “A start like that is difficult to digest, to understand. But with a little hindsight, I understand the logic behind the ‘kung fu fighting’: the studs in the opponent’s head.
“It’s hard to believe that there was any intention to hurt the opponent. The referee saw blood, and blood is what decides everything. Are there mitigating circumstances? Yes, I think so.”
The Irishman now faces another touchline ban, having already recieved a combined total of 21 weeks punishment since he took over at the Atlantic coast club in 2021.
Two years ago, he received his fifth suspension from league duty when he was found guilty of ill discipline during a Top 14 defeat by Racing 92 and missed the Champions Cup clash against Leinster as a result.
And they say that Springboks are reckless. Ronan O Gara is hot headed, regularly exploding before thinking.
Yeah … The less said, the better.
ROG!!!
Is it only ROG that thinks this is normal behaviour?
Felipe and ROG had some nasty words to each other in the past. I remember 2007!
Well he might get some sympathy from EE!
He was fuming. Perhaps if the results continue to go poorly he will get the sack then he can join Scott Robertson’s staff.
There’s probably quicker ways to get sacked but he very much looks like he wants to get sacked.
I’d love to know what he thinks the mitigating circumstances were. It was a straight kick to the face. Hastoy was even looking at the player when he did it. Do we have to wait for someone to be blinded by a kick to the face before something is done?
At french young levels, when a coach is sent off, a player must go out of the field and a penalty is given 22m in front of the posts. Maybe this law should be apply for ROG and some of his colleagues…
That’s an excellent idea.
Good rule!