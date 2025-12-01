Ronan O'Gara in more trouble after La Rochelle pick up unwanted record

La Rochelle received the fastest red card in Top 14 history over the weekend when French international fly-half Antoine Hastoy was sent off after just 34 seconds against Pau.

Hastoy was given his marching orders for an unintentional kung-fu-style kick to the head of Pau wing, Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, when jumping into the air to retrieve a high ball.

Referee Jeremy Rozier’s decision sparked outrage from La Rochelle’s Director of Rugby, Ronan O’Gara, and he came onto the field to protest the decision before being ushered away.

O’Gara, 48, struggled to let the incident go and just under an hour into the 53-33 defeat, he was given a red card himself when his critical off-field comments reached the ear of the referee.

Speaking after the game, O’Gara said: “A start like that is difficult to digest, to understand. But with a little hindsight, I understand the logic behind the ‘kung fu fighting’: the studs in the opponent’s head.

“It’s hard to believe that there was any intention to hurt the opponent. The referee saw blood, and blood is what decides everything. Are there mitigating circumstances? Yes, I think so.”

The Irishman now faces another touchline ban, having already recieved a combined total of 21 weeks punishment since he took over at the Atlantic coast club in 2021.

Two years ago, he received his fifth suspension from league duty when he was found guilty of ill discipline during a Top 14 defeat by Racing 92 and missed the Champions Cup clash against Leinster as a result.